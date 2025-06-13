The original influencer: What A&M leaders learned from their fathers

The father figure in advertising is often carved from a single, stoic block of marble. He’s the silent provider, the one-man support system, the weary traveller returning home to a child’s loving embrace as a soft piano melody swells. He’s a well-worn archetype, a reliable piece of emotional shorthand that brands have used for decades. But behind the 30-second spots and the glossy print ads are real stories of fatherhood—complex, contradictory, and profoundly influential.

For leaders in the advertising and marketing world, an industry built on understanding human motivation, the lessons learned at home often become the bedrock of their professional philosophies. Their fathers were their first mentors, their first clients, and in some cases, the very brief they chose to rebel against. We spoke to seven industry leaders who pulled back the curtain on this deeply personal influence, revealing that the lessons that truly stick aren't about grand gestures, but the quiet, daily rhythms of discipline, integrity, and perspective.

Inheriting a worldview

For many, a father provides a direct blueprint for navigating the world. The values witnessed across the dinner table become the unspoken rules of the office. A recurring theme is discipline, not as a rigid constraint, but as a framework for integrity. For Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer at Edelweiss Life Insurance, whose father was a school principal, this was a core tenet. "For him, discipline was not about rigidity—it was about integrity," Gupta explains. "He believed discipline meant committing to a path, showing up every single day, and doing the right thing even when no one’s watching... In a world that celebrates hustle, he taught me the power of consistency."

Abhishek Gupta with his father

This ethos of meticulous order was also the inheritance for Saumitra Prasad, CMO at DOMS. "My father was an exceptionally disciplined and meticulously organized individual," Prasad says. "His unwavering commitment to structure, precision, and consistency... has deeply shaped my own professional ethos." This quiet order is echoed by Anish Varghese, Founder & CCO of EVOQ Creative Experiences, who recalls his father moving with intention, never haste. For Varghese, this translated into a non-negotiable professional standard: "Discipline, to me, is more than punctuality—it’s about honouring timelines and upholding standards."

Saumitra Prasad with his father

But the blueprint can also be one of perspective and trust. Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder - Managing Director at BC Web Wise, learned a different kind of lesson from her father’s inherent goodness. "My father was a simple man—almost innocent in the way he saw people. He never second-guessed intentions or judged anyone harshly," she shares. "That quality of taking people at face value, of believing in goodness, stayed with me. In business, I’ve had to build a thicker skin, but somewhere at my core, I still approach people with that same spirit of trust."

Chaaya Baradhwaaj with her father

This people-first approach was also central to the lessons learned by Neha Rao, VP - Marketing at Bikaji Foods International Limited. "His integrity, grounded wisdom, dry sense of humour and people-first approach have shaped not just how I work, but how I lead," she says, summarizing the ultimate measure of success: "I firmly believe: You're defined not by the money you make, but by the goodwill you earn!"

Neha Rao with her father

For Manish Solanki, COO and Co-founder of TheSmallBigIdea, the lesson was about optimisation. "Don’t waste—time, words, or resources... doing more with less isn’t a constraint, it’s a superpower," he states, crediting his father for his grounded approach. "No overthinking. No hawa mein udna (flying in the air). Just staying grounded and having clarity before execution."

Manish Solanki

Saheb Singh, Director - Strategy, AGENCY09, shares "Growing up, I saw my dad be the guy everyone turned to. Whether it was family, friends, or even neighbors, he just had this knack for figuring things out, fixing problems, and making things happen. That’s stayed with me. At work, I find myself trying to be that person. Resourceful, dependable, someone who gets things done no matter what."

Saheb Singh with his father

But what happens when the paternal influence is a catalyst for rebellion? For Anil Ralph Thomas, Director & Chief Creative Officer at Ralph&Das, his father's old-school worldview was the friction that sparked his own fire. "My father was very old school. Work only meant salary... Job satisfaction was an unheard concept," he recounts. His response? "To think the opposite." This counter-reaction is just as formative as direct emulation, carving out a new definition of success. Yet, even here, a fundamental lesson remained: "Be honest with your work, work hard." Some values, it seems, are too foundational to be discarded.

Anil Ralph Thomas

Grounded wisdom

Beyond a general blueprint, these leaders carry specific, profound lessons that act as their north star in moments of decision. For Gupta, it was a masterclass in commitment. "One of the most profound lessons he taught me was: ‘If you have committed to something, give it your 100%, no shortcuts’," he states. He recalls his father, a teacher, turning down lucrative private tuitions. "He believed that if he was entrusted with the responsibility of teaching students in school, that alone deserved his full energy... He was never in it for the money—he was in it for the impact. The respect he earned—not through titles, but through authenticity—is something I deeply admire."

