Creative heads share their favourite Independence Day campaigns of all time

For the 75th Independence Day, Google India launched a campaign titled ‘The Hero - A Tribute to Freedom Fighters,’ a moving tribute to the unsung heroes who shaped our nation’s destiny. Voiced by Veer Das, the ad took viewers through India’s monumental milestones, from the first election of independent India to the advent of our first computer. Each moment echoed the sacrifices that secured our freedom, evoking a deep sense of pride and gratitude.

Similarly, Ambuja Cement’s campaign, ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha,’ portrayed two neighbours — one Hindu, one Muslim — locked in an age-old debate over whose faith held more sway. Through their rivalry, they came to realise that without the coexistence of green and orange, our nation’s tricolour would be incomplete. This narrative highlighted the essence of unity and underscored the bond that ties us together as Indians.

Adyasha Roy Tomar, Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup

Independence Day has become symbolic in advertising. We talk of freedom from bias, hate, violence, and gender norms – and while all that is essential, we must not forget Independence Day for what it truly, literally is. This is why one standout campaign for me has been Britannia’s 1947% more history. What a brilliant amalgamation of legacy and tech!

Imagine bringing alive the stories of freedom fighters, in their own words, in the language of today. I think in a world inundated with Independence Day sales and people talking more about the day off from work, it was a much-needed, hard-hitting history lesson. And for Britannia to do it, was a great brand fit – as a brand which has been around for 100+ years in India.

Ashish Bhasin, Founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group

"I began my journey in advertising on June 1st, 1988, and just a few months later, on August 15th, 1988, the iconic campaign 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' was launched. As a young professional, this was the first campaign that truly made me go 'Wow.' What made it so unique was its celebration of India's diversity and unity. With Pandit Bhimsen Joshi as the composer, the ad featured not only maestros like Lata Mangeshkar and Kavita Krishnamurthy but also included famous cricketers, film stars, and other celebrities. The campaign beautifully highlighted the myriad professions and walks of life that collectively make India stronger.

This 6-minute ad, which ends with the tunes of our national anthem, continues to resonate with younger audiences even decades later. For me, it was the first mega-production that left a lasting impression. Beyond striking a nostalgic chord, the lyrics carried a profound message. 'Hamara sur jab milta hai' — harmony is created when Indians work together. This message of unity resonates deeply with me, especially as I believe that as we step into a new golden age for India, it's crucial that we work together to elevate our country to new heights."

Mitul Shah, Founder & CCO, Calculated Chaos

"As the 78th Indian Independence Day rolls around, I've been tasked with picking my all-time favourite advertisement.

Now, there have been plenty of ads over the years that tug at your heartstrings, urging you to leap up and do something heroic for the nation. But the ad that really gets my blood boiling is the one that tackles the ‘Thoda hota, chalta hain’ culture head-on.

You see, this attitude of "It’s fine, it’ll do" has been a stubborn thorn in the side of progress. True independence? Not a chance until we boot this mindset out of the window, no matter how rosy our economic forecasts look.

Now, I’ll spare you more of my ranting and get to the point.

The campaign that I have chosen isn’t even an Independence Day one but it definitely should be re-released as one. And is it none other than the brilliant ‘I am Mumbai’ campaign for Mumbai Mirror?

It’s not just a narrative — it's a symphony of brilliant casting, sharp direction, and hauntingly good music, all shot in moody black and white. This isn't just an ad; it’s a work of art that sticks with you for days.

It’s so well-crafted, it leaves you seething with rage at the complacency and makes you rethink every time you shrug and say ‘Hota hain, chalta hain.’ A campaign that doesn’t just tell you what’s wrong but shakes you until you’re ready to do something about it. Now that’s what I call making a difference.

Hope the below links get your blood boiling as well:

Neeraj Kanitkar, Co-founder & ECD, Fundamental

"The very first one that jumped to my mind is the sustained campaign that Manyavar has done over the years. For both Aug 15 and Jan 26. They’ve done many copies with a bunch of lines and plots and it is a case where the sum of its parts is definitely greater than the parts themselves. Its unassuming nature is perhaps its superpower. Turning the complex and philosophical concept of patriotism into something that feels both very tangible and personal. Incredibly smart, pointed and persuasive work."







Ram Jalan, Director Digital Transformation, Customer Journey Evolution, AI Innovations, DAMAC Properties

"It is found out that among all the campaigns described above the Tum Virat Ho brand campaign of Ambuja Cements is the best one. Here’s why:

Emotional Resonance: The campaign brings out the ethos of courage, endurance and patriotism which are so important to Indian consumers during the spirit of independence.

