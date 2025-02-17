The Film & TV Charity’s new ad sheds light on the industry’s toxic work culture

It’s no secret that the film and TV industry thrives on long hours, relentless pressure, and a toxic work culture—especially for those working behind the scenes. The Film & TV Charity’s latest campaign, Break the Cycle, created by Final Cut, doesn’t sugarcoat this reality. Instead, it holds up a mirror to the industry, forcing us to acknowledge the toll it takes on mental health.

The ad opens with a man talking about how working in film and TV can wear people down. But as the camera pulls back, we realize, ironically, he’s on a set himself, mid-shoot, surrounded by an exhausted crew on their 24th take. The room buzzes with stress: the schedule is behind, people are burnt out, but the show must go on.

At the center of it all is a set runner, a young crew member at the bottom of the hierarchy, stretched thin by never-ending demands. He’s yanked in every direction, one person barks at him to fetch coffee for the talent, another vaguely tells him to "sort" an order without explanation, and yet another urgently needs a chair on set. The requests pile up, mistakes happen, and tension rises. He spills coffee on the talent’s pristine white shirt. It’s a small accident, but on a set already on edge, it’s enough to set someone off.

His senior lashes out, frustration boiling over. And then comes the line that hits hard: “Do you understand how many people would kill to be in your position?” The irony stings. The audience is left wondering—Does the set runner himself even want to be here?

The ad doesn’t just highlight one person’s struggle. It subtly hints that everyone on that set is drowning in the same toxic environment. The people yelling, the ones demanding, even the higher-ups—they’re all trapped in a system that normalizes burnout.

But Break the Cycle delivers a powerful message: it doesn’t have to be this way. The industry’s brutal working conditions shouldn’t be accepted as the norm. The Film & TV Charity urges those struggling to reach out, to seek help, and to remember that they’re not alone. Change starts by acknowledging the problem, and this campaign makes sure it’s impossible to ignore.