Popular Diwali campaigns that have captured the hearts of industry experts

It’s Diwali, the streets are buzzing with energy, homes are draped in shimmering lights, and the smell of sweets wafts through the air. The night sky is ablaze with fireworks, but something else is competing for your attention—ads. Yes, those ads seem to pop up everywhere you look, from your social media feed to TV screens and even roadside billboards. But amid this annual festival of "noise," some ads go beyond just selling a product; they weave themselves into the very fabric of the festival, leaving a lasting impression.

The Diwali season is not just a time for celebrations; it's a battleground where brands pull out their big guns, hoping to dazzle audiences with creativity and emotional depth. Every year, companies jostle to create that perfect campaign, one that captures the essence of Diwali—the warmth of togetherness, the joy of giving, and the light that dispels darkness. However, in a world where every brand seems to have a similar goal, what really sets an ad apart? How do some campaigns manage to stand out, while others fade into the background once the festivities are over?

To get to the heart of this question, we decided to go straight to the source—the very people who are shaping the world of advertising and marketing. We asked industry leaders to pick their favourite Diwali campaigns and explain why these ads managed to outshine the rest. What we discovered is that great Diwali ads have a few things in common: they aren’t just about showcasing a product or service; they are about building meaningful connections, resonating deeply with audiences, and, in some cases, even shifting societal perspectives.

Take, for instance, the Saregama Carvaan #ShorYaSangeet campaign. What could have been a run-of-the-mill product placement turned into a poignant narrative about cutting through the chaos of Diwali and finding moments of peace and nostalgia. With a simple yet heartwarming story of a man calming his anxious dog with music from a Carvaan, the ad taps into a growing cultural shift—one that values quieter celebrations and takes into account the well-being of pets during the festival. It’s not preachy, it’s not flashy, but it hits home with an honesty that resonates with anyone who has ever had to comfort a pet during the noisy festivities. The music player becomes more than a product—it becomes a tool for human connection and personal joy.

Then there’s Cadbury’s iconic Not Just a Cadbury Ad. If there was ever an ad that perfectly captured the spirit of Diwali, this is it. And spoiler alert, it’s the favourite of a lot of leaders–although everyone has their reasons. During a time when small businesses were struggling due to the pandemic, Cadbury did something truly remarkable: they used their platform to promote local stores. By leveraging AI and featuring Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, they created a personalised experience that allowed local businesses to be seen and celebrated. It was a masterstroke in blending technology, emotion, and community.

What makes these campaigns memorable is that they are more than just seasonal promotions. They reflect the changing cultural landscape of India–whether it’s shifting focus to mental wellness and pets, supporting small businesses, or creating meaningful, long-lasting connections through the power of technology. Each ad speaks to the different facets of modern-day Diwali, where tradition meets innovation, and where brands are no longer just selling products–they’re selling experiences, values, and emotions.

As we look at the favourite Diwali ads shared by A&M leaders, one thing becomes clear: the best campaigns don’t just grab attention, they stay with us long after the diyas have been extinguished. They remind us that, much like the festival itself, advertising can be a celebration of light, warmth, and togetherness–if done right that is. So, the next time you’re bombarded with Diwali ads, take a moment to notice the ones that manage to rise above the noise. Chances are, they’re the ones telling a story that’s worth remembering.

Here are the favourite ads of A&M leaders:

Abhik Santara, Director & CEO, ^ a t o m & Founding Partner, by The Network

"Many Diwali advertisements serve as marketing platforms for brands, with varying degrees of success in connecting emotionally with the festival's spirit. Two brands that consistently excel in this regard are HP and Ghadi detergent. They capture the essence of Diwali without sounding preachy or overly didactic.

Both the brands - HP and Ghadi ads effectively utilise their core features to weave a compelling narrative around the festival each year. They offer a distinct perspective and encourage positive behavioural changes without demanding that the audience make drastic shifts in their lives or traditions. This nuanced approach not only resonates with viewers but also enhances the overall celebration of Diwali."

HP :

Ghadi Detergent :

George Koshy, Co-Founder, The Huddle Agency

"My favourite is the Ogilvy Cadbury Shah Rukh My ad campaign.

Anyone can make a big brand look good with slick visuals and a top shelf celebrity. But here Ogilvy democratises advertising and makes it available for the nukkad or neighborhood store. That is truly special. It had all the makings of a truly winning campaign. A national ad that could be made personal to each person, cutting edge technology, Shah Rukh Khan, empowerment of small businesses, perfect timing etc.

In short, it was a campaign that made me kick myself for not coming up with it."

