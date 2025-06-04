How electronic brands are using AI in marketing

In the pre-AI era, if we were to pose in front of the camera for the perfect picture, mishaps could only be avoided by doing retakes. Removing unwanted objects from images was not feasible. The moment that changed everything happened a few years ago when gadget brands like Google Pixel launched features like Magic Eraser. Now, if someone wants to, they could use the feature to remove people from the background of their photo. What seemed like a straightforward product demo could be credited with opening the door for electronics brands to make AI capabilities the centrepiece of their marketing narratives.

Today, Google's well-known Magic Eraser tool removes unwanted objects and distractions from photos using AI, while its Best Take feature allows you to merge group photos to create the best shot. Brands like Samsung and Apple have also responded with their own erasing tools and other AI features, including the integration of chatbots like Gemini, ChatGPT and more.

The integration extends far beyond photo editing. Every other electronics brand has woven AI into their marketing narratives. Dell promotes AI-powered PCs that take notes during brainstorming sessions, while ASUS showcases adaptive performance management that optimises battery life. Motorola's Next Move feature provides predictive suggestions based on user context, and Acer emphasises on-device AI capabilities that enhance privacy and performance.

Even smartphone brands like OPPO have made AI integration central to their value proposition, with features like AI Eraser seeing usage rates of 15 times per day globally. Sushant Vashistha, Head of Product and Digital Marketing, OPPO India, shares, “That kind of engagement shows how AI, when intuitive, immersive, and personal, truly resonates. We have seen a strong shift in consumer preference for AI-powered features on smartphones. Today’s users expect AI to enhance their everyday experiences, not just as a novelty factor but as a core value addition.”

What makes this particularly fascinating is not just the ubiquity of AI features, but how brands have learned to position them. Where once campaigns centred around megapixels, processor speeds, and battery capacity, today's narratives focus on seamless experiences, creative empowerment, and intelligent assistance.

Brands now focus on moments of human need and highlight how AI addresses them. This shift has been driven by several converging factors. The use of AI in business functions has jumped to 78% of organisations in 2025, up from 72% in early 2024, indicating a rapid normalisation of AI technologies. Deloitte’s report notes that 7% of consumers are likely to upgrade their smartphones sooner than they had planned if they get generative AI features. This number jumps to 50% for those between the ages of 24 and 45 years old, who may be more dependent on smartphones and more likely to embrace new tech, suggesting that consumer familiarity with AI is reaching critical mass.

Brands can no longer rely on technical jargon or abstract promises of AI capabilities. Instead, they need to demonstrate tangible value through relatable scenarios and real-world applications. Deloitte predicts that the share of shipped gen AI–enabled smartphones could exceed 30% by the end of 2025. This has altered how companies approach product positioning and consumer communication.

Making complex technology relatable

One of the most significant challenges facing electronics marketers today is translating AI capabilities into compelling consumer narratives. Dell Technologies India has communicated this through its 'Back to School' campaign, which demonstrates AI benefits through seven carefully crafted scenarios.

"We identified seven common use cases or moments in students' lives and connected them to the specific features and benefits of our AI-enabled laptops," explains Mayuri Saikia, Director of Marketing at Dell Technologies India. "For instance, one story is about a girl going on a field trip. She forgets her tiffin and charging cable, but later realises she doesn't need the cable because her Dell AI PC has a long battery life, enough to keep her unplugged for the entire trip."

Another Dell campaign story, called 'Faces', showcased security features through a scenario where twin sisters discover the robustness of facial recognition technology, a relatable family dynamic that makes advanced biometric security accessible to consumers.

By grounding AI capabilities in familiar experiences, brands are building consumer confidence and reducing the intimidation factor associated with advanced technology. This is crucial given that 88% of non-users are unclear how generative AI will impact their lives.

The challenge here is in maintaining authenticity and avoiding the perception that AI is merely a marketing buzzword. This concern is particularly relevant given the rapid increase in AI claims across the electronics industry.

The solution, according to industry leaders, lies in demonstrating rather than declaring AI capabilities. "We focus on showcasing AI features that enhance day-to-day tasks," explains Vashistha from OPPO. "Whether with AI-backed camera enhancements or smart battery management, we ensure every feature we spotlight directly improves the user experience."

Instead of simply claiming AI capabilities, brands must show how these features solve real problems and enhance actual user experiences.

What makes an AI feature marketing worthy?

