The ZNMD trio returns with new adventures in Yas Island’s campaign

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s Imraan, Kabir, and Arjun are back—not with the film’s much-anticipated and fan-demanded sequel, but in a series of cheerful ads.

For weeks, Bollywood fans were sent on a scavenger hunt of speculation when a mysterious video featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol surfaced online. The iconic trio of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) had reunited, sparking rumors of a sequel to the beloved 2011 film. But, in an unexpected plot twist, the grand reveal turned out to be something different—Zindagi Ko Yas Bol, a high-spirited campaign for Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The campaign taps into nostalgia, repackaging the essence of ZNMD’s friendship and adventure in a contemporary, adrenaline-pumping setting. Fourteen years after the film inspired a generation to embrace life’s uncertainties, the trio is back, proving that while life may not give you a second chance (dobara), Yas Island certainly does.

When it comes to brand collaborations, nostalgia is the golden goose that keeps on giving. But rather than serving a lukewarm rehash of the past, Yas Island’s campaign reinvents the wheel (or should we say, the convertible road trip?). The campaign kicks off with a trailer announcing a five-episode web series, where Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay embark on a new journey, much like their onscreen counterparts did over a decade ago.

The premise? Simple but effective—each of them must say “Yas” to a series of challenges across Yas Island’s most iconic attractions. Think high-speed thrills, breathtaking spectacles, and an endless supply of inside jokes that will make any ZNMD fan grin. It’s a marketing recipe with all the right ingredients—star power, a cinematic callback, and a setting that practically sells itself as the ultimate adventure destination.

And because no grand adventure is complete without a killer soundtrack, the campaign also introduces a brand-new jingle, infused with the same infectious energy that made Señorita a cultural phenomenon. The strategy here is clear—turn every aspect of this campaign into a sensory experience that lingers long after the episodes end.

In an era where destinations are competing for travelers’ ever-dwindling attention spans, Yas Island is looking to play its cards wisely. It’s not just promoting itself as a vacation spot—it’s creating an experience, one that fans will associate with adventure, laughter, and cinematic magic. The island, already known for attractions like Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, and Yas Marina Circuit, now doubles as the backdrop for this unforgettable reunion.

The campaign also aligns with Yas Island’s branding. By encouraging audiences to say “Yas” to new experiences, it positions itself as the ultimate playground for thrill-seekers.

Behind the scenes, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the creative minds who originally penned Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, return to script the Yas Island series.

Two episodes of the series have already been released, each brimming with nostalgia and playful camaraderie.

The first episode sees the trio reuniting in a way that instantly rekindles their onscreen chemistry, complete with dialogues that re-establish their iconic characters. Fans are treated to a delightful throwback moment when Arjun exacts sweet revenge on Imraan by tossing his phone out of the car—an amusing nod to the original film, where Imraan had done the same to him.

The second episode takes the adventure up a notch as the friends dive into the thrills of the theme park. The plot revolves around a lighthearted challenge: the first one to pull off an epic prank gets to dictate the terms of their next escapade. In a subtle twist, Kabir outsmarts his friends and wins the challenge, gleefully deciding their fate—dressing up as Tom and Jerry while he, naturally, claims the Batman costume for himself.

And if this campaign is anything to go by, perhaps it’s also an unofficial test run to see just how much the world still craves a real Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel. If so, Zoya Akhtar, are you listening?