vivo’s #SwitchOff campaign: Kids urge parents to rediscover joy beyond screens

In today’s tech-driven world, where smartphones dominate our daily lives, the balance between staying connected online and nurturing real-life relationships has become a crucial challenge. Addressing this modern-day dilemma, vivo has returned with the sixth edition of its #SwitchOff campaign, advocating for responsible smartphone usage, encouraging families to prioritise real-life relationships.. This initiative goes beyond a single message, using a multi-faceted approach to drive awareness and inspire change.

Alarming Insights:

8 out of 10 children want parental controls for their parents' smartphone usage.*

69% of children identify excessive smartphone usage as a source of conflict with their parents.*

These findings from vivo and Cyber Media Research’s (CMR) study, “Impact of Smartphones on Parent-Child Relationships 2024,” form the backbone of the #SwitchOff campaign’s sixth edition.

At the heart of the campaign is a poignant video, conceptualized by FCB India, which draws on insights from vivo Switch Off study. The film shares a heartfelt story about a school fancy dress competition where a child chooses to dress up as a mobile phone. When asked why, he innocently explains, “Because, mobile phones are Papa's favourite.” It’s this powerful moment that showcases how too much time on smartphones can pull families apart. Consequently, the story ends on a hopeful note as the father realizes what he’s been missing and turns off his phone to be fully present with his child, reminding us all to disconnect and truly reconnect with our loved ones.

As a result, the CMR study underscores the urgency of the issue, revealing that 8 out of 10 children want parental controls for their parents' smartphone usage. Additionally, 69% of children identify excessive smartphone usage as a source of conflict with their parents, and 86% of parents acknowledge that their phone habits hinder meaningful engagement with their children. Interestingly, on average, parents spend over five hours daily on their smartphones, compared to over four hours for children.

To amplify its message, vivo deployed various innovative initiatives.

Recognizing the dinner table as a space for family bonding, vivo partnered with a famous restaurant and subtly encouraged diners to put their phones aside through creative cues like specially designed cutlery wraps and tent cards. Trained vivo representatives further reinforced the message, reminding diners to cherish uninterrupted moments with loved ones. To end the dining experience on a sweet note, diners who embraced this message were treated to desserts, celebrating their choice to stay present.

Additionally, the brand also conducted in-app reminders. These gentle nudges encouraged commuters to pause, unwind, and prioritize family moments after a busy day.

Print ad amplifications further reinforced the #SwitchOff message, ensuring it resonates with a wider audience.

Similarly, the brand also conducted a digital OOH amplification, reinforcing the campaign’s message across prominent outdoor platforms.

Adding further depth to the initiative, vivo collaborated with Catherine Price, vivo smartphone relationship advisor and a science journalist, a TED speaker and author of ‘How to Break Up with Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life’ for the ‘Switch Off’ initiative to provide actionable insights and strategies. This partnership emphasized vivo’s dedication to addressing the issue through practical solutions, empowering families to adopt mindful smartphone use.

The brand observed December 20 as the ‘Switch Off Day’ encouraging people to designate specific times to disconnect from their devices and spend quality time with their families. This call to action aligns with vivo’s aim to foster meaningful connections through technology. By positioning itself as a brand promoting responsible use of technology, vivo strengthens its emotional resonance with consumers, fostering brand loyalty and differentiation in a competitive market.

Commenting on the campaign, Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy at vivo India, said, “The findings of this year’s survey highlight a pressing issue – as smartphones connect us to the world, they also disconnect us from the people who matter the most. Interestingly, the study also reveals that children are more aware of the negative effects of excessive smartphone use than their parents. While both groups acknowledge the need for change, children seem to recognise its impact on relationships more acutely. When we spoke to consumers, we identified a clear issue: children want smartphone-free zones at home, citing excessive smartphone usage by parents as a concern.”

Adding how this study inspired the campaign, Channana added, “The ‘Switch Off’ campaign is based on this issue and the campaign film is a call to action for families to pause, reflect, and reconnect. We hope this message resonates with millions of Indian families, encouraging them to make time for meaningful, tech-free moments.

At vivo, our vision is to foster meaningful connections through technology. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire families to rediscover the beauty of human connection and create healthier relationships in a digitally dominated world.”

Ashima Mehra, CEO of FCB India, added, “While smartphones are powerful tools for connection, they often create disconnection within our own families. vivo’s #SwitchOff campaign is a call for change, encouraging individuals to unplug and nurture real-world connections. We are proud to be part of this movement to remind parents and children of the joy found in genuine, undistracted time together.”

Beyond its emotional appeal, the #SwitchOff campaign stands as a testament to vivo’s innovative marketing strategy. By integrating research insights into storytelling and combining this with tangible actions like in-app nudges and dinner table interventions, the campaign transforms into an experience rather than just an advertisement. This holistic approach not only highlights the brand's commitment to societal well-being but also reinforces its identity as a technology company that prioritizes human connections.

*Source: vivo Switch Off Study ‘Impact of Smartphones on Parent-Child Relationships’