Kiran Giradkar, Chief Marketing Officer, BN Group

"For me 'Not Just A Cadbury Ad' is a groundbreaking campaign that stays with me for a long time. It redefined the otherwise conventional Diwali advertising approach. At a time when local stores play a vital role in our Diwali celebrations, campaign perfectly highlights their importance and encourages consumers to support them. Also, unlike traditional ads, Cadbury didn't showcase its products. Instead, the focus was on the storytelling and the message. The campaign's authenticity shines through, as it highlights a real issue and offers a genuine solution. No wonder it creates an emotional connection with viewers."

Pragya Bijalwan, CMO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

"You asked about my favorite Diwali ad, and for me, it has to be our very own Crompton campaign from 2021, 'Mood Jaisa, Lighting Vaisa,' It was more than just an ad; it's a story about lighting up lives. This heartwarming film goes beyond festive lights. It focuses on those who often miss out on good lighting – students straining their eyes in poorly lit classrooms, seniors struggling with daily tasks due to dim light, or young talents unable to pursue their hobbies. Crompton doesn't just show the problem; they become the solution. The film beautifully showcases how Crompton transformed these spaces with superior Crompton lighting. We see the joy on the faces of children who can finally study comfortably, seniors playing carrom with renewed enthusiasm, and young creators pursuing their passions with better light. It's a simple yet powerful message. Good lighting isn't just about aesthetics; it's about uplifting moods and making everyday moments more enjoyable.

This campaign resonates with me because it perfectly aligns with Crompton's purpose. We are not just selling lights; we are making a positive difference in communities. It's a feel-good story that reminds us how small gestures can create big moments of light."

Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director - Beauty & Personal Care, Himalaya Wellness

"One of my all-time favourite Diwali ads has to be Cadbury's ‘Not Just a Cadbury Ad.’ Even though it's been a few years since it aired, it has stayed with me because it resonated on such a personal level. For me, marketing is all about creating meaningful connections, and this campaign went beyond promoting Cadbury’s own products—it used the brand's influence to support small businesses that were struggling during the pandemic. That level of generosity really struck a chord.

What truly made this campaign stand out was the way Cadbury integrated Shahrukh Khan into the narrative. Using AI to have him personally endorse local stores felt like such a thoughtful, innovative approach. It wasn’t just clever technology; it was about making small businesses feel seen and valued, which is something I really admire. By connecting these local shops with their community, Cadbury gave them a platform they wouldn’t normally have, and that’s a powerful thing.

This ad encapsulated the spirit of Diwali so perfectly—supporting one another, coming together, and spreading generosity. I find myself drawing inspiration from it, even today because it’s the kind of marketing that leaves a lasting impact."

Suyash Khabya, Chief Creative Officer, The Womb

"This Netflix ad from 2016, around 7 years ago:

Some points to note:

In a sea of sameness, this diwali ad takes a comic satirical look at the cliche advertising that fills up our tv/social media timeline/radio and newspapers. It was true 7 years ago and is still so true. It made me laugh then, it still makes me laugh.

But it's 2024, so in a polarised 'over sensitive' world, I'm sure if Netflix did a similar ad taking on an 'Indian religious festival', they would definitely be trolled and maybe they would feel the pressure and pull it off air too. The world's not the same anymore.

Ironic that the ad talks about 'no disturbing advertising' between content and movies, but Netflix now has started 'advertising' on its platform in 12 countries and next year in India too. So 2025 Diwali, while watching Netflix, we will be made to view the same cliche Diwali ads that Netflix ridiculed in 2007. Duniya Gol Hai ."

Vibhor Yadav, Regional Creative Officer - South and North, tgthr

"It's Diwali season — when every brand rolls out their most dhamakedaar campaign to stand out amidst all the ‘noise’. It’s practically a ritual we follow every year.

From this age-old ritual, there is one desi bomb that stands out for me. Done about six years ago, without being preachy, it asked the audience to ditch the noise, weaving their product beautifully in the storyline. It’s the Saregama Carvaan #ShorYaSangeet ad. The film shows a man returning home to the sound of noisy crackers. His frightened dog, bothered by the noise, hides under the bed. The man shuts the windows to cut down the shor and turns on the Carvaan, a gift from his child, and the soothing music calms them both.

What stood out most was the honesty of the ad — no silk garments, fake smiles, or exaggerated emotions. The film felt like the story of an uncle living in any of our neighbourhoods. The indie dog, instead of a pure breed, was a great touch. The progressive idea of shifting attention to our canine friends during Diwali, when having pets was becoming a culture, made the younger audience connect with it and helped place Carvaan as a great Diwali gift for elders. What it does even better is strike the right nostalgic chord with Kishore Kumar's voice when the Carvaan is switched on. In short, for me, it was a cracker of an ad."