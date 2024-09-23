How can brands package the festive spirit with emotion, culture & sustainability

The festive season in India is more than just a time of celebration; it’s a cultural event that influences how people shop, how brands market, and how products are packaged.

Festivals like Diwali, Durga Puja, Eid, and Christmas aren’t just personal celebrations, they are also important moments for brands to connect deeply with their audiences. And these festivals are filled with rich traditions and symbols. For brands, capturing this cultural essence through packaging, which is a direct consumer touchpoint, is a way to tap into the emotions of the season.

When you think of the D2C brand, Phool.co, you can’t help but remember its stunning packaging alongside its sustainable and mindful products. Last year, the brand created a Diwali gift box that paid tribute to the Ramayan. With bright colours and beautiful artwork, it wove in the cultural richness of the festival.

As Gautam Patil, Co-founder and Design Head at Plus One Design, explains, “Festive packaging aligns with the emotional and cultural significance of the festival." In other words, packaging isn’t just about making products look good, it becomes part of the celebration, helping consumers feel more connected to the brand during the festive period.

Shashwat Das, Founder, Almond Branding says, "Festive branding, especially when it comes to packaging and design, needs to resonate with the traditions of the geography you're targeting or, more broadly, with Indian traditions. The packaging needs to capture India’s rich heritage and culture. It’s almost like paying homage to the significance of these festivities. Whether it's Diwali with its diyas and rangolis or Eid with the crescent moon and stars, the branding must reflect those traditional symbols."

Think about brands like Starbucks with its Christmas cups or Cadbury Celebrations with its festive editions. These aren’t just minor design updates, they have become symbols of the season itself. When done right, festive packaging becomes an emotional trigger, reminding people of the joys of the festival and strengthening their connection with the brand. It’s more than just an eye-catching design, it tells a story and makes the brand feel like part of the festival.

Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder of Elephant, explains how the colours used in festive packaging often reflect the meaning behind the celebration. “For Onam, the banana leaf green is popular because it’s a harvest festival. For Ganesh Pooja, it’s hibiscus red, and for Dusshera, bright marigold. And in India, no festival is complete without gold,” she says. The colours are chosen not because they’re trendy, but because they have deep cultural roots that reflect the spirit of the festival.

Shashwat Das adds that festive branding needs to respect the traditions of the region or culture being celebrated. “Packaging must capture India’s rich heritage and culture. Whether it’s Diwali with its diyas and rangolis or Eid with the crescent moon and stars, the branding must reflect these traditional symbols,” he says. By using these familiar cultural markers, brands can create packaging that not only stands out but also feels authentic to the celebration. This helps brands form an emotional connection with consumers, which can turn into lasting loyalty.

Consumers want sustainability

However, in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace, it’s not just cultural authenticity that consumers are seeking.

Sustainability has emerged as a key priority for today’s consumers. A recent study found that 94% of Indians are willing to pay more for products that are environmentally friendly, with sustainable packaging becoming a top consideration in their purchasing decisions. As consumers become more conscious of the positive impact of sustainable products and packaging, many brands are rethinking their business models to align with this growing demand.

D2C brands and packaging manufacturers are leading the charge, making bold commitments to reduce their carbon footprint. Plastic containers are increasingly being replaced with eco-friendly alternatives like paper boxes, with some brands turning sustainable packaging into a central part of their story.

Last year, during the festive season, Go Do Good, a sustainable packaging company, launched its 'Moisture-proof Ladoo Boxes', which were free of tape, synthetic glue, and plastic shrink-wrap.

Many brands have started embracing sustanbility all year round as well. For example, Pot Pot, a food and beverage brand, has embraced sustainability by delivering food in sturdy paper boxes, glass jars, and traditional potlis, giving consumers a feel-good factor along with their purchase.

D2C beauty brand Asa Beauty has taken a similar approach, using aluminium, a recyclable material, for its packaging. To further reduce waste, they offer refill options, ensuring that customers can make sustainable choices even after their initial purchase.

Experts believe that sustainability in packaging is not just a trend but a meaningful way for brands to connect with today’s conscientious consumers.

