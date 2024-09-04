Understanding cultural nuances that strengthen Onam's celebration in the ad world

In 2016, during Onam, Edelweiss Tokio Life released a digital film that beautifully captured the spirit of the festival through the eyes of a young girl. In the ad, she innocently asks her mother why she can’t participate in Pulikali, a traditional folk art performed exclusively by men. Her determination over the years to break this gender norm reflects a broader narrative of challenging societal expectations, a story told with a subtle yet powerful touch.

In the same category of BFSI brands, last year’s Onam campaign by Federal Bank took a different approach. In just 30 seconds, the ad encapsulated the vibrant essence of the festival, focusing on the colourful, delicious serving of a sadhya. The simple act of different people transforming a plain banana leaf into a feast highlighted the collective joy and togetherness that Onam brings.



While both ads approached the festival from different angles, one questioning some traditions, the other celebrating it, they shared a common thread — the use of quaint storytelling to convey their messages. As the Southern belt of India prepares for the 10-day celebration this year, brands continue to capture Onam's cultural nuances, focusing on themes of togetherness and family, key aspects of the festival.

Sharing the common approach behind Onam campaigns, Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat says, “Onam is all about family and togetherness. That's what we try and evoke in the campaigns we do. For many brands creating campaigns specific to cultural nuances helps with deeper connections.”

"During Onam, ads bloom brighter than the Pookalam! It’s a festival of ads, too," remarks Vibhor Yadav, Regional Creative Officer - North & South and Founding Partner of tgthr.

He further shared a few themes of storytelling that are expected to emerge in ad festivities.

"Brands that tap into Onam’s emotion and craft their narratives around it will have a successful festive season. Some themes that might emerge are homecoming, Onam breaking the boundaries we have set as a society, and food bringing families together,” said Yadav.

Vinod Kunj, Chief Creative Officer at Thought Blurb Communications, echoes this sentiment: “Family and togetherness are the key focus of this Onam. In a time of nuclear families and people migrating out of state for jobs, Onam is the biggest reason why everyone will come back to be together. And that need to be together is increasing. The emotional and fun aspects of getting together during Onam are taking the lead this year.”

This emotional pull is perfectly illustrated in Duroflex’s new Onam ad, which showcases the comforting feeling of homecoming. The ad depicts a daughter gifting her mother a mattress after noticing how her mother neglects her health amidst the festival's demands. Kunj highlights the significance of this brand integration, noting, "[The ad] just made the right blend into Onam, especially for a product that does not come to the forefront when it comes to Onam celebration."

Going beyond the done and dusted

While themes of family and togetherness have long been central to Onam campaigns, some experts believe that brands should dig deeper to truly stand out. Hari Krishnan, Group Chief Business Officer at Quotient Ventures, argues that merely touching on these familiar emotions may no longer be enough. He notes, "Joy, happiness, and gaiety are typically associated with Onam. Brands need to look beyond these surface-level themes to uncover deeper human truths that resonate within the context of the festival."

This call for deeper exploration of brand narratives is becoming increasingly evident. Vinod Kunj has observed a shift in how brands are approaching Onam, particularly through the modernization of Onam jingles. These jingles, while tapping into the nostalgia of the festival, also cater to the audience’s evolving tastes, blending tradition with contemporary styles.

Kunj elaborates, "It taps into the nostalgia factor of Onam and the influence rap and pop music have over the audience. People are no longer just getting into the spirit of Onam; they are embracing the Onam vibes. Rap and pop music are becoming more accepted by the general population, playing a crucial role in giving this Onam a new flavour."

A perfect illustration of this trend is Oxygen Digital Store’s new ad featuring Dulquer Salman and Mamitha Baiju. The 1-minute-long ad captivates viewers with its vibrant visuals, a fusion of modern and traditional music, and a star cast that resonates strongly with the younger generation. This blend of the old and new reflects a shift in how Onam is being celebrated, both in culture and in the narratives that brands are crafting.

Digital dominance

With the increasing penetration of the internet and the shift in consumer behaviour toward online platforms, brands are now allocating a significant portion of their advertising budgets to digital media during Onam. This shift reflects not just a change in how consumers engage with content but also in how they make purchasing decisions.

Umesh Bopche, CEO, Experience Commerce (Part of Cheil Worldwide) says, “[Onam] is a key driver of both consumer enthusiasm & strategic media spending. Digital media is expected to see significant growth, with a projected 20% year-on-year increase in ad spends, driven by high digital penetration (70% of the population as per KPMG 2024) in Kerala & the popularity of video content on platforms like YouTube & Instagram.”

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Group CEO of Duroflex, highlights this evolution, noting, "Digital platforms and social media are gaining prominence due to the growing preference for online channels of purchase. Digital media offers an edge in terms of sharper targeting geographically and demographically. Accordingly, our media mix for the season is highly indexed towards digital channels."

This focus on digital is echoed by Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, who shares, "We have strategically introduced changes to our media mix with a more digital-centric approach, recognising the surge in digital engagement among Indians. We've revamped our focus to digital platforms, social media, and OTT to capture the attention of younger audiences."

The evolving media landscape is also reshaping marketing strategies, with influencer marketing emerging as a significant trend this year. "One big change this year will be the use of influencer marketing," notes Vinod Kunj.

He says, "Brands are investing in getting original influencer content, with humour as a key component, to increase the buzz in the market."

This strategy is already evident in Duroflex’s digital marketing approach. The brand’s Onam campaign features a content creator leg, with several regional influencers roped in to amplify the campaign's reach and engagement. The inclusion of relatable content through these influencers has added a fresh dimension to their Onam storytelling.

Aparna Tadikonda, EVP - South, Interactive Avenues (digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), emphasises the growing impact of digital ad spend. She notes that this investment is expected to see significant growth as brands enhance their reach and drive sales, especially in direct-to-consumer segments. "This combination of media allows brands to maximize their visibility while also leveraging digital transformation to tap into the heightened consumer sentiment that Onam brings."

Adapting to consumer behaviour & market dynamics

While Onam's core emotions of family, togetherness, and joy remain steadfast, brands are keenly observing subtle shifts in consumer behaviour and adjusting their strategies to stay relevant.

Sridhar Balakrishnan points out, "Though the fundamental sentiments of Onam remain unchanged, the ways consumers interact with brands are evolving. We've noticed an uptick in digital media consumption and a preference for online shopping platforms during the festive season."

This shift has not gone unnoticed by industry leaders. Aparna Tadikonda emphasises the broader market perspective, noting, "As Onam approaches, we're anticipating a 10% growth in advertising spends across South India, driven by the festival's cultural significance, festive promotions, and the increasing competition among brands. The rise in digital ad spend is particularly notable, as brands aim to enhance their reach and drive sales, especially within direct-to-consumer segments."

Brands are increasingly focusing on how best to reach their audiences through digital avenues. This strategic adaptation to changing consumer behaviours is paving the way for a more impactful presence during Onam, ensuring that they not only capture attention but also resonate deeply with the festival’s spirit.

As Onam approaches, the festival's deep cultural roots continue to inspire brands to create narratives that resonate with audiences both emotionally and culturally. From the nostalgic charm of traditional jingles modernised with contemporary beats to the strategic deployment of digital and influencer marketing, brands are leveraging every tool in their arsenal to make a lasting impact.

With a blend of heartfelt storytelling, innovative digital strategies, and a keen understanding of their audience, brands are set to celebrate Onam in a way that honours tradition while embracing the future.