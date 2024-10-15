Festive boom and e-commerce’s continued reign in India

The e-commerce sector braces for an exhilarating whirlwind of consumer activity as India revels in the vibrant hues of its festive season. The period between Navratri, Diwali, and Christmas has long been the crescendo of shopping in India, but in 2024, this tradition of high consumption is being completely redefined by digital platforms. More than ever, e-commerce companies are not just selling products—they’re orchestrating an elaborate dance of convenience, emotion, and technological prowess to satiate a diverse and increasingly demanding customer base.

The festive season has become a battleground for brands aiming to win over consumers with lightning-fast deliveries, hyper-personalised offers, and irresistible deals. For e-commerce platforms, this is the Super Bowl of sales, a time when not just products but entire experiences are sold. Shoppers today expect instant gratification and curated selections that reflect both their traditional values and their contemporary tastes. The race is on, and it’s no longer just about discounts. It’s about transforming the festive shopping spree into a seamless, emotionally rich experience, where every click, every purchase, feels tailored to the individual consumer.

A report by Redseer Strategy Consultants indicates that e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho are expected to see a 20% year-on-year (YoY) growth during this festive season. The report highlights that the sector is on track for significant expansion, with gross merchandise value (GMV) projected to reach between ₹1 lakh crore and ₹1.2 lakh crore. Quick commerce is anticipated to grow by 100% YoY, contributing about 8% to overall e-commerce growth this season.

Additionally, a report by Unicommerce reveals that e-commerce order volumes surged by 20% during the first four days of the 2024 festive season sales (Sept 26–29) compared to the same period in 2023 (Oct 7–10). During this time, GMV increased by 24% compared to last year.

The question is no longer whether Indian consumers will shop online this festive season—it’s how, when, and through which platform. In an age of rapid delivery, curated selections, and hyperlocal focus, each e-commerce giant is charting its own course to capture the imaginations and spending power of the masses. Let’s delve into how the major players are preparing–some strategies being already underway–for the largest shopping spectacle of the year and the preparations undertaken to deliver a festive season like never before.

Festive Fulfilment: Speed meets emotion

Consumer expectations these days around speed and convenience have skyrocketed, especially during the festive season. The rise of quick-commerce has been nothing short of transformative. As Krishna Iyer, Director of Marketing at MullenLowe Lintas Group, puts it, “Quick commerce platforms with their 10-minute grocery model set new consumer expectations, now catering to a broader range of festive needs—whether it’s last-minute snacks, drinks, or that elusive Diya set."

For many consumers, festive shopping is no longer about planning weeks ahead. It’s about impulsively buying what they need when they need it, with the expectation that it will arrive almost instantaneously. This has driven the popularity of platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, which are now playing an integral role in ensuring that last-minute festive items are delivered to the consumer’s door in record time. The shift from planned to impulse buying has seen the entire landscape evolve, with platforms responding to this demand for immediacy by redefining their value proposition.

As Iyer aptly observes, "Brands aren’t just competing on price anymore—they’re competing for moments." Whether it’s festive attire, high-value gadgets, or essential household items, the consumer's need for instant fulfilment is reshaping the festive shopping experience. India’s quick-commerce market, expected to grow 15 times by 2025, is riding this wave of convenience, turning the thrill of last-minute shopping into a lucrative business model. The convergence of speed, personalisation, and emotional fulfilment is giving rise to what Iyer calls “Festive Fulfilment,” where the joy of celebration meets the thrill of near-instant delivery, creating a festival that’s as much about convenience as it is about tradition.

Emotional commerce

While speed and convenience are vital, the festive season is also about the emotional connections consumers form with brands and their purchases. The days of platforms being mere facilitators of transactions are over. In 2024, they are storytellers, curators of experiences that resonate on a deeply emotional level. Discounts still matter, but they’re no longer the star of the show.

Sunder Balasubramanian, Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra, emphasises the shift from mere sales to creating an immersive shopping journey. “Customers have been appreciative of our vast selection of trend-first styles across categories, and this time for festive, they have 3.4 million+ styles to shop from,” he explains. Myntra’s strategy is to present a sprawling canvas of fashion choices but framed within a personal, trend-driven narrative. The festive campaign for Myntra features some of the country’s most popular celebrities and influencers, blending star power with relatable fashion moments.

Balasubramaniam points out that it’s not just about what consumers buy, but how they feel while doing so. “Customers seek a great shopping experience and eagerly await their orders once placed. M-express has been enabling fast deliveries for the last 2.5 years and has played a pivotal role in redefining the fashion shopping experience in India.” The promise of instant gratification combined with the allure of being part of something larger—an exclusive, celebrity-endorsed style festival—creates a potent cocktail of emotion and convenience.