Ashwini Deshpande points out that many brands are now designing their packaging to have a longer lifespan beyond just the festival. "Some brands make their packaging recyclable, while others are reducing unnecessary layers or adding utility that extends beyond the festival," she says. By ensuring that packaging doesn’t become irrelevant once the celebrations are over, brands are able to give their products an extended life, encouraging consumers to reuse and repurpose them.

Gautam Patil emphasises that adopting eco-friendly practices in festive branding is not only a way for brands to contribute to environmental conservation but also a means to build trust with their customers. "Consumers today want brands to align with their values, and by incorporating sustainability into their packaging, brands can demonstrate their commitment to ethical and environmentally responsible choices," he explains.

Ritu Nakra, General Manager at Landor India says, "With sustainability emerging as a key consumer priority, brands are strategically integrating eco-friendly practices into their festive branding. This involves a deliberate shift from traditional plastics to sustainable alternatives such as recyclable, biodegradable, or compostable materials.

For instance, brands are increasingly using recycled paper or fabric for wrapping and gift bags and incorporating upcycling into their packaging to reduce waste. Furthermore, a strategic response to consumer demand for innovative engagement is the development of virtual experiences during the festive season. This approach not only aligns with sustainability goals but also enhances brand differentiation by offering unique, eco-conscious interactions."



Innovative festive packaging

Festive packaging is undergoing a major transformation, with brands increasingly blending tradition with cutting-edge technology to create more interactive and engaging experiences for consumers. In recent years, we've seen the rise of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) as key players in packaging design. These innovations are no longer just futuristic concepts but are becoming a central part of how brands tell their stories during festive seasons.

This Pongal, Asian Paints introduced a special edition of their 'Royale Glitz' festive pack. The packaging included an Augmented Reality (AR) feature that allowed consumers to scan a QR code and experience a musical journey celebrating the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu, titled 'Tribute to Tamil Nadu'.

In 2023, Coca-Cola made waves with the launch of its limited-edition Coca-Cola Y3000, a soda co-created with both human and artificial intelligence. The brand called it a ‘futuristic flavor,’ sparking curiosity and excitement.

Similarly, McDonald’s India jumped on the tech bandwagon by introducing a Kartik Aaryan-themed meal, where fans could scan a QR code on the packaging to take a virtual selfie with the actor. These small but impactful innovations show just how far packaging has come, from simply containing products to becoming part of the consumer’s experience.

Experts believe this festive season will see even more brands incorporating such interactive elements into their packaging. According to Ritu Nakra, brands are moving toward AR-based immersive experiences, AI-driven personalization, and digital campaigns aimed at Gen Z. She further says, “Additionally, phygital pop-up experiences that blend physical and digital elements, as well as strategic cross-brand collaborations, are likely to drive significant consumer engagement.”

Gautam Patil has similar opinions on this. He emphasises how interactive packaging, multi-sensory experiences, and digital-physical integrations will help brands stand out during the busy festive period.

These are some innovative approaches that not only help brands capture attention during the busy festive season but also create memorable and engaging experiences that resonate with consumers. By pushing the boundaries of traditional festive branding, brands can differentiate themselves and build stronger connections with their audiences,” he adds.

Key takeaways for brands

The role of branding and packaging during the festive season is not merely to make products look attractive; it’s about creating a meaningful connection with consumers. Here are some key points that experts suggest brands should keep in mind while crafting their festive branding.

Cultural context : Understand the cultural and regional significance of festivals to design packaging that resonates emotionally with your audience. Emotional resonance : Use colours, symbols, and themes that evoke the spirit of the festival while maintaining brand identity. Sustainability : Embrace eco-friendly practices in festive packaging, which will not only appeal to conscious consumers but also enhance the brand's reputation. Innovation : Incorporate new technologies like AR or AI to create more interactive and personalized festive experiences. Business balance : While the goal is to drive sales, festive branding should focus on aligning with the consumer’s life, making the brand a part of their celebration in an authentic way.

As India’s festive season continues to evolve, so too does the role of packaging and branding. It’s no longer just about festive colours and symbols but about creating an authentic, emotional connection that resonates deeply with consumers.

When brands thoughtfully blend cultural relevance, emotional resonance, and sustainability, they don’t just stand out, they become part of the story consumers want to tell during the most cherished times of the year.