Nostalgic much? Creative heads on childhood ads they cherish today

Idli vada bonda upma appam sevai pongal boori dosa masala dosa… No, I am not craving a South Indian feast but every time I recite this, I am transported back to my childhood. It reminds me of the Center Fruit advertisement that became a playful part of my life over a decade ago. The ad featured a recitation of a South Indian menu, and I, just a kid then, would perform it in front of my family as if auditioning for the role myself. The tagline ‘kaisi jeebh laplapayee’ still echoes in my mind, a testament to its lasting impact.

Another unforgettable Center Fruit ad that remains crystal clear in my memory features two tabla players, constantly trying to one-up each other until one of them emerges as the clear winner, all thanks to the candy.

It’s fascinating how certain ads become ingrained in our consciousness. Despite not watching them for years, I can still recall every beat and every tagline with ease. Growing up, ad breaks were more than just intervals between TV shows. They were moments of creativity that I eagerly looked forward to. These snippets of creativity would often become the reason I wanted a product in the first place. Even today, when I am eating a piece of Kit Kat, I remember two squirrels having their lovers quarrel, one of them singing ‘lo aaj me kehta hu..I love you’.

Advertisements have a unique power that can evoke emotions, spark laughter, and ingrain themselves into our memories for a lifetime. Through sheer storytelling, these ads and many more managed to leave a mark on me, all without relying on algorithms or targeted strategies. As I recall my favourite ads, I wondered about the experiences of those who now shape the industry. This Children's Day, I reached out to some of today’s creative minds in advertising and media to share the ads that inspired them as kids.

Megha Tata, Strategic Advisor/ Independent Director

Growing up, TV wasn’t so much a thing as radio. Because there was limited content and only DD! So my mom used to play a lot of radio at home throughout the day. The one ad that has stuck with me is Vijaya Butter! Primarily because of the jingle. My sister and I still sing that..which went “Give me give me give me—Vijay Butter” and so on. The TV ad that I still remember is Hawkins - where I think it was Ameen Sayani's voice saying “aayie aayie janab kaunsa pressure cooker lenge aap” and the lovely Liril soap commercial! One could smell the freshness of lime in that commercial!

Nisha Singhania, CEO & Managing Partner, Infectious Advertising

Advertising has always fascinated me, even from a young age. I remember collecting old Amul ads and being captivated by the quirky charm they had. The Maggi Hot and Sweet “It’s Different” campaign with Jaaved Jaffrey and Pankaj Kapoor was a favourite— their banter was unforgettable. As I grew older, Surf’s iconic Lalitaji character left a strong impression with her wisdom and no-nonsense attitude. The Liril girl, with her sense of freedom and joy, always intrigued me. And, of course, I couldn’t forget the Jungle Book Gold Spot crown collection, which brought the thrill of adventure right into my hands. Each of these ads felt like little treasures, adding to my love for the world of advertising.

Maggi Hot and Sweet

Surf Excel - Lalitaji

Liril girl

Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO, Fundamental

Doodh-doodh-doodh-doodh-pi-sakte-hain-roz-glassful...but-i-think-you’re-just-right-for-amul-chocolate…karram-kurram-kurram-karram...jalebi?! And before you think every favourite ad memory of mine is food related, laaaaaaa-la-la-la-laaaaaaaa…la-la-la-la-laaaaaaa…la-la-laaaaaaa. These jingles and that kid’s dialogue played in my head instantly. I loved these ads because they made me feel good. It’s as simple as that, befitting the simpler times I grew up in.

NDDB - Wonderful Doodh

Amul Chocolate

Lijjat Papad

Liril

Suyash Khabya, CCO, The Womb

JALEEBiiiiii

Even today, whenever I eat a Jalebi, I say "Jaleebiiii" exactly how the boy says it in the Dhara ad with excitement clearly visible in his eyes.

Sarvesh Raikar, President (Creative), Lowe Lintas

What a nostalgic trip this has been – to try and remember the ads that one has seen as a child – go back 25 years! A test of memory and perhaps the test of the ads’ effectiveness as well! There are so many you remember – the angry boy who walked out of his home because everyone scolds him! Another one who cartwheels and bumps into a giant puri! The crazy-speaking Mango, the girl in the waterfall, the boyfriend chasing the bus to toss the bar of Cadbury in his girlfriend’s hands – the list is endless. There are so many!



But these three are somehow the most memorable for me.

Bajaj Hoodibaba



This ad was just like nothing ever on TV – Hoodibaba meant everything and nothing – as a kid I remember not able to stop singing it. It’s so powerful that you refer to it many times, even today. It added so much intrigue and power to a regular commuter bike! Every time there is no clear brief, one is tempted into thinking – can I pull off a ‘Hoodibaba’ on this!? This is undoubtedly one the most simplistic genius campaigns of all time!

Baby Hummer

There are some ads that grow on you, the more you watch them. And then, there are some you just need to watch only once and you never forget them for the rest of your life. I could never see the end coming, when a giant robot and a monster lizard bump into each other, as they go about ransacking a town. Love at first sight leads to love-making, which leads to the monster getting pregnant! The offspring? Of course, a tech savvy and strong monster baby – the Hummer! This was creativity at its peak and something that was hugely inspiring. Ah! To think of stories with a twist no one could guess!

Fevicol Egg



I remember as a child the ads were few and often repeated. And hence, they often got hammering. (Most TV sets didn’t even have remote controls back then - to switch channels in an instant!)



In such a scenario the Fevicol Egg ad was a revelation. A story of a simple carpenter that made you laugh no matter how many times you saw it! The egg that just wouldn’t break (and even the bride that just wouldn’t fall) - a brilliant twist that people across all socioeconomic groups could see and enjoy, no matter how many times you saw it!

Aalap Desai, Co-Founder and CCO, tgthr

The one ad I remember from my childhood is the Dairy Milk "Kya Swad hai Zindagi Main" ad where the girl dances in the stadium. When I was a child, I was never the best dancer at a party in my childhood but I made up for it in enthusiasm. I loved it. What stayed with me was the sheer joy she dances within the ad. It was similar to how I used to dance too. It just made her real for me as a child. There was no rhythm just joy. That's what I love about it. That's what made me love the chocolate too.