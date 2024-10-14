Bringing back the golden era of advertising

The 80s and 90s were nothing short of a magical wonderland in Indian advertising, bursting with catchy jingles, captivating stories, and unforgettable characters that stole the hearts of millions. These ads didn’t just sell products; they turned mundane moments into mini-theatre spectacles, leaving us all with a sprinkle of nostalgia and a longing for simpler times.

But was this the golden era of advertising, or are we yet to witness the full glory of what advertising can achieve? To answer this, we must delve into what made ads from that era magical.

Remember the iconic jingle, ‘Washing powder Nirma… Washing powder Nirma…’? Is it playing in your head already? You do know how to finish the lyrics, don’t you? But can you recall an iconic ad from last year and what it said? We struggle, too. And we report the release of at least five ads per day.

This period is often considered the golden era of Indian advertising, which was marked by campaigns that resonated deeply with audiences and have a great recall. Iconic ads like the Liril girl under the waterfall and the 'Kuch Khas Hai' by Cadbury Dairy Milk not only led to high ROI but also had a great recall.

Alyque Padamsee's Liril girl ad became so renowned that the Pambar Falls in Kodaikanal where the ad was shot, earned the affectionate nickname 'Liril Falls,' and even 44 years after its debut, this campaign leaves a lasting impression. The ‘La la la la la, Liril’ became synonymous with the brand.

Similarly, Piyush Pandey, the creative force behind the beloved 'Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye' campaign for Cadbury, featuring a girl dancing on the cricket field after her boyfriend scores a century, is one of the most memorable ads of the 90s. It captured the joy of celebrating special moments with Cadbury Dairy Milk, paired with the catchy tagline. It continues to evoke nostalgia and joy in audiences today.

So, what makes an ad truly magical? Is it the warm glow of nostalgia tied to its recall value, the effectiveness of its return on investment (ROI), or its ability to build a timeless brand presence? The answer is simple: all of it.

However, as mediums evolved, so did advertising. Today, we live in a world driven by digital metrics, algorithms, and data-driven strategies. While these tools have brought efficiency and precision, it may be argued that the magic and the heart and soul of the golden era could have been lost along the way.



With the festive season upon us, particularly Diwali, there's a growing call to bring back that magic that once defined Indian advertising and craft ads that are not only effective but also unforgettable.

The question remains: how can we capture this magic in Diwali ads and create campaigns that leave a lasting impression in the hearts of consumers? Creative experts share their take on recapturing the golden era of Indian advertising. Here's what they had to say.

Golden era for a reason

Despite all the shifts in media, technology, and consumer behaviour, the power of a great idea remains the central force behind iconic advertising.

Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer of BBDO India, said, “The ‘golden era’ is a label created by nostalgia. One can’t really compare. The forces influencing people and creativity are different now. Media habits are different now. Today, we live in a fractured media world with tech, AI, and algorithms controlling our minds. But with all these changes, there is one thing that remains true and constant. That is the power of the idea. The idea is still God.”

This lasting importance of ideas prompts us to reflect on how today’s advertising can sprinkle a little of that old-school magic into the mix. While technology and trends have changed the advertising landscape, the essence of connecting with audiences through great stories is just as timeless as that catchy jingle you can’t forget.

Russel Barrett, Chief Creative Experience Officer at TBWA\ India, added that while the 80s and 90s are often romanticised, there’s no reason why today can’t be seen as a golden era in the future.

“The first thought I have is I don’t know if the people who were working in the golden era of advertising ever thought that they were. Maybe future generations will look at this time as the creative-tech revolution. I actually believe that this is an incredibly exciting time to be in any creative field. It is genuinely up to us to make it work. No client will actually stop us from delivering disruptive work when accompanied with discontinuous growth. No business will grow more or bigger if its product becomes worse. So that’s the only thing that should concern us. Is the work great? The rest will automatically take care of itself,” shared Barrett.

The magic of advertising isn’t locked in a specific time. With courage, bold ideas, and the will to experiment, agencies today can create work that not only speaks to the moment but transcends it.

Charm is in fearlessness

Back in the day, creativity was less about algorithms and more about audacity. Ads were raw, full of emotion, and came from a place of bold storytelling. Today, with data-driven strategies and an ever-watchful audience, there’s a fear of taking risks.

Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head for Godrej Consumer Products Limited's Lightbox, believes we need to break away from exactly that fear.

“Brands have to have more faith in their creators and in their consumers right now,” Bhattacharya said. “There's a fear of crazy creative person. There's a fear of being rejected by A consumer. And no good comes out of fear. And the moment you let go of fear, there's an opportunity somewhere.”

Furthermore, Paul believes that even though the landscape has evolved, the core principles of impactful advertising remain timeless, with agencies today finding ways to balance analytics and creativity in a data-driven world. “There is a general feeling that the advertising world has become more risk-averse. We may have surrendered our gut at the altar of data. But the reality is different. There are ideas today that show us how agencies are leveraging data and taking the leap,” he said.

Creative folks are calling for a return to the fearless and genuine approach of the past. They believe that breaking away from risk-aversion could reignite the spark in today’s ads, allowing for narratives that resonate and linger in the minds of consumers, just as they did decades ago.

The heartbeat of the golden era

The magic of that era lied in the power of emotional storytelling—ads that pulled you into a story and made you feel something. Back then, the focus was on creating experiences that resonated and connected on a deeper level.

Mitul Shah, Founder & CCO at Calculated Chaos, advocates for ads that touch hearts and create memories and emphasises the need for authenticity over polish. He describes the 'golden era of advertising’ as ‘back when ads had some flair and didn’t feel like a migraine-inducing barrage of hashtags’.

According to Shah, brands need to bring back the heart, not just data points. “Back in the day, ads had heart. They weren’t over-polished, over-scripted nonsense. Think Amul's billboards— simple, to the point, funny. Brands today need to get over themselves.”

He suggests brands can rediscover this magic by focusing on emotional storytelling. “Let’s face it, the ads we remember are the ones that made us feel something, not the ones that tried to sell us something. Lifebuoy’s 'Help a Child Reach 5'—now that made an impact,” he pointed out.

Shah shares, noting that while technology offers exciting new tools, it shouldn’t be used as a substitute for heart. He believes brands should use technology to amplify emotional narratives, not distract from them.

He said, “To get back to those glory days, brands need to stop trying to be a tech wizard, just be real. Remember when 3D TVs were a thing for five minutes? Exactly. Cadbury used AI smartly. It wasn’t a gimmick—it was integral to the story. That’s the lesson. If you’re going to play with tech, make sure it’s more than just flashing lights. Make it mean something.”

This season, the opportunity to recapture the magic lies in creating ads that do more than shout about features. Brands can aim to evoke emotions through stories that resonate with the festive mood, whether by recalling fond memories or creating new ones.

Are we ready for the next wave of iconic ads?

Recapturing the so-called ‘golden era of advertising’ during the festive season isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s about learning from the past to shape the future. By embracing creativity, letting go of fear, and focusing on storytelling, brands can create festive ads that linger in the minds and hearts of people and bring back the magic that made the ads of the 80s and 90s so special. After all, the spirit of that era wasn’t in its jingles or its visuals alone—it was in the way it made us feel.

The challenge now is to use the tools of today to create ads that still linger in the mind, long after they’ve played. Because, as history shows, great storytelling never goes out of style. Are we ready to take on the challenge and create the next wave of iconic ads? Only time will tell, but the possibilities are endless.