Authenticity & innovation shape Onam ads 2025

The first drops of monsoon rain on Kerala's soil bring more than just the harvest season. It is the announcement of Onam, a festival that turns the entire state into a canvas of vibrant marigolds, white kasavu sarees, and the beats of chenda drums. For 10 straight days, most homes in Kerala prepare to celebrate the return of King Mahabali, where grandmothers pass down their payasam recipes, children compete to create the most intricate pookalam, and families gather around banana leaves to feast on the grand Onam sadhya.

But every year, way before Onam is celebrated, brands and agencies across the country gear up for one big task — capturing the soul of a festival that means so much to 35 million Malayalees, without reducing it to a cultural postcard?

Tropes that are disappearing

According to Anjo Jose Kandathil, Co-founder and Creative Director at the Kerala-based advertising agency Toki, Onam campaigns have long been bound by a set of ‘guardrails.’ Brands often fall into the trap of using repetitive themes like ‘homecoming’ to evoke emotion, with mixed results. He notes a general trend where "All our Onam campaigns are only meant to sell. Either an offer or a lucky draw. And they all look the same."

The reason the homecoming trope has been such a constant theme is that it is deeply woven into the fabric of Onam itself. The festival is built upon the mythological story of King Mahabali's annual return to his kingdom. His story is one of a beloved ruler coming back to see his people, and this annual event is what the festival celebrates. Therefore, the themes of reunion and homecoming have been naturally and consistently visible in advertising for years, as they connect the brand to the core emotional and cultural essence of the festival.

However, as Anjo points out, the reliance on these familiar narratives is becoming a challenge. "Visually and musically, they are repetitive every year," he notes, suggesting that the well has run dry for this particular trope. This repetition has led to a lack of originality, with many campaigns blurring together in the consumer's mind.

This year, in some ways, brands have tried to move beyond these tropes. Take, for example, Sujata Appliances campaign, ‘Sujata, Be the Family to Someone.’

This ad, at its heart, is about homecoming, but it presents the theme in a refreshingly different way. Instead of the classic scene of a child returning to their parents, the ad shows an elderly woman in an old-age home inviting children from an orphanage to celebrate with the residents.

The campaign tries to show that homecoming isn't just about returning to one's biological family; it can be about creating a new family and a new sense of belonging.

This ad is an example of stepping away from cliched narratives from the past, proving that a classic theme can still be explored in a fresh manner.

Creative mood for 2025

The creative mood for Onam this year is one of authenticity and grounded reality. According to Rohit Prasannan, Associate Creative Head at Team Pumpkin, “Brands are moving away from generic stereotypes and focusing on local nuance to create work that resonates with a ‘Malayalee, born and bred in Kerala’. This year, there's been a visible shift towards cultural sensitivity and authenticity."

This can be seen in Tata Motors ‘Kerala Comes Together with Tata Motors’ campaign. The ad is a tribute to the meaningful moments that lead up to the Onam festivities. From buying flowers and picking up loved ones to rushing across town to watch the boat race, it highlights cultural tropes deeply associated with Onam and Keralites. The campaign also features the iconic Malayalam track Nada Nada by the band Avial, a song that holds strong cultural relevance in Kerala.

By grounding the campaign in a beloved piece of local culture, Tata Motors has tried to create an emotional connection that feels authentic and relatable.

Another growing trend is the use of innovative, interactive campaigns that blend traditional festive messaging with modern technology and on-ground activations. This approach offers consumers a tangible experience that goes beyond just viewing the ad.

Take Federal Bank, for example. The brand’s Onam campaign for this year has tried to balance tradition with innovation. Explaining their strategy, MVS Murthy, CMO of Federal Bank, says, "Our campaigns are designed to tap into the emotions that naturally surround Onam—joy, togetherness, nostalgia, and the celebratory spirit of shopping and gifting. The idea is to align our messaging with the warmth of family reunions, the pride of tradition, and the excitement of festive shopping."

The brand has partnered with Radio Mango for on-ground activations. "This year's Onam campaign continues to focus on our card portfolio, highlighting exclusive offers, festive deals, and experiences curated for our customers. The campaign will be more interactive, with on-ground engagements and digital integrations that encourage active participation," Murthy says.

Murthy says that the consumer today is seeking more value-driven offers, experiential engagements, and convenient ways to shop, both online and offline. The brand’s creative plan, therefore, includes augmented reality elements. He adds, “This blend of tradition with innovation allows us to connect with younger audiences without losing the cultural essence of the festival.”

This year, even non-festive brands are finding a way to participate in the celebrations by focusing on the practical, functional value of their products within the festive context.

Ather Energy’s campaign is one such example. As a brand in the electric vehicle space, it's not a natural fit for a traditional festival. However, their Onam campaign, ‘Bring Home Kerala's No. 1 EV’, is a simple and direct way to appeal to customers during the busy shopping season.

The ad is functional because it highlights the practicality and usefulness of their product. It positions the electric scooter as a valuable, modern purchase for a family, fitting into the "shopping and gifting" spirit of Onam. This approach shows how a modern, tech-focused brand can participate in a traditional celebration by focusing on what its product offers rather than trying to fit itself into a festive narrative that doesn't make sense.

Finally, brands are recognising the ‘new purse power’ of Gen Z and millennials and are creating campaigns that speak to their sensibilities. This involves a balance of traditional symbols with a fresh, modern aesthetic.

Ramraj Cotton's 2025 Onam campaign showcases how brands are creating ads that speak about the traditional festivals, but for a new audience. The ad opens with the vibrant celebration of Onam. Into this lively celebration, actors Kalidas & Jayaram make a grand entry, and then the father-son duo talk about the brand’s festive collection.

By getting the two actors from different generations, the brand tried to target multiple generations.

As Prasannan puts it, "The storytelling [in today’s ads] is now rooted in the demographics and psychographics of Kerala audiences — but more importantly, it's about creating work that a Malayalee, born and bred in Kerala, won't dismiss or laugh at.”

This is also a point seen in MyG’s MyG Onam Mass-onam campaign. Prasannan explains that "It is understood that Onam shopping isn’t just transactional — it’s a social, emotional, and even generational moment."

The campaign successfully blends retail offers with visuals and storytelling that feels authentically Malyalee, but with a young, energetic tone. The creative stands out by acknowledging that younger consumers want to celebrate tradition while expressing their individuality.

MyG’s approach balances traditional festive cues with "high-energy editing, modern typography, and a language style that spoke to today’s Kerala without feeling like a template." By blending modern elements with authentic festive cues, the campaign connects with a new generation that is celebrating the festival on its own terms.

The Onam campaigns of today are no longer satisfied with being cultural postcards. They've evolved, moving beyond tired tropes to embrace authenticity and grounded reality. By focusing on local nuances and speaking directly to the new generation of Malayalees, brands are finding ways to balance tradition with innovation.