For Baradhwaaj, the lesson was about empowerment through experience. "He once told me, ‘Go study in town—take the train, meet new people. That’s how you’ll learn life’," she remembers. "He pushed me out of my comfort zone, gently but surely... That lesson—to let life teach you by stepping into it—echoes in how I lead and how I encourage my team to grow."

This philosophy of staying grounded while exploring the world resonates with Rao’s key takeaway from her father: “Stay grounded, never stop growing, and always look beyond the horizon.” This blend of humility and forward-thinking became her compass, a reminder that "How you treat people is just as important as what you accomplish." This finds a cousin in the ethos of calculated risk-taking, a lesson championed by the father of Manish Solanki. "He believes that if you’ve done your homework, you don’t need to second-guess the leap," Solanki says. "Look ahead, plan smart, take the bet when it counts, and always be prepared to own the outcome."

Rebooting the Father's Day brief

When the conversation turns to Father's Day advertising, the critiques from these leaders are sharp and unanimous in their call for a reboot. The consensus is clear: ditch the one-dimensional stereotypes and embrace the beautiful, messy reality of fatherhood.

The call is to move beyond the "stiff, stoic father trope," as Baradhwaaj puts it. "Many real dads are goofy, tender, and full of quirks—like mine, who would mimic Hindi movie villains or sing absurd Hindi-English translations of Tamil songs to make us laugh," she says. She wants to celebrate the "playmate," not just the protector. Neha Rao agrees, urging a move away from "overly sentimental, glossy portrayals" to celebrate the "realness of fatherhood in all its dimensions—their quirks, their silences... Let’s honour fathers not just as our superheroes, but also as beautifully human!"

This sentiment is echoed by Singh, who wonders why advertising has overlooked a universal truth: "Nobody talks about the little 'bachpana' (childishness) that remains in every dad, no matter how old. Quite surprisingly, we've not really seen any ads around the age-old topic of 'Dad Jokes'."

Both Rao and Prasad advocate for keeping the emotion but discarding the glossy, sentimental filter. "I’d keep the honesty of the father-child relationship—but move away from the overly sentimental, glossy portrayals we so often see," says Rao. "Real dads come with layers—humor, flaws, quiet strength, and unspoken sacrifices... Let’s honour fathers not just as our superheroes, but also as beautifully human!"

The reboot also requires acknowledging modern complexities. Gupta highlights the need to reflect the "sandwich generation, juggling responsibilities of both our parents and our children." He wants to celebrate fathers as "connectors between generations" and even go one step further, "portraying fathers not only as dads to their kids, but also as sons shaped by their own fathers’ legacies." This echoes Saumitra Prasad’s desire to explore the "complex and not always openly emotional" father-son relationship, moving beyond simplistic portrayals.

Ralph Thomas is ready to discard "the typical stuff," specifically the narrative of sacrifice that has been "done to death." His solution? Flip the camera. "We need a far more personal story from the father's POV," he urges.

Finally, Varghese questions the very premise of these calendar-pegged celebrations. "Do we really need a specific day to express love, gratitude, or admiration?" he muses. "Their stories deserve more than a once-a-year campaign burst. They deserve space and sincerity in our everyday narrative."

The brand manifesto of a father

If these fathers were clients, what would their brand manifestos be? The answers are concise, powerful, and encapsulate the essence of their enduring influence.

For Saumitra Prasad's father, the brand is a testament to community-focused leadership, beautifully articulated as The People's Man: "We believe in handshakes that mean something... in stories over status... in leading not from above, but beside. We are The People’s Man—Rooted in heart. Made for the community. Built to last."

For Abhishek Gupta’s father, it’s a simple, unwavering code of conduct: “Do what’s right, no matter the situation.” A brand defined by action, where, as Gupta says, "His life did the speaking."

For Chaaya Baradhwaaj’s father, it’s a brand of gentle humanism: “See the good. Spread joy. Keep it simple. Keep it real.”

Neha Rao's father's brand is a fusion of humility and ambition: “Stay rooted. Think forward. Build what you love—with fire!” A brand, she says, with "dry wit, a mischievous smile, rock-solid integrity and an unmatched ability to connect with people."

For Manish Solanki's father, the brand is built on unshakeable integrity: "Principle. Precision. Purpose." It’s a brand that is meticulous, intentional, and ethically sound.

Anish Varghese sees a duality in his father's brand, a blend of strength and softness: "Bold and care." A mission statement for a modern leader who is both courageous and compassionate.

And for Anil Ralph Thomas, the brief he would write is a powerful directive for all parents: "Be a father to your kid, the way you 'wanted your father' to be for you!"

From the meticulous public servant to the passionate side-hustler, these paternal "brands" paint a far more vibrant and honest portrait of fatherhood than any single ad ever could. They show that the most impactful lessons were not delivered in grand speeches, but lived through daily actions—a quiet legacy of character that continues to influence and inspire.