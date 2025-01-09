How brands can make sustainability count in 2025

A single ad campaign can emit up to 70 tons of CO2 equivalent, the same as the annual carbon emissions of seven people combined. This staggering statistic isn’t just a number; it’s a reflection of the advertising industry’s growing environmental debt. Between 2019 and 2022, emissions from advertising have risen by 11%, and alarmingly, 32% of an individual’s carbon footprint now comes from the ads they consume.

Despite decades of promises, the industry’s progress remains rather slow. Brands like Microsoft, which has been carbon-neutral since 2012 and now aspires to be carbon-negative by 2030, are part of a growing list of companies setting ambitious goals. This list also includes KPMG, Wipro, Heineken, and IKEA, among others.

IKEA’s sustainability efforts have also been visible in its B2C communication. Its ‘Buy Back’ campaign, launched in 2021, is one example. The campaign encouraged customers to return used furniture, which Ikea refurbished and resold, extending the product lifecycle and reducing waste. Similarly, Patagonia’s famous “Don’t Buy This Jacket” ad challenged consumerism by urging buyers to only purchase what they truly need, aligning its profits with environmental advocacy.

Closer to home, a recent study found that 94% of Indians are willing to pay a premium for sustainable products, with packaging emerging as a critical factor in purchase decisions. Dabur is one such Indian brand that has introduced recyclable and biodegradable packaging for a few products, meeting consumer expectations.

Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder of Elephant Design has also noticed these changes. “There is a definite shift in the mindset of a large percentage of brand teams as well as a limited percentage of consumers. But how much of that was actioned is the real question.”

In 2024, brands made headlines with promises of plant-based plastics, smart QR-coded labels, and other sustainable innovations. However, not much was executed by the end of the year. As Rahul Tekwani, Managing Partner at Branding Edge, noted, “Sustainability didn’t take a backseat in 2024—what happened is that many brands approached sustainability at a very superficial level, primarily as a way to grab the attention of stakeholders rather than to make real and impactful changes.”

Meanwhile, Divya Pratap Mehta, Founder of Interwind, pointed to the industry's infatuation with AI as a distraction, “Sustainability did take a backseat last year as too much emphasis and attention went to AI and its effect on the industry this year. In my opinion, while new technologies will keep emerging, the industry puts too much emphasis on them, due to the fear of being left behind or turning obsolete.”

This raises the question. How can 2025 be better?

To effectively integrate sustainability into their marketing and product strategies in 2025, experts emphasise that brands must treat it as a foundational value rather than a superficial add-on.

Ashwini Deshpande, cautions against the pitfalls of superficiality, stating, "Sustainability is not, I repeat, not a marketing tool. That will be gross greenwashing. Sustainability has to be at the core of everything a brand does."

From product development to packaging, waste management, and even factory operations, she emphasises that every decision must be rooted in sustainable practices.

This practice has already started to shape, more companies are prioritising sustainability. According to research, more than 50% of Indian companies are prioritising investments this year in sustainable practices. These investments are aimed at leveraging digital technologies to adopt renewable energy sources and enhance energy efficiency, among other things.

Digital carbon footprint is an increasingly significant contributor to climate change. In 2020, it accounted for 4% of total global emissions, with projections suggesting it could rise to 8.5% by 2025 and 14% by 2040.

However, technology itself also holds the potential to address this growing challenge. For instance, nearly a decade ago, Google used AI to reduce the energy required for cooling its data centres by 40%, setting a benchmark for innovation-driven sustainability.

Shraddha Agarwal, Co-founder & Global CEO, Grapes highlights how advancements like programmatic advertising, AI, and automation can transform sustainable marketing.

"Programmatic advertising can come in handy for minimising waste while promoting efficiency and optimising ad delivery with the help of automated, data-driven techniques," she explains.

These advancements enable brands to move away from redundant tasks and focus on predictive marketing strategies, enhancing both efficiency and impact.

Consumer consciousness will continue to be a driving force in shaping sustainability strategies.

