Diwali through their eyes: How A&M celebrates

With Diwali comes a flood of memories; a blend of tradition and celebration that’s evolved alongside me. Growing up, Diwali meant school was out, friends were over, and firecrackers were calling. I remember the thrill of lighting sparklers, comparing who dared to stay closest to the bursts, and simply relishing the sense of freedom and festivity in the air.

Now, Diwali is about finding companionship in gatherings, decorating the house with lights, and savouring quieter moments with family, friends, and colleagues. The joy lies not just in the noise but in the warmth we feel in togetherness.

This evolution in Diwali celebrations feels familiar to many in the advertising and marketing industry too. For some, the festive rituals are small and intimate; for others, it’s a chance to celebrate with family—whether by preparing Diwali treats or simply cherishing each other’s presence.

Through these stories, it’s clear that Diwali is more than just a festival; it’s a bridge between past and present, constantly evolving yet always a source of warmth and connection. I spoke to A&M professionals to understand how they celebrate Diwali in their unique ways, and here are the heartwarming stories they shared.

Ashish Bhasin, Founder, The Bhasin Consulting Group

Diwali, for me, is all about family. What I look forward to the most is simply being with them, soaking in the festive spirit. We have our traditional Diwali puja, of course, but the real highlight for me—being a bit of a foodie—is all the special food that gets cooked just for the occasion.

The celebrations in our home start well before Diwali and often stretch right up to the New Year. One of my most treasured Diwali memories is from my childhood when my father filled almost half a room with firecrackers for me. They weren’t the fancy types we see today—just simple joys like red sparklers that we’d run around with or the smoky “snakes” that filled the air. Some of my childhood was spent in Nainital, and Diwali in the valley was magical; I still remember how the whole place would light up. Back then, Diwali felt more natural—the colours came from gende ka phool (marigold flowers), the lights were simple diyas (oil lamps), and sweets were made at home rather than brought in. Everything felt so rooted and community-driven.

Looking back, I see how central festivals are to us Indians. No matter where you are or what you’re celebrating, there’s this special, shared importance. And now, when I look at our industry, it’s no surprise that nearly 45% of the year’s advertising spend happens between Ganpati and New Year. Understanding the role of festivals is why we pour so much of our energy into this season, especially in industries like OOH, where these months are key. The importance of festivals left such a strong impression on me growing up, and seeing it reflected in the industry today just makes it all the more meaningful.

Sindhu Sharma, NCD, Enormous

For me, Diwali kicks in way before the main day—it’s when the fairy lights come out and the real competition begins: whose house has the best lights! Untangling those stubborn strands and watching each bulb flicker to life is my Diwali warm-up. Coming home feels especially amazing when the place is decked out like a festival of its own. Putting up the lights is my way of setting the Diwali vibe—it’s like saying, bring on the festivities!

One of my favourite Diwali memories has to be the excitement of getting new clothes! Back then, new outfits came twice a year—Diwali and Onam—so Diwali shopping was like a mini-festival in itself. Picking the perfect outfit, carefully hiding it away, and counting down the days was all part of the fun! Unlike today, when kids can get clothes anytime, that one Diwali outfit felt like a treasure. On Diwali morning, finally putting it on was pure joy.

Whenever I sit down to whip up a campaign, I always start by rummaging through my own treasure trove of experiences—especially during festivals like Diwali! I’m on the hunt for those little nuggets from my life because I believe that if I can relate to it, chances are everyone else can too. If it strikes a chord, it’s guaranteed to hit the mark! So, I turn my escapades into relatable stories, mixing a dash of nostalgia with a sprinkle of fun. It’s all about capturing that festival magic and making people say, “Hey, that’s so me!

Tista Sen, Creative Brand Consultant

Being Bengali Diwali comes just after Durga puja so it’s not a big festival for us. But living in Bombay you cannot escape the Diwali madness. Among all the glitzy parties and tables groaning with food, there is a simple ritual I love most. It’s really the day before Diwali when we have to light 14 Diya’s all around the house. It’s warding off evil and negativity – I light one even in the bathroom! It’s basically like there is a welcome light in every corner.

Diwali childhood was noisy and crackers, and the usual fight of who was the bravest – I was the wuss, did your rocket go up or did you run away! Lots of mithai of course, dressing up and being allowed to stay up late, watch the adults play cards and if you were lucky the winner gave you some of their earnings.

Not childhood but more recently just during Covid we had a quiet Diwali at home. We weren’t allowed to invite people over of course but my sister managed to fly down and my parents and us were reunited after a year of absence. I insisted we dress up. Everybody protested but it reminded us about love and light about battles won and emerging out of the darkness.

I think the truth about Diwali is making people feel like they belong. Not everybody gets to go home and large family get-togethers are really an advertising and Bollywood stereotype. I prefer a quiet Diwali, maybe even creating a campaign where you are alone in a big city. You don’t know anybody you are a stranger in your apartment block but you light a Diya and somebody does the same in the adjacent balcony. Your eyes meet, your smiles meet and you are truly enveloped in the spirit of togetherness and warmth. Unfortunately, all brands do just the opposite. Everything is over the top and you cannot tell one brand from another so yeah this is what I would like to do. Some day soon I hope!

Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty

Diwali holds a special place in my heart, as it's a huge part of my childhood and brings back a lot of nostalgia. Since childhood, we've had these family rituals and traditions, whether it's Navratri, Dussehra, or Diwali. Even after marriage, I continue some of these traditions, like gifting. For me, Diwali is primarily about spending time with family, shopping for essentials and puja items, and decorating the house. It's all these small things that truly make the festival special for me.

Vikram Dhembare, Sr. Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup:

Every Diwali, I look forward to making sweets and decorating the house with lights. But making sweets holds a special place in my heart—it’s so fulfilling to help my mother in the kitchen and share in the joy of creating each delicacy together. It’s these moments that make Diwali truly memorable.

Growing up in a small village, my fondest Diwali memory is of relatives visiting from town and Mumbai, bringing new clothes, firecrackers, and sweets. But what stands out the most is my grandmother waking us early for the Diwali pooja—a beautiful start to our celebrations. Festivals feel more joyful in villages, where there’s a sense of togetherness and space for everyone to be part of the festivities.