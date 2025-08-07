Frozen food brands turn monsoon cravings into instant indulgence with Qcom & nostalgia marketing

I remember being seven years old, trailing behind my mother through the aisles of our neighbourhood grocery store in Mumbai. While she checked items off her list, I had only one destination in mind – the freezer section at the back. The glass doors would fog up from the cold, and behind them lay rows of colourful packets promising satisfaction. From potato wedges to French fries, the allure of ready-to-eat magic that could transform any ordinary evening into something special. "Amma, can we get this?" became my grocery store anthem, especially during monsoon months when the thought of hot, crispy snacks felt even more irresistible.

Fast forward to today. It's a grey Mumbai evening, rain drumming against my window, and that familiar craving hits. I want something hot, crispy, and comforting, but stepping out feels impossible. The difference now? Instead of waiting for the weekend grocery run, I open a quick commerce app, and those same frozen delights arrive at my door in ten minutes.

This shift from childhood anticipation to instant gratification mirrors the broader transformation happening in frozen food marketing. For decades, brands painted the same predictable yet effective scene: cosy families gathered around steaming plates of pakoras or samosas, warm yellow lighting filtering through monsoon-fogged windows, and taglines promising "ghar jaisa swad" during the rains.

Early campaigns in this category used imagery of multigenerational families sharing hot snacks while thunder rumbled outside. They built narratives around kitchen warmth and maternal care during monsoons. The creative playbook was consistent, and frozen food was positioned as the perfect indoor companion when nature kept you home.

But Indian consumers have evolved, and so has the monsoon marketing game. The ₹572.54 billion frozen food market, growing at a 13.25% CAGR, is no longer content with just evoking nostalgia. Today's campaigns blend emotional triggers with real-time activation, cultural insights with quick commerce urgency, and comfort food cravings with digital-first strategies.

From emotional stories to real-time action

The most striking shift in monsoon marketing isn't just what brands are saying, it's how quickly they expect consumers to act on it. Vincent Noronha, Head of Marketing at HyFun Foods, captures this shift. "Food is never just food during the rains; it's comfort, nostalgia, bonding, and celebration." But unlike campaigns of the past that built brand love over weeks, today's frozen food marketing operates on a different timeline.

Giamaria Fernandes, National Creative Director at Dentsu Creative Webchutney, explains the new reality. She shares, "While earlier monsoon campaigns were all about emotional brand building ('feel-good food, monsoon-wala mood'), now we are being asked to trigger action: 'how do we spike orders on Swiggy Instamart in the next 6 hours?'" The tone, she notes, has shifted from romantic to "real-time hustle."

This evolution is visible across brand campaigns. McCain's 2024 "McCain Banega, Baarish ka Maza Badhega" campaign combined programmatic digital out-of-home advertising with API-integrated weather triggers. When rainfall was detected in specific locations, contextual ads automatically appeared on digital billboards and Spotify playlists, creating immediate brand recall during peak craving moments.

Shipra Chinchankar, Executive Vice President, Lowe Lintas, says, “Frozen food brands have shifted from being just convenient substitutes to becoming emotionally resonant experiences, especially during seasonal spikes like the Indian monsoon. Rainy weather is no longer just a climate variable - it’s now a behavioural signal.”

HyFun Foods has embraced this immediacy with its"Ghar par rehne ke do bahane: HyFun aur Baarish"campaign. Its Instagram content strategically targets different micro-moments of monsoon behaviour, tapping into the cancelled evening plans, the work-from-home lunch cravings, and the family movie night snack runs.

Each post includes direct call-to-actions for quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, transforming impulse into instant gratification.

Similar messaging is becoming a go-to for brands in this category. As Fernandes describes, "We build modular ideas. One core monsoon narrative with multiple legs that can flex from a thumb-stopping Instagram reel to a 10-second q-commerce banner. It's storytelling, but with a stopwatch." This approach allows brands to maintain emotional resonance while adapting to various digital touchpoints and purchase moments.

Tapping into the quick commerce wave

The most dramatic shift in frozen food monsoon marketing lies in channel strategy and cultural integration. Quick commerce platforms have changed how brands think about monsoon marketing, transforming it from a seasonal brand-building exercise into a real-time revenue driver.

Vincent Noronha explains, "Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart thrive on impulse, immediacy, and indulgence. And that's exactly the mindset we tap into during monsoon." These platforms aren't just distribution channels – they've become media channels where brands can activate weather-triggered, location-specific messaging.

The numbers support this shift. According to reports, quick commerce is projected to contribute nearly 33% of HyFun's B2C revenue in 2025, while the broader Indian frozen food market is expected to grow from $186.84 billion in 2024 to $572.54 billion by 2033.

This growth is particularly driven by urban consumers who, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics parallel data, now spend just 52 minutes on weekday meal prep compared to 75 minutes a decade ago.