The abundance of AI capabilities in modern devices has created a new challenge for marketers: determining which features deserve the spotlight and which should operate as silent enhancers. Brands are developing frameworks to evaluate the marketing potential of different AI capabilities.

Paramjeet Singh Mehta, Product and Marketing Head at ASUS India, explains, "AI features, while present, are designed to quietly elevate that experience. For example, noise cancellation during video calls or adaptive performance for battery management. Rather than positioning AI as the central message, we chose to let it function as a natural enabler, subtly enhancing the user journey."

Not every AI feature needs to be prominently featured; some derive their value from operating invisibly in the background. Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola, comments, “Consumers don’t necessarily care about how it works in the background. What matters to them is the end benefit. If you show a scenario that the average person never encounters, it won’t resonate. But if you show a situation tied to real consumer needs—and how AI improves or solves that—it becomes far more impactful.”

Motorola’s approach to AI follows four core pillars:

Contextual AI – Since the phone is a personal device that's always with you, AI should understand the context of what you're doing, whether you're checking the weather, browsing the web, or travelling, and offer relevant assistance.

Personal AI – AI experiences should be tailored to each user. While some solutions can be universal, others should be customised to your specific needs.

Ubiquitous AI – You shouldn’t have to navigate multiple apps. AI should act as your assistant across the device, letting you accomplish tasks seamlessly, regardless of the app.

Collaborative AI – AI should work with you, not independently. It can suggest options, but the final choice should always be yours.

Acer India has developed a more structured approach to this challenge. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Associate Director & Head of Marketing, Acer India, notes, "We make a clear distinction between those that offer immediate, visible value to the user and those that operate quietly in the background to enhance the overall experience." Their framework prioritises features that can be easily demonstrated and deliver direct benefits for marketing prominence, while relegating performance-enhancing but less visible features to supporting roles.

For example, on-device AI capabilities like noise cancellation during video calls, battery optimisation, or real-time photo editing are straightforward to demonstrate and deliver a direct benefit, making them ideal for Acer's marketing efforts. On the other hand, features like AI-driven thermal management or background app prioritisation, play the role of silent enhancers, despite being critical to performance.

The decision-making process involves several key criteria: demonstrability (can the feature be easily shown in action?), relatability (does it solve a common consumer problem?), and differentiation (does it set the product apart from competitors?). Features that score high on all three criteria become marketing focal points, while others contribute to the overall value proposition without demanding centre stage.

How AI messaging is shifting purchase decisions

The integration of AI into consumer electronics has brought about significant changes in buying behaviour, with early adopters driving demand and influencing broader market trends. Reports suggest that AI-capable smartphones will account for 54% shipment share by 2028, with a 63% CAGR from 2023 to 2028.

Acer India's research reveals interesting patterns in consumer segmentation. "AI stands out as a key differentiator, especially in the mid-to-premium price range—typically ₹60,000 and above," Balakrishnan explains. "While we can't share detailed figures publicly, we have seen that around 13–15% of our customers actively seek out AI features when choosing a device."

Early adopters in higher price segments validate the technology and show its value. The demographic patterns are equally revealing. Content creators, young professionals, and students are the most enthusiastic adopters, driven by specific use cases that align with their workflows. AI messaging is having a measurable impact on consumer decision-making processes.

OPPO India's experience provides evidence of this impact. Given that its AI Eraser feature sees an average of 15 times per day globally, it indicates that AI capabilities are not just marketing gimmicks but genuine value drivers that consumers incorporate into their daily routines.

For example, Motorola, with its Edge 60 Pro device and its Next Move feature, has been drawing attention. Ranjan shares, "These are still early days, and while we are launching a lot of AI features, we are already seeing positive signs based on consumer data from our NPS surveys." Its data indicates "a noticeable increase in AI usage from consumers" and "strong usage trends", according to Ranjan.

The future of AI marketing

As AI technology continues to evolve, so too will the marketing strategies used to promote AI-enabled devices. Several trends are already emerging that will likely shape the future of electronics marketing.

The shift toward short-form content represents one significant trend. Dell's Saikia notes, "Today, whether it's school or college students, young professionals, or even adults, everyone prefers short-form content. People are engaging more with 6, 10, or 20-second videos. So, instead of packing multiple features into a single video, we've focused each short video on just one feature and its benefit."

Consumers are hungry for technology that enhances their lives, but brands that succeed need to focus on relatable use cases and maintain authenticity in their AI messaging. The future of electronics marketing is not about convincing consumers that AI is impressive; it's about showing them that AI is indispensable.