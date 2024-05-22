White Rivers Media backs ‘Daughters of Piplantri’, ‘Pulse of Defiance’ for Cannes Lions 2024

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2024 is only a month away. For advertising professionals, Cannes Lions is a global stage that highlights the transformative potential of impactful campaigns. It’s an opportunity to showcase groundbreaking work, learn from industry leaders, and engage with peers from across the globe.

This year, Cannes Lions’ extensive content programme will showcase more than 150 hours of content, with around 500 speakers from across the spectrum of creativity. The Festival will run from 17 to 21 June, in Cannes, France.

Agencies have finalised the projects that they’d be submitting to enter the competition. With eyes set on the coveted trophy, White Rivers Media has selected its 'Daughters of Piplantri', and 'Pulse of Defiance' among its campaigns to enter the competition.

Daughters of Piplantri

'Daughters of Piplantri', is a powerful film-led campaign by Astral Foundation that tackled gender inequality and water scarcity in Piplantri, Rajasthan, by supporting the cause of eco-feminism. Delivering 6M+ liters of monthly water, 13,000+ meters of pipelines, and 5,000+ saplings, their efforts transformed the landscape, benefiting 400K+ trees, 10,000+ lives, and diversified agriculture for 3,000+ livestock.

Hip Hop India

WRM’s campaign for Amazon miniTV's show 'Hip Hop India' that spotlighted the country's thriving underground hip-hop scene. The show also broke a Guinness World Record for the biggest hip-hop dance event with 1,864 dancers, sparking a movement and giving voice to a vibrant youth culture.

Pulse of Defiance

‘Pulse of Defiance’ by DS Group’s Pulse Candy, a digital storytelling campaign that used AI-generated visuals to educate millions about the lesser-known story of Lokmanya Tilak sparking India's freedom movement through the first public Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

“Our success is evident in rising ad revenues, but our true impact comes from our continuous innovation. At Cannes Lions, it's time India has a Lion’s share of voice. Our representation in the juries, our stories on the global platform–a welcome change–is not just deserved but necessary. They are the bridges that connect diverse perspectives, enriching the global creative landscape with the depth and vibrancy of India,” says Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media.

“So, what's the way forward? To champion collaboration, not contribution, inclusion, not isolation. We need to foster a culture of mutual respect and support within the industry. Celebrating the success of peers and collaboration can strengthen India's collective creative output. This united front will inspire a generation of young creative minds, showcasing the power of working together,” he adds.