Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl feud with Drake and its marketing ripple effect

The Super Bowl is no stranger to drama, but Super Bowl LIX turned up the heat. Hip-hop, sports, and advertising collided as the halftime stage became the latest battleground in one of rap’s fiercest rivalries. From reigniting his feud with Drake to dominating the Billboard charts, Kendrick Lamar had the world watching. With 133.5 million viewers, Lamar’s performance became the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history, according to the NFL and Apple Music.

At the center of it all was ‘Not Like Us,’ the diss track that had already ignited the industry. Following his performance, the song skyrocketed across streaming platforms, pulling in 49 million official streams, 20.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 33,000 sales in the U.S. between February 7 and February 13. Those numbers marked surges of 156%, 31%, and 432%, respectively.

This wasn’t just another halftime show; it was packed with star power. Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson and tennis player Serena Williams stood by Lamar’s side, amplifying the spectacle.

But even with the A-list presence, all eyes were on the brewing tension between two of rap’s biggest names, with Lamar’s performance adding fuel to the fire.

The tension between Lamar and Drake had been simmering for months, finally boiling over with ‘Not Like Us’, a track that took direct aim at his rival and ignited industry-wide debates. The feud didn’t just stay in the music; Drake even sued Universal Music Group, this is a music label that publishes for both the artists' inquest, claiming the diss track crossed into defamation.

But rap rivalries aren’t just about the lyrics; they fuel fan wars, social media debates, and even streaming numbers.

With this backdrop, the world was eager to see if Lamar would use his Super Bowl moment to fuel the fire or shift the narrative. The answer? A little of both. Lamar hinted at Drake’s lawsuit during his performance, teasing about whether or not he should perform the song as ‘you know they love to sue.’ Playing ‘Not Like Us’ at halftime was the exclamation point in Lamar’s victory lap in the feud. Fashion, advertising, and the Billboard charts all moved in his wake.

Billboard domination

Post-Super Bowl, ‘Not Like Us’ reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, 30 weeks after its initial peak. That’s the longest gap between No.1 rankings in the chart’s history for a hip-hop track.

Four of the top five spots on the Billboard Hot 100 were owned by him due to his Super Bowl setlist. This included:

No. 1 - Not Like Us

No. 2 - Luther (ft. SZA)

No. 3 - TV Off (ft. Lefty Gunplay)

No. 5 - Squabble Up

And that’s not all. Lamar also made history on the Billboard 200, becoming the first rapper to have three solo albums simultaneously charting in the top ten.

From music to marketing

Super Bowl performances have long been trendsetters, and Lamar’s impact extended far beyond music, setting off a chain reaction in fashion, marketing, and consumer behavior. His fashion choices, particularly his flared Celine jeans, became an overnight sensation. In a matter of hours, the $1,200 jeans sold out in major retail stores, with fashion enthusiasts rushing to copy the same look.

But fashion wasn’t the only industry that felt Lamar’s impact. Sneaker culture felt the ripple effect almost instantly. According to online apparel reselling platform StockX, the Nike Air DT Max '96, a retro silhouette Lamar sported during his performance, saw a 413% spike in trades after his Super Bowl appearance.

Some brands pivoted their advertising strategies in response to the Super Bowl LIX. From sports drink companies to beverages, brands referenced his performance in their social media marketing.

Lamar’s Super Bowl moment highlighted the intersection of music and marketing. Lamar's performance didn’t just dominate the Billboard charts, it drove fashion sales, sneaker trends, and brand engagement. More than just entertainment, the halftime show became a case study in how influence translates to commerce, reinforcing the Super Bowl’s significance in the marketing.