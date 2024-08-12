Experts call for a fresh approach in Independence Day campaigns

Back in 1988, when ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ first graced our screens, it was more than just a campaign; it became the heartbeat of a nation yearning for unity. This soul-stirring anthem brought together people from every corner of India—Bollywood stars, sportspersons, classical musicians, and everyday citizens—all singing in harmony. As their voices intertwined, so did our spirits, transcending differences in religion, culture, and background. In that moment, we weren’t just many; we were one—bound by the love for our country and the hope for a brighter, united future.

‘Stand for the National Anthem,’ a campaign voiced by Amitabh Bachchan, also has a similar impact to date. It speaks to the patriot in you and evokes a strong sense of patriotism and unity even today.

Some campaigns just go on to make history. They are revered for generations.

These two campaigns were those rare emotional landmarks that captured the true essence of Independence Day and set the gold standard for creative excellence.

As August 15 draws closer, brands across India express their affection for the tricolour. Suddenly, flags are everywhere, and slogans with the word ‘freedom’ are plastered across every ad, as if patriotism is just a checkbox to be ticked.

The truth is, this overused formula has become a bit of a creative lull, according to industry experts as well.

“Themes around freedom and unity are the ones which have been overused by brands,” said Nisha Sampath, Managing Partner, Bright Angles Consulting LLP.

Aditya Mehendale, Executive Creative Director at Leo Burnett highlighted that the term ‘freedom’ has been stretched to cover everything from sales promotions to financial independence.

“I am not discounting the need for conversations on various ‘freedoms’ as understood against a contemporary context but using a day which celebrates our sovereign freedom to do that seems almost distasteful,” said Mehendale.

The broader issue here is the tendency to rely on clichéd themes.

Umma Saini, CCO, Schbang, further elaborates on this, pointing out that many brands opt for the ‘easy’ route.

“The most common themes have been using the tri-colours in the ad or lazily using I-Day elements or themes to create a token Independence Day wish”, said Saini.

Essentially, it’s like using a flag or the word freedom in an ad and calling it a day, a quick and superficial nod to patriotism. It's a far cry from the campaigns that once moved us deeply. The challenge now is to revive that same originality and emotional impact, making Independence Day campaigns as unforgettable as those from the past.

Real stories and relevant insights

Every brand seeks to stand out during high-visibility events like Independence Day. Yet, with countless campaigns flooding the market featuring recycled themes and ideas, only those that innovate or evoke genuine emotions manage to make a lasting impression.

This is a challenge that the entire advertising industry is dealing with right now. Addressing this industry, Swati Balani, Executive Creative Director at BBH India, highlighted that it needs to recognise that Independence Day, like any other topical event, is one of the most cluttered times.

“Finding an untapped insight and an unseen execution is key to standing out. As advertisers, we need to look at real stories and relevant insights connected to the brand and its consumers.”

Similarly, Mehendale also highlighted the importance of authenticity and relevance. He shared, “There is a real power in exercising the right time and place to say something and consumers today respect relevance above anything else. They don’t want to be talked at and they definitely don’t want a brand to use a moment to find common ground where none exists. If, however, freedom or what it represents is a pillar of the brand and if in some ways it helps us live the life our freedom-fighting forefathers imagined for us, then by all means, lean into that.”

The responsibility of guiding the advertising industry to its highest potential rests with today’s creative folks, the CCOs, NCDs, and writers to name a few. Mehendale, understanding the gravity of this responsibility, offered advice for these writers, encouraging them to ignite their creativity and elevate the industry.

“78 years of independence inevitably creates space to express a lot- remembrance, nostalgia, pride, hope, disgruntlement, dissatisfaction, my only advice to fellow writers is to not use it to opine their sentiments. We hold our pen for someone else, let’s make sure it carries their voice not our own.”

To create campaigns that truly stand out, brands must dig deeper for better insights, ensure their message aligns with their core values, and authentically reflect the diverse experiences of their audience. Drawing inspiration from past campaigns can inspire the originality and emotional depth needed to make a lasting impact.

Leading the way

Some campaigns become iconic because they resonate deeply with our collective spirit. Take Cadbury’s 1997 ad, for instance. It featured a group of girls forming a human pyramid similar to that in Dahi Handi to rescue a flag stuck high on a pole. This ad didn’t just showcase a brand; it celebrated a cultural tradition with heart and creativity.

To explore more such campaigns that have left a lasting impression and uncover the elements that made them truly memorable and successful, let’s hear from the experts.

The campaign that stood out for Mehendale was the #UnitedByPlay campaign by the United Colors of Benetton from 2016.

In the ad, two groups of boys were dressed in attire representing distinct religious stereotypes- one group in traditional Muslim attire and the other in Hindu attire. As the boys approached each other with apparent hostility, the ad created a sense of tension, leading viewers to anticipate a conflict or confrontation. However, the narrative took an unexpected turn, and instead of clashing, the groups came together on a cricket field to play the sport in an amicable fashion.

On what made the campaign successful, Mehendale said, “The spot shows a communally charged setup with a story that is fast reaching its easily imaginable boiling point but instead elegantly breaks the tension to show a beautiful and extremely relatable showcase of unity. The story in itself is beautiful but coming from the banner of a brand that has inclusivity so intrinsically weaved into it, makes it truly unforgettable.”

The campaign that touched Sampath deeply was also from United Colors of Benetton, but from 2017—UnitedByFaith.

This campaign narrated the true story of Noorul Hasan, a Muslim resident of Lucknow whose actions spoke volumes about unity and generosity. Confronted with the sight of an old, abandoned Hindu temple that shared a wall with his home, Hasan made the decision to give up a portion of his house to help restore the temple.

Sampath shared that the campaign aligned with the brand’s overall purpose of bringing together people across their differences.

Balani shared a global campaign by Leo Burnett McDonalds Indonesia.

She said that the campaign brought out a modern-day insight of feeling divided than ever and being united by flavours of the country.

Saini shared two campaigns which were about a decade apart and also exhibit the evolution of the times.

She said, “One is ‘The Silent National Anthem’ for Big Cinemas that featured children with hearing and speech difficulties. It was possibly a Republic Day release back then, but was a fine example of inclusiveness and patriotism by all, for all.”

The second campaign was ‘Sounds of India’ by Google. This was an AI-powered campaign intended to bring people together with the magic of AI. People could sing the national anthem and experience AI transforming their voices into traditional Indian instruments, culminating in a one-of-a-kind unified rendition of the anthem with the submitted voices.

For Sampath, the iconic Hamara Bajaj campaign evoked patriotism even if it is not aired only for Independence Day.

“Such campaigns will be relevant down the years – and can probably even be re-aired. They will reinforce positive perceptions about the brand each time they are viewed,” said Sampath.

As India celebrates 78 years of Independence on August 15th, the country deserves campaigns that are as bright as its future, as diverse as its culture and as complex as its history.