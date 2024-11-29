Wakefit’s new ad highlights sleep deprivation’s impact with a clever nod to Zomato

Wakefit.co, the sleep and home solutions brand, has launched a new ad called #Gaddagiri, designed to raise awareness about how poor sleep can lead to irrational decisions, embarrassing moments, and unnecessary conflicts. The ad underscores a simple but powerful message, sleep deprivation is the real culprit behind actions that may seem out of character, rather than an individual's intentions or personality flaws.

The brand film takes viewers through a fictional yet relatable scenario, a high-stakes job interview gone comically wrong due to the CEO’s sleep-deprived mind.

The narrative portrays the CEO making unexpected and nonsensical statements, turning a professional encounter into an embarrassing and chaotic affair. This film drives home Wakefit's tagline, Lafda tab hota hai, jab tum barabar nahi sota, which translates to 'Problems only arise when you don’t sleep well.' The ad suggests that society should consider sleep as a vital factor that impacts decision-making and interpersonal interactions instead of blaming individuals for their erratic behaviour.

This ad arrives shortly after the widely discussed job listing by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. The listing, which required candidates for the Chief of Staff position to pay a ₹20 lakh fee upfront instead of earning a salary during the first year, sparked widespread attention and debate online.

Update: I am looking for a chief of staff for myself. pic.twitter.com/R4XPp3CefJ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 20, 2024

Goyal's unconventional job listing described the role as one that would provide "10x more learning than a two-year degree from a top management school." Critics took to social media to question the ethics of asking candidates for such a hefty upfront payment and the expectation for such high-level qualifications, sparking outrage and concerns about the fairness and feasibility of the role.

After facing heavy criticism and scrutiny, Goyal retracted the listing and clarified that the ₹20 lakh requirement was intended as a filter to attract candidates truly motivated for accelerated career growth. Despite this clarification, the incident left a lasting impact on Zomato’s public image.

By using satire, the brand cleverly references the Zomato job listing, turning a humorous lens on the absurd expectations placed on ambitious individuals. Wakefit's dig at the food delivery platform seems to have been received better and now has over 10 million views. Its Co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda shared a witty take surrounding the Chief of Staff job listing. Ramalingegowda concluded that the unconventional idea stemmed from one common issue: lack of sleep. As he puts it, 'Blankit le ke So-mato is the only solution to life's problems ', a playful nod to the importance of proper rest in making sound decisions and avoiding the pitfalls of sleep deprivation.

Recently, Anupam Mittal, CEO of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India judge, also joined the conversation and responded to Goyal's job listing by sharing a mock role with humorous, offbeat requirements and insisting on a salary from day one. His post humorously highlighted the differences in work culture, sparking conversations online about the unconventional nature of the original job listing and the wider entrepreneurial environment.

While the ad might have been a playful dig at Zomato, a study by the Agewell Foundation indicated that approximately 50% of surveyed individuals suffer from sleep disorders, with many reporting less than six hours of sleep per night. Another survey, the 'How India Sleeps' report, revealed that 61% of respondents reported sleeping less than six hours of uninterrupted sleep, marking a notable increase in sleep deprivation. With this ad, Wakefit aims to inspire people to prioritise sleep, showcasing how it can dramatically enhance not just personal well-being but also decision-making quality.





