Torani’s latest campaign explores seven stages of love through Lord Krishna and Radha’s eternal bond

Indian designer label Torani, helmed by Karan Torani, has once again mesmerised the audience with its visual storytelling. This time, the brand beautifully intertwines the monsoon season with the festival of Janmashtami, drawing inspiration from the timeless love story of Radha and Lord Krishna in a campaign titled ‘Leela - The Divine Illusion of Love.’

Karan’s personal connection to this theme is deeply rooted in his childhood. As a young boy, his dadi (grandma) would lovingly dress him in fine jewels, painting him in shades of blue and pink to mimic the beloved Shyam rang, affectionately calling him Kanha.

Leela, like many of Torani’s previous campaigns, draws heavily from Karan’s recollections and his grandmother’s cherished stories. Describing the campaign, Karan Torani writes in a post, “Leela is a celebration of the ‘rasa’ that Radhe - Shyam represents, A divine love that eludes all boundaries and puts love at the centre of the universe.”

The campaign is divided into the seven stages and aspects of pure love, namely Moh, Mughdh, Prem, Kaamna, Bhakti, Prakriti and Deewangi.

The journey begins with Moh, symbolising the innocence of love at first sight. The visuals here are a delicate dance of subtle hues — peach, pink, orange, and yellow — intertwined with the vibrancy of purples, red, and the electric blue of Lord Krishna’s skin. This scene poignantly recreates the iconic ‘bathing’ scene from mythology, a moment where love’s first blush is beautifully captured.

As the narrative progresses to Mughdh, the theme shifts to infatuation. The palette remains muted with tones of orange, pink, and blue, with splashes of white adding contrast and depth to the visuals, highlighting the tender yet intense emotions of this stage.

Prem, the next chapter, explores the depths of love. Here, the brand uses soft pinks and blues, with hints of electric blue and yellow peeking through, creating a serene yet captivating atmosphere. The Gopis, integral to Radha and Lord Krishna’s story, are adorned in more vibrant colours like purple and orange, setting them apart yet making them an essential part of the narrative.

As the campaign transitions through the remaining stages of love, we witness Radha’s transformation, her skin tone gradually darkening to match Lord Krishna’s, symbolising the all-consuming madness of love. This visual metamorphosis beautifully captures the essence of Deewangi, the final stage of love where individual identities dissolve into each other.

Throughout the campaign, the brand has masterfully woven in iconic Bollywood songs, with visuals and music that evoke the romance of rain and the enchantment of love. This interplay of rain and love serves as the emotional core of the campaign.

Torani’s ‘Leela - The Divine Illusion of Love’ is a tribute to the timeless love of Radha and Lord Krishna. Through its visuals and music, the campaign invites us to reflect on the different forms of love in our lives, reminding us of its enduring power.