Meanwhile, Sumit Puri, Vice President of Marketing at Tata CLiQ, adds another layer to this emotional commerce by focusing on intentional, planned shopping experiences that blend tradition with modernity. “Our festive marketing campaign focuses on enabling consumers to celebrate festivities by blending traditions with the hottest trends,” says Puri. Tata CLiQ’s ‘House of Utsav’ is a curated space where the emotional resonance of festivals meets fashion-forward choices. It’s a deliberate approach, one that’s less about sheer variety and more about thoughtful curation. This strategic pivot is indicative of a larger trend—consumers aren’t just seeking products; they’re looking for items that complement their lifestyles, values, and, increasingly, their curated social media personas.

Non-metro markets and new audiences

While Tier I cities have long been the primary battlegrounds for e-commerce dominance, the real growth story this festive season comes from India’s non-metro markets. The rise of digital infrastructure, the proliferation of smartphones, and the increased penetration of e-commerce into Tier II and Tier III cities have opened up vast new opportunities for brands.

Puri of Tata CLiQ notes that non-metro markets are becoming a critical growth driver for the platform, with an increasing number of Gen Z and women shoppers flocking to online stores. “We are expecting strong growth this festive season by focusing on our assortment and personalisation strategy and by reaching out to new audiences across markets through digital, social, and influencer campaigns,” Puri says.

Echoing this sentiment is Harsh Chaudhary, Head of Growth at Flipkart, who is keenly aware of the opportunity in these regions. “We have strengthened our supply chain technologies, leveraging machine learning for faster deliveries across 19,000 pin codes in India,” Chaudhary points out. Flipkart has been proactive in building infrastructure that serves these growing markets, from launching new fulfilment centres to expanding its seller base, which includes over 14 lakh MSMEs offering 150 million products. For Flipkart, the festive season is not just a sales opportunity—it’s a chance to drive systemic growth across the entire ecosystem.

Similarly, AJIO has also witnessed massive growth from smaller towns and cities. “Shoppers in Tier II and Tier III markets are embracing online shopping like never before,” shares an AJIO spokesperson. The platform’s 360-degree marketing strategy combines traditional advertising with a significant digital push, focusing on creating content that resonates with younger audiences. For AJIO, the festive season is not just about offering great deals—it’s about creating an immersive, personalised experience for a rapidly expanding audience.

The contribution of non-metro cities was evident in the recently concluded annual sales of e-commerce giants. A report from Datum Intelligence reveals that Amazon and Flipkart together achieved sales exceeding Rs 54,500 crore between September 26 and October 2, showing a 26% increase compared to the previous year. Mobile phones drove nearly 60% of the sales, with 38% attributed to mobile purchases, followed by electronics and consumer durables at 21%.

Amazon noted that about 70% of its premium smartphone sales were from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which also made up almost 80% of all television orders. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 started with record-breaking results in the first 48 hours, with nearly 11 crore customer visits—its best opening yet. An impressive 80% of these visits came from tier-2 cities and smaller towns, indicating growing demand outside major metropolitan areas.

Locked and loaded

The festive season has also become a showcase for the power of influencer-driven commerce and hyper-personalisation. Social media platforms are now the stage where brands showcase their festive collections, often in collaboration with influencers who command loyal followings. From micro-influencers in niche markets to Bollywood celebrities, the lines between traditional advertising and social media engagement have blurred, making influencer marketing a key strategy for reaching the modern consumer.

Myntra’s partnership with a diverse array of influencers and celebrities underscores the importance of building salience through relatable, trend-driven content. “We are seeing a marked increase in the role of influencers across the board,” notes Balasubramaniam. Whether it’s styling tips, live shopping events, or behind-the-scenes glimpses into their festive preparations, influencers are no longer just endorsing products—they’re co-creating experiences with the brands.

In a similar vein, Tata CLiQ is leveraging a diverse media mix, including short-form videos and interactive content, to engage with its target audience. “From a media trend perspective, beyond AdEx, social media marketing will play a crucial role, with short-form videos gaining a lot of traction,” says Puri. The platform is focusing on personalised, curated content that feels relevant to its audience, especially in non-metro markets, where digital-first strategies are increasingly effective.

The e-commerce sector is also investing heavily in AI-driven personalisation, ensuring that each consumer’s shopping experience feels unique. As Iyer points out, “Brands are using AI-driven personalization and strategic investments across digital, social, and quick-commerce platforms to ensure they hit all the right festive touchpoints.” Personalisation isn’t just a value-add anymore—it’s become a key differentiator in a crowded marketplace.

India’s e-commerce sector seems more than up to the challenge of meeting the evolving festive demands of its consumer base. With a blend of speed, personalisation, and some emotional connection, platforms are trying to transform what was once a simple shopping spree into an immersive, culturally resonant experience.