In fact, reports suggest that consumers spend more than double the time exploring and ordering online. This has grown from 32 minutes per month in 2017 to 72 minutes per month in 2019.

Anushree Dewen, Head of Marketing & Innovation, Godrej Foods Ltd, describes the brand's balanced approach, saying, "We definitely see digital and quick commerce platforms gaining traction—people are indoors more, cravings spike, and impulse-driven snacking goes up. So yes, our spends reflect that shift with sharper, more contextual messaging to drive quick action." However, she notes that traditional media still plays a role in building credibility, especially with homemakers and parents.

She mentions that quick commerce naturally complements the snacks category and Godrej Foods uses platform banners to stay top-of-mind and build category relevance, while rain-ready combos and limited-time offers are crafted to drive trials and create excitement.

Godrej Yummiez' sponsored ad on Swiggy Instamart

The creative execution on these platforms has become increasingly sophisticated. Brands now use banner placements, search optimisation for monsoon-related keywords like "rainy cravings," and limited-time combo offers designed specifically for impulse purchases.

McCain's campaign included WhatsApp community marketing and residence welfare association lift media, recognising that monsoon conversations happen across multiple touchpoints.

Social media strategy has also evolved beyond brand-pushed advertising. Godrej collaborates with chefs like Amrita Raichand, Ajay Chopra, and Anahita Dhondy to create authentic recipe content that performs as well as large-scale ad campaigns.

Vincent Noronha of HyFun Foods notes that the brand’s marketing strategy on Q-commerce is built around three pillars: visibility, conversion, and experience.

“We invest heavily in in-app banners, rainy-day bundle packs, lightning offers, and seasonal combos. We invest in top banners, category carousels, and home screen placements, especially in snacks, frozen, and chai nashta categories.”

It focuses on search optimisation with keywords related to monsoon cravings like “fries,” “tikki,” “snacks,” or even “rainy cravings” taking priority.

HyFun Foods' banner ad on Zepto

HyFun's YouTube recipe videos and Instagram reels showing Korean-inspired frozen food preparations tap into global food trends while maintaining monsoon relevance.

The ultimate measure of this evolution is cultural integration. As Shipra Chinchankar from Lowe Lintas notes, "Brands don't live in your TV anymore. Nor do they live on the shelves of the supermarket. They live in culture!"



The most successful frozen food brands are no longer waiting for consumers to discover them – they're embedding themselves in meme culture, reel challenges, Spotify playlists, and viral recipes.

This cultural embeddedness is what transforms frozen food from a convenience category into an aspirational one. McCain's gamified social content, HyFun's office-culture targeting, and Godrej's chef collaborations all recognise that modern consumers discover, decide, and purchase within cultural moments – not advertising interruptions.

Beyond convenience: Tapping into deeper emotional currents

While speed and convenience drive purchase decisions, monsoon campaigns still anchor themselves in fundamental human emotions. The difference lies in how brands layer these emotional triggers with contemporary consumer behaviour.

Anushree Dewen of Godrej Foods emphasises the importance of authentic emotional connection.

"Our emotional connect is built around making every moment enjoyable. For families, it's about trust and quality... For kids, we try to appeal to the fun side with exciting shapes & taste." This insight shapes Godrej Yummiez's approach to monsoon creativity, where their "Protein Toh Bas Bahana Hai" campaign showcases children creatively convincing parents to prepare fried snacks during rainy days.

The emotional triggers brands target have become more nuanced than simple nostalgia. According to industry research, 60% of Indians snack to uplift their mood, while 51% snack while binge-watching content; behaviours that intensify during monsoons when people spend more time indoors.

Vincent Noronha notes that nostalgia is the biggest emotional trigger with campaigns aiming to communicate the feeling of home. But he also points to evolving triggers like "me-time" and the rise of nuclear families seeking personal comfort moments.

McCain Foods leverages this insight through user-generated content campaigns that tap into shared monsoon memories. It has encouraged users to share stories about enjoying snacks during rainy conversations, creating community-driven nostalgia while building authentic brand associations.

The brands are also responding to heightened health consciousness during monsoons. HyFun positions its products not as replacements for street food, but as "the perfect rainy-day excuse to stay in, where you're still indulging, still having fun, but without the uncertainty of what's being cooked where, or how." While this messaging acknowledges monsoon health concerns, it maintains the emotional satisfaction of comfort food.

The monsoon has always been India's most emotionally charged season, and frozen food brands have long understood its commercial potential. What's changed is how they activate this understanding. Today's campaigns operate simultaneously on emotional and transactional levels, using cultural insights to drive immediate commerce while building long-term brand love.

As the frozen food market continues its rapid expansion, the brands that succeed will be those that can blend nostalgic comfort with digital urgency, creating experiences that feel both timeless and immediate, much like the monsoon itself.