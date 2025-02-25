Champions Trophy’s contrasting markets and brands’ big media bets

The single biggest and only ICC tournament being played this year, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, is underway and simmering up to be a worldwide spectacle. Co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, this edition comes with its own set of quirks. Pakistan, returning as a major host for the first time in years, offers an emotionally charged audience and a deep-rooted cricketing culture. On the other hand, the UAE, a melting pot of cricket-loving expatriates, provides a lucrative, digitally savvy market. With advertising trends shifting faster than a T20 innings, how are brands planning to navigate these distinct landscapes?

Flavour of the hosts

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is not your run-of-the-mill tournament. With its dual-hosting arrangement, the event embodies a juxtaposition of two distinct media ecosystems. On one hand, there is Pakistan—a nation where cricket is practically a religion, and where every street corner vibrates with the echoes of legendary matches and impassioned commentary. On the other hand, the UAE, with its glittering skylines and a cosmopolitan audience, presents a completely different yet equally compelling narrative.

According to Mazhar Gadiwala, Vice President at Togglehead Sports, “The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, presents unique challenges and opportunities for global brands aiming to advertise during the tournament. Pakistan’s market is characterised by a high passion for cricket, with a significant portion of the population actively following the sport. However, the country has faced challenges in hosting international events due to security concerns, which can affect international brand participation and cautious ad spending. The UAE, on the other hand, offers a more stable environment with a diverse, affluent audience, making it an attractive market for advertisers. Additionally, Dubai serves as a hub for immigrants from cricket-crazy nations like England, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, creating a vibrant, multi-national audience.”

In Pakistan, the fervour for cricket is palpable. Traditional media—especially television and print—still hold sway, capturing the hearts of millions who follow the game with passion. Yet, the country’s historical security concerns introduce a wrinkle: while the love for cricket is unbridled, the challenges of hosting international events often necessitate a degree of caution in ad spend and on-ground activations.

Conversely, the UAE’s media environment is a testament to modernity. With a high penetration of digital platforms, robust out-of-home (OOH) advertising spaces like airport billboards, and a diverse demographic, the UAE offers a fertile ground for brands seeking to make a premium impact. As Gadiwala explains, “Brands can leverage the UAE’s advanced digital infrastructure to reach a tech-savvy audience. The combination of these markets allows brands to tailor their strategies to different segments, balancing the high engagement in Pakistan with the stability and purchasing power in the UAE.”

Aruni Panda, Senior Vice President - Digital, Carat India, points out the importance of digital growth: “With the majority of the viewership being generated out of India and the Indian diaspora across the globe, large brands will continue to invest significantly. The ICC’s integration of AI to enhance fan experiences presents new avenues for interactive and personalised advertising.”

Riding the digital wave

As the digital revolution accelerates, traditional advertising is undergoing a metamorphosis. The global marketing landscape is increasingly dominated by digital platforms, and nowhere is this trend more evident than in the realm of sports advertising. A report by Dentsu highlighted that India’s digital ad spend surged by 21.1% in 2024—a clear indicator that digital is not just a fad. As for the Champions Trophy 2025, digital advertising is expected to be a major growth driver.

Panda offers a similar perspective on this trend: “Pakistan and the UAE have distinct media environments. Pakistan's media is vibrant and cricket-centric, with a strong presence of traditional media like television and print, alongside a growing digital audience. In contrast, the UAE's media is more cosmopolitan, with a significant expatriate population and a high penetration of digital platforms.”

While television remains a powerful medium, particularly in Pakistan, digital platforms are gaining ground. The merger of Jio and Hotstar is set to boost digital viewership in India, creating a lucrative space for advertisers targeting mobile-first audiences. Brands will leverage AI-driven campaigns, influencer marketing, and interactive content to enhance engagement.

Advertising on OTT platforms and fantasy sports apps like Dream11 is likely to surge, while short-form video content on platforms like Instagram and YouTube Shorts will play a crucial role in fan engagement. Advertisers who can create immersive, second-screen experiences will have an edge in this evolving media landscape.

Rupali Chavan, SVP & Head of Business, Mudramax, underscores the importance of a balanced strategy: “The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 presents a dynamic playground for global brands. Pakistan, making a grand return as a major cricket host, offers an emotionally charged fanbase, while the UAE’s multicultural media landscape provides premium exposure. A well-balanced mix of traditional and digital strategies will be key.”

Notwithstanding, it remains to be seen how the receptivity in Pakistan changes as the hosts have been eliminated from the tournament after consecutive losses.

The big spenders

Historically, FMCG, tech, and automobile brands have led the charge in cricket sponsorships, and this trend will continue. Beverage giants like Coca-Cola and Pepsi are expected to make significant investments, aligning their campaigns with the high-energy cricketing atmosphere.

Fintech companies will also be major players, particularly in the UAE, where digital financial services are expanding rapidly. The presence of high-net-worth individuals and expatriates in the UAE makes it an attractive market for financial and luxury brands.

Meanwhile, BFSI companies have increased their focus on cricket advertising, capitalising on the sport’s unmatched reach. Betting and fantasy sports platforms are also expected to spend heavily, especially in the digital space, despite regulatory scrutiny.

Panda further notes: “While FMCG, RMG, and auto will continue to be large spenders, BFSI has upped its ante in recent times. Categories like beverages, insurance, telecom, and auto would want to utilise this massive tournament to create impact and resonance.”

Ad rates, budget allocation, and the IPL factor

With ad expenditures reportedly declining in certain sectors, some might expect a cautious approach to sports advertising. However, cricket remains an exception, consistently commanding premium rates. Major tournaments featuring high-stakes India-Pakistan matches drive ad rates to soaring levels, with brands vying for premium slots.

The recently concluded India-Pakistan match saw advertisers shelling big bucks for a spot in the coveted ad slot. A 10-second ad slot during the match was priced at INR 50 lakh—three times the rate of an Indian Premier League (IPL) ad slot.

One major consideration for advertisers will be the proximity of the Champions Trophy to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The IPL’s enormous ad budget requirements could impact how brands allocate their spending, especially given that the Champions Trophy will take place at the end of many companies’ financial years. Marketers will have to balance their investments strategically, ensuring they make the most of both events without overspending.

Chavan points out this crucial timing issue: “India’s decision to play its matches in Dubai due to security concerns in Pakistan could influence advertising strategies. Brands may exercise caution with on-ground activations in Pakistan, reallocating budgets towards digital platforms and media channels that offer broader regional reach.”

Despite potential budget constraints, advertising on television will remain significant due to the communal viewing nature of cricket in South Asia. Meanwhile, digital platforms will continue to see increased ad spend, particularly in formats that offer high engagement and personalisation.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 presents a fascinating blend of traditional and digital advertising opportunities. The unique co-hosting arrangement challenges brands to tailor their media strategies to two distinct markets while also considering the broader global audience.

Brands that effectively integrate AI, social media, and interactive experiences with their traditional ad strategies will likely see the greatest returns. Whether through high-impact television commercials, immersive digital campaigns, or strategic out-of-home placements, the Champions Trophy promises to be a marketing spectacle in its own right.