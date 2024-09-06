Zomato's Onam campaign captures the essence of cultural vibrancy

Zomato has launched its Onam campaign which captures the essence of family reunions, cultural vibrancy, and the joy of togetherness during one of Kerala's most cherished festivals.

The campaign film revolves around a young professional at work. One bite of payasam, a traditional South Indian dessert takes her back to the warmth and festivity of Onam celebrations she’s longing for.

She sets off on her scooter, navigating the scenic roads of Kerala, savoring the cultural nuances that make Onam so special. Her ride on a scooty, however, faces an unexpected hiccup as it breaks down.

Just when it seems like she might not make it home on time, she encounters a lively bus full of performers, typical of Onam celebrations.

Among them is a man dressed as Mahabali, the mythical king whose homecoming marks the essence of Onam. He is surrounded by women dressed in the elegant Kasavu saree, the traditional white and gold attire symbolic of Kerala’s heritage and others adorned in tiger costumes, headed to perform the Pulikali, a traditional dance where performers paint their bodies like tigers and move to the beat of percussion instruments like udukku, thakil, and chenda.

These performers, embodying the playful and exuberant side of the festival, offer her a ride, lifting her scooter onto the bus's roof and taking her along.

When the protagonist finally reaches home, her mother is taken aback, not just by her daughter’s arrival, but by the unexpected crowd she’s brought along.

When the protagonist arrives, her mother is joyously surprised, though quickly overwhelmed by the unexpected arrival of guests. Worried about how to serve everyone, her concerns are immediately eased when the protagonist orders a Sadhya, Onam feast that takes care of the surprise guests integrating Zomato’s services. The campaign gracefully closes with the message, Atithikal Koodatte [Let the guests gather].

Accompanied by a soothing Malayalam soundtrack, the campaign becomes a celebration of togetherness and tradition.