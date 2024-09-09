Tata Tea Gold's new campaign glorifies the nuances of Bengali culture

Tata Tea Gold’s latest campaign, ' Khutkhutey Bengalis' glorifies the rich nuances of Bengali culture. The campaign highlights the ‘Bengali way of living,’ rooted in their no-compromise attitude, especially when it comes to food and tea.

The TVC is conceptualised by Mullen Lintas and created by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

The film opens in a train compartment, where a young man offers traditional Bengali kachoris with cholar dal to a fellow passenger. The offer is declined due to the absence of shredded coconut in the dal. Another passenger remarks that without the shredded coconut, there’s bound to be gondogol (trouble). The next scene takes us to a marketplace, where two women are inspecting Gandhoraj Lebu (aromatic lemon). One woman, unimpressed by the lack of fragrance, questions the vendor, if his nose was blocked when he picked those lemons demanding that he closes his shop if he can't sell proper produce.

The film then transitions to a scene where a family is having their lunch. The obsession with culinary excellence takes center stage once again as a family member critiques the aloo tarkari (potato curry), sarcastically asking, why does the potato curry look like it has jaundice? hinting at the perfection Bengalis expect in every dish, especially when it comes to potatoes.

The scene then shifts to a lively wedding feast, where two women observe a young girl eating fish fry without kashundi (mustard sauce). One critiques her sharply, comparing it to a Bengali groom without his topor (traditional headgear), while, another woman remarks that today's youth is uncouth.

These not so playful, and sharp exchanges highlight the deep-rooted cultural significance Bengalis place on culinary perfection, where even the smallest missing detail can spark such comments.

The final scene features a woman searching for tea in a shop and the shopkeeper provides her with loose tea. After smelling it, she questions where the flavor is and wonders if she should go to the garden to find it. In response, the shopkeeper presents her with Tata Tea Gold.

The film portrays in an authentic and humorous manner how discerning Bengalis are about their food, ensuring that everything from the tiniest ingredient to the overall flavour is khutkhute (perfect).