When missing out drives buying in: The rise of FOMO marketing

On a crisp September morning, the internet erupted into chaos. Tickets for Coldplay’s much-anticipated concert were released, and within moments, millions were scrambling to secure their spot. Social media became a live feed of excitement and despair–photos of confirmation emails mixed with tweets lamenting the dreaded "sold out" message.

For those who snagged a ticket, the joy was palpable. For those who didn’t, a gnawing sense of exclusion began to take hold. “What if I miss the concert of the decade? What if everyone’s talking about it, and I’m not part of the conversation?” This fear, this psychological itch we now call FOMO–the fear of missing out–is one of the most powerful forces in consumer behaviour. And marketers? They’ve turned it into their secret weapon.

From flash sales to limited-edition sneaker drops, FOMO has become a cornerstone of modern marketing strategies. It’s not just a buzzword; it’s a finely honed tool that taps into human psychology to drive urgency, spark engagement, and boost sales. But the rise of digital platforms and a more sceptical consumer base have added layers of complexity. How do brands balance urgency with trust? Where does the line between ethical persuasion and manipulation lie?

The psychological blueprint of FOMO

At its core, FOMO marketing capitalises on deep-seated psychological triggers. Sudish Balan, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder at Tonic Worldwide breaks it down succinctly: “Humans have an inherent need for belonging and validation within their communities. FOMO taps into psychological triggers like urgency, scarcity, loss aversion, and exclusivity, compelling consumers to act quickly.”

These triggers are everywhere, from “last few items left” banners on e-commerce platforms to influencer posts flaunting exclusive products. Mohini Varma, Chief Strategy Officer, Toaster, calls it the “Scarcity Sells” strategy, explaining how FOMO taps into the deprivation factor to create an irresistible urge to act. “Black Friday sales, flash discounts, and time-limited offers are all examples of FOMO in action,” she says.

But FOMO isn’t just for tech or fashion. Varma recalls the iconic Got Milk? campaign. “By focusing on the absence of milk at critical moments, the campaign sparked a sense of urgent need. It wasn’t about selling milk—it was about selling the idea that life without it wasn’t complete.”

These campaigns succeed because they tap into universal truths:

Scarcity Breeds Value: If there are only 10 items left, they must be special. Urgency Sparks Action: A ticking clock activates the "act now" instinct. Social Proof Validates Choices: If everyone else is doing it, it must be worth it.

Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer, Matrimony.com, takes us back to one of the earliest modern examples of FOMO marketing: Xiaomi’s flash sales when it entered the Indian market. “Their limited-time offers created buzz, brought in early adopters, and sparked word-of-mouth marketing. It was a masterstroke for building traction quickly.”

When a brand launches VIP-only access or limited-edition products, it creates a sense of prestige and urgency. As Aakash Goplani, Account Director, SoCheers, explains, “When individuals see others engaging or enjoying a product, they are more likely to join in, driven by the desire to fit in or not miss out on a popular trend.” This is what powered campaigns like Flipkart’s Big Billion Day and OnePlus’s invite-only phone launches.

The success of FOMO lies in its ability to spark an emotional response. Consumers are driven not just by the prospect of gain but by the fear of loss–the loss of an opportunity, a status symbol, or a shared experience.

“It's like a kid in a candy store, but instead of candy, it's the latest trend or a product. Case in point - brands like Nike and Adidas frequently use limited-edition sneaker releases to create massive FOMO. The scarcity and exclusivity drive intense demand and resale value,” Revathi Batola, Associate Director - Key Accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, sums up FOMO marketing with an example.

The double-edged sword

While FOMO is undeniably effective, it’s also a double-edged sword. Overuse or unethical application can erode consumer trust and harm a brand’s reputation.

“It’s like the boy who cried wolf,” warns Balan. “If you bombard consumers with FOMO campaigns, they’ll start tuning out or, worse, distrusting your brand. The promise of exclusivity or urgency must feel authentic and deliver on what’s advertised.”

“It’s like seasoning a dish,” says Balan. “A little FOMO can elevate the experience, but too much ruins the flavour.”

Bhatia concurs, pointing out the dangers of using FOMO in sensitive industries. “FOMO marketing can’t be a blanket strategy. In sectors like real estate or healthcare, it can feel exploitative. For example, using FOMO to pressure someone into a high-stakes decision, like buying a house or a health plan, is not just unethical—it’s dangerous.”

“I get worried when I see campaigns that pressure people into high-stakes decisions with gimmicky FOMO tactics. Your decision to buy a house or choose a healthcare plan shouldn’t hinge on whether you’ll get a free car or a vacation package,” remarks Bhatia.

The key is context. Certain industries–fashion, entertainment, and travel–lend themselves naturally to FOMO because they thrive on experiences, trends, and exclusivity. But in industries like healthcare or education, the stakes are higher, and trust is paramount.

Even in fast-paced industries like e-commerce or fashion, FOMO has its limits. “Frequent sales cycles can dilute the impact of FOMO,” says Varma. “If every day is a flash sale, nothing feels special anymore. It’s important to balance urgency with authenticity.”

