Samsonite extends #TestedLikeSamsonite campaign with Milind Soman and Karun Chandhok

Samsonite, the global leader in travel solutions, is back with an extension of the campaign – 'TestedLike Samsonite'.

The campaign highlights the rigorous tests of strength and durability each product at Samsonite undergoes.

Commenting on the ‘Tested Like Samsonite’ campaign, Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director of marketing, said, “Samsonite products are more than just luggage; they are a testament to our commitment to quality and durability. 'Tested Like Samsonite' is a celebration of the same. This time, the brand is pushing boundaries by enlisting a stellar lineup of celebrities who will subject Samsonite's diverse range of products to a series of extraordinary tests.”

Samsonite has also partnered with six influential personalities to test various products. Through this campaign, the brand aims to communicate its product quality. This campaign unfolds in a 6-part video series.

The first video features Indian Formula 1 driver, Karun Chandhok. Taking centre stage, in this one-minute video, he subjects the Liteshock luggage trolley to an intense, gruelling tumble test.

The following one-minute video stars Indian actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, where the EVOA series takes the spotlight as it undergoes an exhaustive mileage test.

Following commercials will feature other legendary personalities including tennis legend, Sania Mirza, Michelin-starred Chef Garima Arora. Action star, Vidyut Jammwal and influencer and entrepreneur, Ghazal Alagh.

The TVCs will come to life through an expansive and immersive campaign that spans across digital platforms, outdoor spaces, and social media networks.