CMOs to broaden their skillset in 2025 to keep up with tech

A marketing leader’s day is a balancing act between making strategic decisions, guiding creative visions, and adapting to changes. Analysing data that informs the next big campaign, collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure brand consistency, meetings with stakeholders, feedback sessions with consumers, and brainstorming sessions with creative teams, are just a few of their tasks.

But beyond the tactical tasks, there’s an underlying challenge that’s impossible to ignore: the need to keep up. With new technologies emerging and consumer behaviour constantly changing, the pressure to keep up is the only constant.

May it be metaverse, Web 3.0, the rise of virtual reality, or AI, each innovation has pushed the boundaries of what's possible in marketing. With every new feature or tool emerging almost daily, the list of skills a marketing leader must master continues to grow longer and more complex.

With this rapid shift, one thing is clear that upskilling isn’t an option but an absolute necessity. As the marketing industry continues to transform, leaders share their insights on what it will take to thrive in 2025.

Binda Dey, Group CMO, Knight Riders Sports, highlighted that this shift demands a blend of certain skills.

She said, “Marketing leaders in 2025 must adapt to rapid technological advancements, evolving consumer expectations, and a focus on sustainability and inclusivity. Success will require a balance of strategic vision, digital expertise, and ethical leadership. Leaders must embrace innovation while maintaining accountability, blending storytelling with technological sophistication to foster trust and meaningful connections.”

As the boundaries between marketing, sales, and technology blurs, Dey believes cross-functional collaboration will be essential. She emphasised the need for leaders to guide multidisciplinary teams, ensuring alignment across departments while crafting authentic narratives that resonate with diverse audiences.

Similarly, Abhishek Shetty, Marketing Head & Pvt Brands, Swiggy Instamart believes that the marketing leaders will need to balance data fluency with emotional intelligence to craft campaigns that are both insightful and human.

“In 2025, marketing leaders will evolve into strategic orchestrators—bridging creativity, technology, and business growth,” Shetty said.

He further said that turning insights into narratives that move audiences, harnessing AI, AR, and emerging tools to stay ahead, and aligning brands with societal values to build trust will be key skills needed in 2025.

Ultimately, marketing leaders will be catalysts of growth—not just shaping brands but shaping the culture around them. - Abhishek Shetty

This shift places marketing leaders at the intersection of innovation and purpose, where the ability to humanise data and align brand narratives with consumer behaviour will help set successful leaders apart.

Anuja Trivedi, Chief Marketing Officer, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. said, “Never has marketing been so close to data, and never have campaign results been clearer – as early as day one and day two itself than they are today.”

She shared that the ability to make sense of day-to-day data and tweak tactics without losing sight of the big picture. Knowing the consumer and staying true to the brand are key for marketing leaders across industries.

Trived highlighted the need to balance art and science, the left side and right side of the brain, in marketing.

While we must not lose the science for the art, we certainly cannot lose the art for the science either. - Anuja Trivedi

Dominance of AI

AI has become a transformative force in marketing, with brands actively incorporating it into their campaigns. Over the past few years, AI and CGI ads have dominated the advertising and marketing industry, from Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi or Christmas campaigns to personalised offers and product launch announcements. These campaigns have demonstrated AI’s ability to enhance creativity and efficiency in storytelling.

According to Gartner, 63% of marketing leaders have either invested in AI or are planning to do so in coming months. Interestingly, 90% of marketers believe that AI and automation help them reduce the time spent on manual tasks. The report further estimates that AI holds the greatest financial impact on marketing and sales compared to other business functions.

Deepali Naair, Group CMO, CK Birla Group shared that AI will start replacing intuition in marketing, transforming into a dominant force by 2028 and campaigns, customer experiences, and insights will be driven by algorithms.

She said, “In 2025, CMOs must actively step into classrooms to upskill themselves in generative AI tools. Proficiency in emerging technologies will not be optional but essential to lead in this new era effectively.”

However, as brands embrace AI’s potential, maintaining authenticity in a world dominated by algorithms will become a priority. Trivedi highlighted this necessity.

She said, “As AI and digital marketing take centre stage, combined with an overload of information, misinformation, and two-way communication channels with consumers, how a brand humanises itself and remains authentic across all communication platforms is extremely crucial. Brands that emotionally connect with consumers tend to work better.”

While AI has unlocked new opportunities, its implementation has also sparked debates about its ethical boundaries. Instances of misuse have led to controversies, raising concerns about transparency, trust, and inclusivity.

CMOs must embrace AI not just for operational efficiency but for ethical and creative use, forging genuine human connections in a hyper-digital world. - Deepali Naair

These insights highlight the dual mandate for CMOs in 2025: mastering data-driven tools while ensuring that marketing strategies remain deeply human and ethical.

Personal competencies to stay ahead

To lead effectively in 2025, along with driving organisational transformation marketing leaders will be focusing on their personal development. Leaders are prioritising adaptive skills, technology fluency, and a deep understanding of shifting consumer behaviors.

Dey emphasised the importance of strategic vision and technical proficiency, noting that success will hinge on the ability to interpret complex data and align strategies with sustainability goals.

She said, “Proficiency in emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, and blockchain will be essential, alongside the ability to interpret complex data for actionable insights and ROI measurement.”

Shetty highlighted the need for empathetic leadership and storytelling as critical tools.

He said, “For 2025, I’m focused on mastering adaptive leadership—seeing the big picture while staying nimble enough to pivot. My goal is simple: not just to navigate change, but to lead it—and inspire teams to turn bold ideas into transformative results.”

Furthermore, Trivedi shared that she plans to deepen her understanding of Gen Z consumers and leverage AI for content creation.

She said, “Gain deeper insights into Gen Z consumers and their ever-evolving preferences to create content that resonates with them. Gen Z is shaping the future of consumption, and staying ahead means continuously evolving our understanding of their behaviors and interests.”

For Naair, generative AI fluency will be a top priority this year.

She said, “In 2025, the personal skill I’ll focus on as a CMO is ‘Generative AI Fluency and Ethical Application’. As AI reshapes marketing, mastering its tools and ethics is essential for driving impactful, responsible strategies. With privacy, bias, and trust at stake, I’ll set the tone for responsible AI use to build consumer confidence.”

The role of the CMO in 2025 will be defined by its complexity and dynamism. As the intersections between technology, creativity, and purpose continue to shift, marketing leaders will need a broader skill set to move forward. The insights shared by these industry experts outline a path forward. For CMOs, the challenge ahead isn't just about keeping pace with change; it’s about driving it with authenticity, purpose, and lasting impact.