Transparency is critical to maintaining trust. Goplani advises brands to be upfront about product availability, pricing, and the reasons behind urgency. “If a deal is genuinely limited, it’s essential to explain why. FOMO should not come across as exploitative,” he says.

The rise of social media and the FOMO amplifier

The advent of social media has been a game-changer for FOMO marketing. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter provide fertile ground for creating and amplifying FOMO moments.

“Social media is a FOMO factory,” says Varma. “Think about the last time you saw someone post about an event or product and felt that pang of envy. That’s FOMO in action, fueled by real-time sharing and social proof.”

“Social media brings FOMO to life in real-time,” says Balan. “Imagine scrolling through your feed and seeing peers post about a concert, a new gadget, or a travel experience. The sense of missing out is immediate and visceral.”

Digital platforms also allow brands to incorporate social proof–another powerful psychological trigger. “When users see ‘XYZ just bought this item’ or ‘10 people are viewing this right now,’ it reinforces the urgency,” Varma explains.

Influencer marketing adds yet another layer to the mix. “An influencer promoting a limited-edition product with a time-sensitive discount code is classic FOMO marketing,” says Bhatia. “It’s highly effective because it combines peer validation with urgency.”

"Social comparison also plays a significant role, as individuals strive to stay in sync with their peers regarding cultural trends, experiences, and purchases. FOMO takes advantage of this by creating feelings of being left out or inferior if one chooses not to participate," remarks Goplani.

But with great power comes great responsibility. “Social media has made brands more transparent and accountable,” Varma notes. “Consumers expect authenticity, and brands that manipulate FOMO tactics risk backlash.”

Lesser-known triggers

While scarcity and urgency are the hallmarks of FOMO marketing, it also taps into subtler psychological triggers.

“Anticipation and comparison are key,” says Varma. “FOMO creates a cocktail of emotions—anxiety, excitement, the desire to belong—that drives action.”

“While common ones like scarcity, urgency, and exclusivity are well-known, there are relatively lesser-used triggers such as comparison, anticipation, and loss aversion that work effectively in specific contexts,” shares Balan.

“Beyond the obvious scarcity principle, advertisers have slowly started tapping into triggers such as loss aversion, fear of regret and social validation. By highlighting the potential negative consequences of missing out, marketers can amplify the fear of regret. People are more motivated by the fear of loss than the hope of gain. Marketers can capitalise on this by framing offers in terms of what consumers stand to lose if they don't act,” observes Batola.

Balan further adds, “However, I believe the effectiveness of FOMO marketing lies less in the specific trigger and more in its ethical and thoughtful application. When FOMO is used to genuinely drive excitement and engagement rather than solely to serve a brand's commercial interests, it can leave a positive impression on consumers.”

Bhatia emphasises the importance of ethical considerations. “Manipulative tactics, like dark patterns in web design, can exploit FOMO unethically. Consumers are growing savvier, and brands must tread carefully to maintain trust.”

Between all this psychological trickery and extensive research into the human psyche, the lines between marketing and manipulation are constantly at the precipice of getting blurred.

FOMO fatigue and future

In industries like fast fashion and e-commerce, where FOMO is used extensively, overuse can lead to diminishing returns. Consumers may start to see through the urgency or lose interest in constant sales.

“Think of it like a song on repeat,” says Varma. “At some point, the audience tunes out. The challenge is to keep FOMO campaigns fresh and meaningful.”

Brands like Zara and Shein have found ways to innovate. “They focus on agility–predicting trends, leveraging influencers, and creating limited collections,” Bhatia explains. “Each campaign feels unique because it’s tied to a specific moment or trend.”

For Varma, cultural relevance is key. “FOMO should align with the consumer’s world—festive seasons, exclusive collaborations, or timely trends. It’s not just about urgency; it’s about being in tune with your audience’s desires.”

FOMO isn’t going anywhere, but its application will continue to evolve. As consumers become more discerning, brands will need to balance urgency with authenticity, creating campaigns that excite without exploiting.

“The effectiveness of FOMO lies in its authenticity,” says Balan. “When it’s used to genuinely drive delight and engagement, it leaves a lasting impression.”

“Sustaining FOMO lies in strategic timing, exclusivity, and constant innovation. Tiered exclusivity, personalised experiences, storytelling and experiential marketing, strategic collaborations can really help brands. Advertisers must walk the tightrope between accessibility and exclusivity to maintain the allure of FOMO,” shares Batola.

As ad fatigue grows and consumer skepticism rises, the future of FOMO lies in authenticity. Goplani emphasises the importance of focusing on long-term customer value: “Brands can better leverage FOMO by focusing on loyalty programs, post-purchase engagement, and follow-ups that don’t rely on constant urgency.”

At its best, FOMO marketing is a masterful blend of psychology, creativity, and timing. At its worst, it’s a manipulative ploy that erodes trust. For brands, the challenge is to wield this powerful tool responsibly, creating campaigns that resonate deeply and leave consumers eager–not regretful–for more.

After all, nobody wants to miss out—not on the deal, nor on a brand they can truly believe in.