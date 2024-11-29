YouTube India gives Ganji Chudail a GenZ transformation in new ad

YouTube India has teamed up with the viral character Ganji Chudail this time for the #GenZChudail ad, marking a fresh take on the eccentric and unhinged persona that has captivated millions on Instagram Reels. Known for her offbeat stories and cult following, Ganji Chudail is now presented in an unexpected light, thanks to a collaboration with actor Neena Gupta, who steps into the role for the very first time in a real-life adaptation, where we witness firsthand, the 'Miss Congeniality' moment of the popular character.

In the latest ad by Barebones Collective, we witness Ganji Chudail like never before, she's no longer the meme that everyone laughs at. In an effort to escape the confines of her viral status, she embarks on a wild transformation. Resembling something straight out of a fantasy world, almost like a green goblin, but to get there she kidnaps three influencers, Ishita Mangal, Sakhshi Sindwani and ShivShakti Sachdev. She demands them to turn her into the ultimate ‘Babe’ or their social media accounts will be deleted. The ad delves into the playful absurdity of identity and the desire to escape one’s meme status, offering a new chapter in the character's journey.





As the influencers are freed, they spring into action, and the video quickly transforms into a chaotic yet glamorous backstage scene of a fashion runway. Makeup palettes, shiny fabrics, and stylish clothing are suddenly at their fingertips. But amidst the glamour, they take a jab at the beauty industry's lack of inclusivity when they realise there's no foundation shade that matches Ganji Chudail's skin tone (which is literally just green). However, this doesn’t faze the influencers, they prove that beauty isn’t about fitting into industry standards, but about owning your unique look.

The reel takes us on a wild, comedic ride as the influencers work their magic, transforming Ganji Chudail into a 'babe', one step at a time. The character follows tutorials and tips on YouTube Shorts, taking it all in. From waxing her head to applying mascara on a popped-out eyeball, presumably removed for convenience, everything is fair game. But as the influencers push the boundaries of the transformation, one of them hilariously faints, unable to handle the sheer madness of the moment and maybe because of the fact that she had a popped-out live eyeball on her palm.

A complete transformation isn’t just about makeup and pretty eyelashes, it’s a full overhaul, from head to toe. And yes, it’s exactly that as the journey unfolds. We find Ganji Chudail’s head steaming away in a hair spa as the influencers tackle her super-powerful nails, not with a simple cutter, but with an electric chainsaw. After the job is done, just before the big reveal of the newly transformed 'babe,' we’re treated to hilarious versions of her, Office Chudail, Kezual Chudail, and Snacc Chudail. It’s safe to say the influencers did their job, well, at least they gave it their all.

As the audience gets a glimpse of Ganji Chudail’s transformation, the big reveal shows Ganji Chudail in her grand Gen Z 'Babe' version. The influencers are stunned, and before they can process the shock, a voice can be overheard, telling Ganji Chudail to go to YouTube next time to handle her own transformation and maybe skip the whole kidnapping influencers part.

Ganji Chudail’s relevance in the digital space highlights her ability to blend humour, relatability, and unpredictability, making her a perfect fit for ads targeting the pulse of Gen Z culture. This collaboration with YouTube not only reimagines her character but also highlights the power of real-life adaptations in viral marketing. With this ad, YouTube appears to be pushing audiences towards YouTube Shorts, in a bid to stand out amongst other short-form video players in India.