From homecoming to holidaying: How travel brands connected with festive travellers

Let’s be honest, many of us looked forward to the Diwali break to relax and energise ourselves with family and friends, whether at home or in a foreign destination. A growing wave of travel is changing how Indians have been celebrating festivals, moving beyond traditional gatherings at home to experiences that fulfil the urge to connect, recharge, and explore. This year, too, many geared up to travel across India and internationally, with brands like hospitality brands like Cleartrip, OYO and more capturing this consumer behaviour in campaigns that blend humour and heartfelt messages.

This festive season, trends suggested that consumers prioritised time with loved ones, self-care, and experiential moments. Keeping this in mind, Cleartrip’s Big Billion Days sale focused on the very sentiment, urging consumers to ‘fly away from their problems’ with its ‘Life Mat Jhelo, Bas Niklo!’ campaign. Whether consumers struggle with toxic workplaces or office politics or want to get through a breakup, the brand connected with the target audience through relatable memes.

What’s more, Cleartrip’s print ad in The Economic Times allowed consumers to throw away their stress, literally. The ad allowed readers to fold it into a paper plane, scan a QR code, and symbolically throw their stress away, serving as a playful reminder to take a break and prioritise self-care by travelling.

According to Mala Schneider, Head of Marketing of Brightsun Travel, “Almost 97% of Indians are planning to travel this festive season, with 33% having already booked their trips. The top motivations for travel include leisure, a desire to explore new places, and reconnecting with family and friends. Many Indian travellers are also willing to spend more for a comfortable and elevated travel experience.”

Mala Schneider

Similarly, hospitality chain OYO has been communicating with its consumers via social media through relatable content and scenic views from travel hubs.

“Indians are smart planners, taking advantage of several weekends and holidays to maximise their festive season. Traveller segments such as multi-generational families, couples, and groups of friends are prioritising togetherness, opting to holiday collectively rather than just celebrating at home,” comments S.D. Nandakumar - President & Country Head - Holidays and Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel Limited.

S.D. Nandakumar

Regional focus, tech & partnerships with banks

SOTC’s regional campaigns, featuring depictions of diverse Indian cultures, from Bengal’s love for football to Karnataka’s focus on tech, aimed to connect with travellers through personalised messaging. The six films have featured young couples from the company’s key markets in regional languages.

S.D. Nandakumar noted, “With regional India as a strong focus, our messaging centres on recognizing the significance of connecting with diverse regional travellers across the country. This personal touch positions SOTC as India’s go-to travel partner for planning the perfect holiday.”

SOTC’s website also offers services in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Tamil, making travel planning more accessible for Indian travellers from these regions. Its SOTC Holiday Bazaars and consumer connect activations across key markets in metros, Tier II, and Tier III cities aimed to provide customers with easy access to book their holidays.

According to the Amex Trendex India findings released by American Express, 73% of Indians used travel credit card rewards, airline miles or loyalty points to manage costs, shifting toward maximising value during the holidays. Domestic travel remained popular, with 88% opting for trips within India, while international travel is on the radar for 61%.

MakeMyTrip has partnered with ICICI Bank highlighting the rewards consumers can expect if they travel with the two brands.

Additionally, the desire for convenience and security is also at the forefront of ICICI Lombard’s campaign for TripSecure+, which highlighted travel insurance as an important aspect. This campaign featured an anxious father and his confident daughter preparing for an Italian vacation, assuring travellers that the service has their back, covering everything from medical emergencies to lost luggage.

Similarly, ixigo partnered with several banks including ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and more as a partner for festive travel this year.

Additionally, innovation played a significant role in capturing consumers’ attention. ixigo, for instance, embraced AI-generated video content for its festive travel campaign, bringing a new visual experience that appeals to travel lovers with elements like serene cloud views and window-seat perspectives. Called ‘Udaan Ki Hai Ab Apni Baari’, the campaign used catchy tunes and vibrant visuals to evoke the excitement of flying.

100% AI, 100% wanderlust 🌍🎶

Share this video with your friends who loveee to travel ❤️✈️#AIart #AI pic.twitter.com/aztwqJ63zB — ixigo (@ixigo) October 17, 2024

Leveraging Homecoming during the festive season

With Diwali, countless families across India were excited to prepare to travel back to their hometowns to celebrate the festival of lights. For many, the festival brings a chance to reconnect with family. Several brands focused on this particular insight and crafted campaigns to connect with families.

Homestays at MakeMyTrip offered travel rewards, and highlighted the growing appeal of holiday rental homes to facilitate quality time with family and friends, reflecting the broader trend.

