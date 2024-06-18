Cannes Lions 2024 Day Two: India gets 5 new wins

On the second day of Cannes Lions 2024, India added a Silver and four Bronze Lions to its tally, bringing the total to nine. Early Man Film, Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, and VML are among the winners.

Early Man Film secured a Silver and a Bronze Lion in the Film Craft category for Jindal Steel and Power. Their campaign, "Jindal Steel – The Steel Of India," is a two-minute ad film that showcases the resilience of the country's citizens through striking visuals and the sounds of steel.

Ogilvy earned a Bronze for its Cadbury 5 Star campaign in the Entertainment Lions category. Building on previous work for Valentine’s Day, they created a time machine concept to skip Valentine’s Day entirely in just a minute.

Leo Burnett's "Turf Finder" for Gatorade won a Bronze in the ‘Entertainment Lions for Sport’ category. This campaign utilized Google Maps data to identify times when certain city spaces in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bangalore would be empty, allowing Gatorade to drop a turf for sports activities.

VML India celebrated its first win with a Bronze Lion in the Diversity and Inclusion music subcategory in the ‘Entertainment Lions for Music’ category. The campaign, "Sing To Remember," was created for Coca-Cola India’s Coke Studio.

As of now, India’s tally stands at nine Lions, out of 52 shortlists for the day.

The Gold and Grand Prix winners are under embargo and will be announced on stage during the evening’s event.