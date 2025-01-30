Urban Company’s new ad gives ‘filter change karna padega’ a romantic twist

‘Filter change karna padega!'

How many times have you heard your RO technician say these words? It’s practically their catchphrase, whatever the issue, the fix is always the same: filter change karna padega!

Urban Company takes this universal experience and spins it into a hilarious love story in its new ad for Native RO.

The ad follows a house help who finds an unexpected romantic connection—with the RO technician! Every time the homeowner calls him in to fix the purifier, his go-to solution is (of course) “filter change karna padega.” But for the couple, it’s the perfect excuse to meet. Whether the water tastes off or there’s a tiny leak, the answer is always the same—and so, their love blossoms, one filter change at a time.

Everything’s going great until the homeowner starts adding up the bills. It turns out that all these filter changes cost more than the AMC itself! That’s when they switch to Native RO by Urban Company, which comes with a 2-year no service, no filter change promise.

The ad cleverly takes a mundane frustration and flips it into an entertaining, tongue-in-cheek love story, making a strong case for why it’s time to ditch the never-ending service calls and switch to a purifier that doesn’t demand constant attention (or unexpected romance!).