Mala Schneider of Brightsun Travel shares, “We see a sharp increase in inbound travel during the festive season, with non-resident Indians from the US, UK, and the Middle East returning to celebrate Diwali with their families. Our marketing strategy particularly emphasises the theme of homecoming, especially through our UK operations, where we promote Visiting Friends & Relatives (VFR) fares and the best deals for holiday travel to India.”

The brand has long-standing partnerships with top domestic and international airlines, many of which offer special festive discounts and promotions. It also actively promotes these offers to customers, utilising a mix of digital platforms like social media and personalised email campaigns.

For applicable customers, Brightsun offers an OCI service so people who have this visa can visit India at the drop of a hat. Its yearly festive travel sale and a competition offering customers the chance to win a pair of free flights to Dubai is an attempt to encourage consumer participation and excitement around travel during the season.

Nishant Pitti

Brands like EaseMyTrip reported a spike in holiday bookings, partly fueled by recent reductions in aviation turbine fuel prices. Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip shares, “We have observed a significant increase in bookings for the Diwali holidays, fueled by a recent reduction in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices perfectly coinciding with the festive season. This has led to a remarkable 20-25% decrease in domestic airfares, providing much-needed relief for travellers planning their festive getaways.” Popular destinations like Rajasthan, Kerala, Ayodhya, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Jaipur have observed substantial interest.

To keep up with inbound and outbound traffic, airlines offered consumers regional cuisines to connect with their tastes this festive season. Akasa Air’s Café Akasa continued its tradition of celebratory in-flight meals. The airline’s Diwali Special Meal, featuring regional delicacies like Aloo Tikki with Ragda and a Kaju Katli Parfait, allowed travellers to experience Diwali in the skies.

The airline curated meal options for several festivals in India including Makar Sankranti, Valentine’s Day, Holi, Eid, Mother’s Day, International Yoga Day, Monsoon season, Navroz, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas.

Belson Coutinho

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air comments, “This year, Akasa Air has launched Akasa Holidays offering a wide range of affordable, customizable holiday packages across India and international destinations. Tailored to suit diverse needs, these packages are perfect for family vacations, romantic getaways, or corporate retreats.”

The theme of the airline’s campaign this year is ‘Warmer Journeys, Brighter Celebrations’, which speaks to the heart of what Diwali represents, bonding with loved ones and embracing the festive spirit of warmth.

“The core idea behind the campaign is to highlight that the airline is much more than just a mode of transportation; it plays a crucial role in bringing people together during these meaningful moments. Whether it’s reuniting with family, travelling home for the holidays, or exploring new destinations with loved ones, the airline becomes a facilitator of those special memories and celebrations,” Coutinho continues.

Akasa Air’s festive travel experience is a blend of digital engagement, festive offerings, and in-flight activities. Embracing a digital-first strategy, the campaign spans social media, influencer partnerships, and content promotion, including collaborations with pet influencers to highlight Akasa’s pet-friendly travel options.

Festive decor at airport counters and interactive photo props aims to add to the celebratory atmosphere, while unique in-flight greeting cards with rangoli stencils allow passengers to create and share their Diwali spirit.

Deepa Krishnan

The allure of Diwali and other festivals goes beyond travel to the joy of gifting. Hyatt’s Be More Here, Be More Festive campaign, led by Deepa Krishnan, Head of Marketing - India & Southwest Asia, invited guests to celebrate and connect. Krishnan noted, "This festive season, at Hyatt, our purpose is to care for people so they can be their best and, our marketing strategy reflects that. We've launched specially curated Diwali hampers, 'Celebrate with Hyatt,' in collaboration with designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil, to enhance the festive spirit.”

The luxury hospitality chain focused on Loyalty, Luxury, Leisure, Lifestyle, and Wellness (LLLLW), aligning with evolving consumer preferences during the festivities. To further boost domestic tourism, the company introduced FIND, a global experiences platform through World of Hyatt, offering guests local experiences in India, from Rajasthani cooking classes to coastal cuisine in Goa.

Krishnan also continued, “Through targeted digital and media strategies, we are reaching consumers who have a strong affinity for travel during this period.”

As Diwali concludes, the rest of the year is bound to be filled with vacations for consumers. Indians are increasingly opting for travel experiences that allow them to balance tradition with modern exploration, creating memories beyond their homes. Brands across the travel and hospitality sectors are meeting this demand with tailored campaigns, rewards, and regional touches.