Young consumers, especially those from Gen Z, have emerged as vocal advocates for the planet. According to studies, 74% of Gen Z consumers actively seek products and services that align with their values of sustainability.

And this mindset will drive brands to include more sustainable communications.

According to Divya Pratap Mehta, modern consumers, particularly those in urban settings, higher income brackets, and younger demographics, are becoming increasingly aware of their environmental and social impact.

"The primary stakeholder is actually the consumer. Brands targeting these consumers will gain either by creating positive sentiment for the brand or even as a differentiator," he notes.

“Those who are younger and have their ears on the ground, are understanding that the country's youth, or Generation Z if you may, are more demanding of brands to be "good." They are willing to shift their business or their pocket money to support companies that align with their personal values. As more of them enter the workforce, they will significantly influence this shift further, ” said Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder & Director, SoCheers.

This shift in consumer priorities will compel brands to develop strategies that not only resonate with these values but also differentiate them in competitive markets.

For sustainability to truly take centre stage in 2025, brands must move beyond token gestures and embrace it as a fundamental part of their identity.

Agarwal says, "To ensure authenticity while practising sustainable marketing, brands need to be very wise enough to incorporate inclusivity very smartly while devising the strategy. They should ensure that the campaign does not entirely revolve around boasting about their endeavour, rather it should take a holistic approach focusing on creating awareness around the issue. It should be weaved innovatively into the narrative that conveys the audience the key messaging while not being redundant or preaching."

Future trends

In a world where consumers increasingly value environmental and social responsibility, sustainability in marketing has become an essential commitment. Experts anticipate that the coming years will see brands taking more actionable, transparent, and innovative approaches to integrate sustainability into their strategies, moving beyond superficial claims to create real impact.

Regenerative marketing will take centre stage: Brands will move beyond passive commitments to actively contributing to environmental and social restoration.

“Ultimately, sustainability isn’t a trend. It’s a commitment. Brands that genuinely integrate it into their core values and business models will lead not just the market, but also the movement towards sustainability,” says Sidhartha Roy, Chief Executive Officer, Response India.

Circular & shared economy will grow: Initiatives like buyback programs, upcycling, and recycling will gain momentum, offering brands innovative ways to position themselves as sustainability leaders.

“The circular and shared economy creates huge opportunities for brand positioning and marketing activities,” shares Divya Pratap Mehta.

Ethical sourcing and traceability, especially in packaging, will also become more prominent as consumers demand accountability.

Hyper-transparency will build trust: Consumers will increasingly expect clarity on how brands operate. Tools like blockchain will allow them to trace a product’s journey, fostering greater trust.

“Consumers are smarter than ever and want to know exactly how brands are operating. Blockchain can make this easier by allowing them to trace a product’s journey from its origins to the end of its life with just a simple QR scan,” explains Rahul Tekwani.

Localised sustainability campaigns will gain popularity: Brands will address local issues, such as air pollution in Delhi or water scarcity in Bengaluru, making sustainability efforts more relatable and impactful.

“This makes sustainability feel personal and connected to everyday life,” Tekwani emphasises

Independent audits will bolster authenticity: Brands will reduce greenwashing by investing in self-funded, third-party audits to verify sustainability claims.

“Better communication of verified efforts to customers and investors will become a major theme,” says Siddharth Devnani.

Interactive & digital-first campaigns will engage audiences: Apps and gamified experiences that allow consumers to track their carbon savings or participate in sustainability efforts will grow in popularity.

“Interactive campaigns that use technology to make sustainability personal and fun will show that sustainability can be rewarding,” Tekwani adds.

In 2025, sustainability is no longer just an option. By combining innovative technologies, ethical practices, and hyper-transparent messaging, brands can forge deeper connections with audiences who are more mindful than ever about their environmental and social impact.

As experts have suggested, sustainability is not just about meeting consumer demands; it’s about shaping a better future. The question for brands in 2025 is not whether to prioritise sustainability, but how to do so with genuine commitment and measurable impact.