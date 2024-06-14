The stage is a big achievement in itself: Remind Cannes Lions Jurors

As the curtain will soon rise on the Cannes Lions Festival, agency heads and marketers lean forward, hearts racing, wondering if their work will get them the coveted trophy. Agencies and brands, like warriors preparing for battle, present their finest work. Creative souls, whether in the hallowed halls of the creative department or elsewhere, pour heart and soul into their craft. So, as the spotlight intensifies, nerves fray. Months of labour and meticulously crafted campaigns are now dissected by the Jury members.

Some will stride away, proudly clutching their Lions, their triumph celebrated with joy and admiration. Others, humbled by the experience, will reassess and find renewed determination fueled by the fierce spirit of competition. But let’s not forget: participation itself is an achievement.

And so, as the countdown to Cannes Lions begins, we had a chat with some of the jury members about what they had to say about this year's participants. Here are the edited excerpts:

Akanksha Goel, CEO & Founder Socialize / We Are Social, United Arab Emirates:

An often underappreciated reality of winning is that so much of it actually happens in the middle. We love beginnings because of the excitement to start. We love the end because we achieve what we aimed for. But the real battleground is the middle. That’s where ideas are pushed and pulled, where many falter.

But it’s also where true passion for the industry shines, with teams stepping beyond the confines of billable work and working hours to create career-defining work that sometimes brings home a Lion. Embrace the middle. Whether your agency makes it to the end or not, remember to recognize, reward, and celebrate this middle. It’s where the magic happens.

Anusheela Saha, NCD, FCB India:

One of the biggest and better shifts I have seen so far is the emphasis on brand work. And when I say that...I mean work that makes business sense or comes from a place of building more brand love currency. Purpose driven work for the heck of "do good" is not the most desired place to be in for entries. It's a good shift and a much needed one.

Gurbaksh Singh, Chief Innovation Officer, DENTSU CREATIVE India:

Firstly, good luck to all agencies participating in the Cannes Lions this year. I would like you to bring nothing but your best original and out-of-the-box work. It is a festival that recognises innovation, uniqueness and significance. Emphasise not only outstanding creative campaigns but also those that can move people emotionally.

Remember that it is often the most memorable works that unite inventiveness with meaning. Strive to make your entries reflect a true dedication to what you believe in as well as the core values of the brand. I anticipate experiencing the craftsmanship of mind-boggling ideas you have come up with and their compelling narratives.

Hephzibah Pathak, Executive Chairperson, Ogilvy India:

Create groundbreaking ideas that’s right and relevant for your brands, don’t engineer your work to follow a trend. Chances are your work might end up setting ‘the’ example and leading the way.

Also, while winning is great and motivating, enjoy the participation and enjoy the great work done by everyone.

Kalpesh Patankar, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett United Arab Emirates:

Every single agency, no matter where in the world it is, works very hard to get to the Cannes Lions. It is no mean feat to enter the work, and even have it shortlisted. So I sincerely hope that everyone involved finds the rewards and gratification they deserve, get to rejoice together with the whole industry, and collectively keep elevating the industry. Let this Cannes Lions, like every other, be a celebration of us all and everything we do.

Kartikeya Tiwari, National Creative Director at FCB Kinnect:

I know there are a lot of young agencies this year, a lot of independent agencies from across the world, there's a third wave of young advertising agencies around the world. So my message to the ones from India and globally is to keep shining here, keep competing, keep shining. You know, this is, this is your moment, put your best foot forward, Cannes Lions can be a big springboard for you. So I wish you all the absolute best. But more importantly, I want to give a message to the people working at all these agencies.

I have been a young person or young advertising creative who's been dreamy-eyed about these awards, and I've had my fair share of disappointments as well. I just want to tell you guys don't attach your self-worth to it; celebrate every little thing and remember that being at this stage itself is a big achievement.

You're hanging with the best in the world. A nomination is definitely worth it. Every single medal is worth it. No nomination is also great. Celebrate your work. Being shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world is not easy and you've made it this far. Sometimes it's your year, sometimes it's not. What matters is how you show up and make yourself very proud with how you show up.

Kopal Naithani, Director and Founder, Superfly Films:

I think we are all eagerly awaiting the results, and a lot is always said and will be said about the winning pieces. But here’s something for those who don’t make it: Be patient. Don’t let one year’s failure make you believe that you don’t care about awards. Rejection only makes us strive to be bigger, better, stronger, and braver. It’s natural to instinctively protect yourself and say, “I don’t care about awards,” but instead, protect yourself from this mindset.

Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VML:

I want us all to be proud of each other's work. I want us to be proud of India's work. I want us to celebrate the work that wins, irrespective of which agency it comes from. You know, we are a creative powerhouse and we need the world to see us go up there consistently on stage. It's our win. It's our efforts, it's even our misses that will elevate the thinking of the entire region across agencies and enrich our talent pool. I think the winds will elevate our regular thinking. It will alleviate our everyday output, our everyday deliveries. And that's great for the work. It's great for our clients and it's great for the entire country and the impact it would have on young creators is immeasurable. The message I want to leave with is let's celebrate the work, let's celebrate great work and be proud of it.

Naina Meattle, Vice President - Brand Planning, BBDO:

Firstly thank you for putting such interesting work out there. It was truly interesting and quite a learning experience for me. Secondly, participating in Cannes Lions is a significant achievement in itself. And last but not the least I think being authentic and keeping it simple can create maximum impact.

Nitin Mantri, Regional Executive Managing Director (APAC), WE Communications, and Group CEO, Avian WE:

I would encourage agencies participating this year to prioritise authenticity and impact in their submissions. Focus on telling compelling stories that reflect genuine insights and drive meaningful change. Embrace the power of collaboration and diversity in your work as these elements often lead to the most groundbreaking and effective campaigns. Lastly, enjoy the process and take pride in the work you’ve accomplished—being part of Cannes is already a testament to your dedication and talent.

Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India:

A fundamental thought comes to my mind - "Karmanye Vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karma Phala Hetur Bhurmatey Sangostva Akarmani." This verse is from the sacred Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita, which is a part of the Mahabharata, a Sanskrit epic poem of ancient India. It means "you have a right to perform your prescribed duty, but you are not entitled to the fruits of action.”

I believe us creative folks (whether in the creative department or not) are deeply attached to our work. Sometimes, we can get attached to the outcome and are unable to separate it from the act of doing the work. We need to consciously detach ourselves from the result. Simply, because it is not in our control. Especially, when it comes to Cannes Lions, it is a bit of a lottery. After all is done, one needs a bit of luck or grace or whatever you may wish to call it. I wish all agencies good luck and express my gratitude for creating the work that is worth entering.

Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group:

I think what worked for ‘Machine-gun’ was the simplicity in its thought and the delight in its craft. Both helped it become entertaining for everyone in the jury.

I get inspired every year by some campaign or the other at Cannes. And that’s the whole point of the festival anyway; to push you forward from where it left you the year before. But the campaign that inspired me the first time I went to Cannes was “Honda Grrrr”. The work got such love from everyone in the industry that people were whistling the tune in the viewing auditoriums every time they saw a campaign they hated.

When you prepare your work for Cannes, you need to think of the jury as the ‘smartest ignorant’ people on earth. Don’t bullshit, you’ll be caught. Yet leave nothing for them to decipher or fill in the gaps.