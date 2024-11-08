Did Diwali ads stand out this year? Creative heads disagree

When you think of iconic Diwali ads, you can't help but think of ads like Cadbury Khadoos Chacha, or HP India’s #ThodiSiJagahBanaLo ad that showed emotions like home-coming, gift giving and a strong community.

Khadoos Chacha was made more than a decade ago, and the HP one was made two years ago. But while these nostalgic themes might have once stirred emotions, many industry insiders hoped this Diwali would be different but were left disappointed.

There wasn't any [Diwali] ad that stood out for me this season. - Naresh Gupta, Co-founder, of Bang in the Middle

Abhijat Bharadwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative Isobar said, “While reviewing Diwali ads this year, I thoroughly enjoyed seeing how, just as we recycle gifts and Soan Papdis each Diwali, the industry recycled its ad templates (and even the Soan Papdi meme).”

The missing spark of originality

While ads that revolve around family gatherings, exchanging gifts, and performing rituals resonate with cultural significance, the repeated use has diluted their impact, leaving creative folks yearning for something different.

This approach has left creative minds wanting more from the industry this season, as experts noted that originality was missing.

Rahul Tekwani, Managing Partner at Branding Edge Strategies, felt that most ads this year were redundant. “This Diwali, a majority of the campaigns felt repetitive, with brands largely reusing familiar approaches and themes instead of bringing fresh, innovative ideas to the table. The decision to release ads just days before the festival may have aimed to capture last-minute excitement, but it ended up losing the build-up and anticipation that longer campaigns bring,” he added.

Gupta had similar frustrations, noting how stereotypical imagery and formulaic storytelling still define many Diwali ads.

“The ads are all formulaic and ridden with stereotypes that we can do away with. For any festival ad to stand out, it has to be a part of the culture of the brand. The brands that do not come from India struggle with this. Diwali, for them, is a shopping festival, and that superficiality is seen in their advertising. For brands that are Indian, they have never built Diwali as a part of their strategy, for them, it's just one more festival. In both cases what we see is a formula, and as formulae go, the ads do not make an impression.”

Bhardwaj said, “The overall festive messaging felt safe this year and lacked the innovation that could make Diwali campaigns truly stand out in a memorable way.”

To Gupta, this lack of creativity in festive campaigns is particularly disappointing because festival advertising is among the toughest to execute effectively. He added, “Marrying festive codes with brands’ appeal are really tough, the balance is almost impossible to create.”

Experts also noted that the majority of Diwali ads were overly product-centric, with a transactional feel.

Gupta said, “I do see more and more transactional festival advertising. Memorable advertising appeals are not easy, and I do not see brands making efforts to be different.”

Bharadwaj said, “Overall, the ads felt like glorified product showcases with out-of-focus Diwali lights in the background.”

Gupta believes that this challenge stems from both sides, clients often focus on sales-driven narratives, while agencies face constraints in pushing back against these limited creative briefs.

Brands that have still got it

Amid a sea of repetitive Diwali ads this season, a handful of brands managed to capture attention with more nuanced, meaningful storytelling.

"This Diwali, creativity felt refreshingly personal and authentic. Brands moved away from flashy visuals, instead capturing intimate, heartfelt moments that resonated deeply. New narratives emphasised Diwali’s rich diversity and eco-friendly celebrations, which added a modern and mindful touch,” said Suketu Gohel - Head of Art, Schbang.

An example of this is Sabhyatha’s #CelebratingMotherhood campaign, which focused on motherhood and threw light on the importance of supporting new mothers and creating empathetic work environments, fostering their growth.

Gohel also noticed that a few brands tapped into tech this Diwali. He said, “This Diwali showcased exciting new trends like AR and VR experiences that brought playful, interactive elements, blending digital engagement with traditional customs.”

Dabur’s Mixed Reality ad for Chyawanprash, for instance, addressed the pressing issue of smog, cleverly tying the message back to its product.

For Bharadwaj, a standout campaign that worked for him was Flipkart’s ADd TO BRAG campaign. This was a user-generated campaign (UGC) which allowed users to send personalised social media ads to their friends.

Bharadwaj felt this ad had a strong concept but the execution could have been better.

What they hoped to see

Reflecting on Diwali campaigns this year, a period when advertising fervour is at its peak, creative folks expressed a strong desire for more daring and diverse storytelling approaches. From cross-cultural themes to narratives rooted in sustainability, the industry has long sought to see brands venture beyond the safe boundaries of nostalgia and family reunions.

Rahul Tekwani said, “It would have been great to see brands explore bolder themes, like cross-cultural fusion, sustainability, or modern spins on ancient myths. While some campaigns experimented with playful and humorous storytelling, the overall festive messaging felt safe this year and lacked the innovation that could make Diwali campaigns truly stand out in a memorable way.”

Diwali 2024 offered glimpses of innovation, with a few campaigns harnessing technology, community-driven storytelling, and socially responsible themes to create more meaningful connections.

As brands look ahead, creative heads urge them to reconsider their approach to festival advertising. By investing in more thoughtful, authentic storytelling that transcends formulaic themes, brands have the chance to craft campaigns that not only drive engagement but also leave a lasting cultural impact.