Cultural and Brand Alignment: It does so seamlessly and positions Ambuja Cements right as a brand that symbolises reliability and strength and is associated with the workers who are building the nation.

Long-Term Impact: Thus, the strength of people is not only celebrated by the campaign but also is used to propel them forward, which makes the campaign timeless, as well as relevant to the current situation.

For Independence Day 2024, Tum Virat Ho stands out as the most emotionally appealing and culturally relevant campaign while also having excellent brand association.

Rishabh Shrivastav, VP- Brand Communications, PivotRoots - A Havas Company

"What does the word ‘Independence’ mean? How relevant is Independence Day to the audience today? Does the love for country come only on this particular day or do we imbibe it? Let’s face it, Independence Day to many is about flag hoisting, traditional clothes and singing the anthem. We all know the stories, but we haven't lived them. Very few people who saw the struggle are alive today. We’re almost four generations away from the freedom struggle. So the actual struggle today is to make it relevant. When a brand wants to speak about the day, the word ‘Independence’ needs to be defined and iterated in a way that is part of the present. Some make it a tactical campaign with freedom sales while others make it a narrative with an attempt to evoke the subdued patriotism. We’ve seen many such campaigns by the Airtels to the Zomatos' of the world. If you ask me, nothing in particular strikes me as a favourite. Most were hits and misses really. So I started looking at the ones we didn’t see much of. And then I remembered one that I had liked.

It was a 2016 campaign called ‘MeriRailMeraDesh’ by Railyatri, an app for booking railway tickets. A perfect match, railways and the ethos of India. The campaign largely consisted of a film that was voiced by the golden voice of that time, Piyush Mishra. A beautiful piece written by the writers who crafted a narrative of how a train from Indian Railways was a concentrated amalgamation of what India stood for and a window to how the country embraces its immense diversity. The film takes you on a train ride across various parts of the country and reminds you of the many childhood train travels where we unknowingly soaked in the many cultures that define us. I loved the poetic articulation of how Railways stands for who we really are. My favourite line is “Gaur se dekho isne ek sau bees crore ke desh ko bahatar seeton ke faslon mein samaya hai” (If you pay attention, you will realise that the 72 seats of a carriage showcase India’s hundred and twenty crore people). A simple film, that does the job for the brand and says, Independence equals the essence of the country. The essence comes from the Railways, and as a brand, we facilitate the same. I’m keeping an eye on campaigns this year, hoping to see something relevant and fresh. Fingers crossed."

Sindhu Janardhan, Sr. Creative Director, Interactive Avenues (Digital Arm of IPG Mediabrands India)

“I loved Britannia’s 1947% More history campaign for Independence Day. I believe it was a total game-changer. Imagine telling a story as old as India’s freedom struggle using the latest in technology. This campaign didn’t just revive our sentiments about Independence Day but also made history come alive in our hands.

A true example of technology in brand storytelling, the integration of Britannia’s brand narrative—rooted in Indian heritage—adds a personal touch, making the campaign resonate deeply with the audience. With a mix of modern-day twist and heartwarming nostalgia, Britannia nails it, turning Independence Day into an unforgettable journey that’s as engaging as it is enlightening.”

Tanvi Bosmia, Account Director SoCheers

“Independence Day campaigns have evolved beyond mere patriotic fanfare over the years, with brands increasingly using the occasion as a platform for meaningful social messaging.

Vivo India's 2018 campaign, '#HappyIndependenceNight,' was a standout, addressing the critical issue of women's safety in a nuanced and impactful manner. By extending the concept of freedom beyond the daylight hours, the campaign fostered a much-needed conversation about women's safety without resorting to preachiness or overt commercialism.

Federal Bank's '#EndDependence' campaign resonated deeply by showcasing the aspect of empowerment. The ad's relatable portrayal of an older woman independently navigating online transactions highlighted the digital divide while celebrating the spirit of self-reliance. I resonated with this one because my mother is one of those who now independently manages everything on her own without being dependent on anyone at the click of a button.

Kalyan Jewellers took a bold step by challenging traditional gender roles in their Independence Day ad last year which not only highlights the stories of courage of our soldiers & their families but also challenges ancient societal norms. The ad shows a man & woman getting married & it closes with her leaving for her duties to serve the nation which serves as a surprising plot twist reversing traditional gender roles."