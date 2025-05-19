Is functional advertising due for a rewrite?

Remember the good old days? A detergent ad would show a pristine white shirt, whiter than a polar bear in a snowstorm, next to its grimy counterpart. A gadget ad would be a rapid-fire list of megahertz, gigabytes, and killer features. Simple. Direct. Functional. This was advertising that got straight to the point, telling you what a product did. But in today's cacophony of content, where consumers are armed with ad blockers and an attention span shorter than a Reel, is this "just the facts, ma'am" approach still hitting the mark? Or are functional ads in certain categories becoming the marketing equivalent of a dial-up modem in a fibre-optic world—technically operational, but woefully out of sync?

The digital landscape is a crowded party, and shouting about your product's engine capacity might not be the best way to make an introduction. As Sukanya Saha, Partner- Growth and Brand Management at Ice Media Lab And Analytics, puts it, while functional ads will likely always have a place, "the percentage might go down." She points to a significant chunk of the market where utility-first messaging is already taking a backseat. "Categories where functional products don't work at all are fashion, beverages- cold and hot both, savory items, food items- biscuits, spices, butter, ghee, oil etc, soaps (beauty bars), hair oil etc in fact 70% of FMCG products," Saha elaborates. It seems our hearts, or rather our wallets, are no longer swayed by the mere mechanics of a chai or a chocolate bar.

When your specs sound like everyone else's

The challenge intensifies in categories teeming with "me-too" products. When every smartphone boasts a stellar camera and every cloud storage solution promises iron-clad security, functional claims can blur into an indistinguishable hum. Bhuvana Subramanyan, a Fractional CMO, concurs, stating, "in categories flooded with parity products—where every brand claims similar features—functional advertising often becomes background noise. Simply talking about specifications no longer cuts through."

Think about the B2B tech space. Subramanyan paints a vivid picture: "commoditised B2B sectors like cloud storage, logistics or fintech, where every player claims ‘fast, secure, scalable.’ Or ‘secure, agile, robust’, key words that don’t make any sense, these messages don’t create a recall for the brand and become counterproductive." It’s like a choir where everyone is singing the same note—loud, perhaps, but certainly not memorable. She recalls an event where an audience member "remember[ed] the ad, but don’t know which brand it belonged to, clearly indicating that there was no differentiator. This kind of functional advertising is actually detrimental to the brand."

So, what’s a brand to do when its feature list reads like a copy-paste of its competitors? The experts suggest a pivot towards the heart. "Brands in this category have already moved ahead and are doing meaningful narratives. Storylines that are emotional, are relatable, will make you sit and watch the ad, is what such brands are going for and should go for," says Saha. Subramanyan echoes this, advising brands to "shift from 'what it does' to 'what it means.' Build around lifestyle, values, or identity." She offers a brilliant reframe for a smartphone battery: "Instead of 5000mAh battery for all day use...the brand could say with the all day battery- create, scroll and shoot and still have power left to text ‘reached safe’—because we know your day doesn’t stop in 5 hours. This reframes the same spec with empathy and insight." In essence, sell the sizzle, not just the steak – or better yet, sell the story of the shared meal.

Vigyan Verma, Founder of The Bottom Line (and a Fractional CMO), reinforces this with a timeless perspective. "Whether in the digital era or not, emotional positioning isn't new. Even in categories with some functional value, when parity is high, brands still need emotional differentiation." He cites beverages like colas: "No one buys a cola for its functional benefits. It’s all about the imagery and emotional payoff." Even malted food drinks, functionally similar, have "carved out emotional niches—Bournvita with competitiveness, Boost with energy, Complan with growth, and Horlicks with nourishment." This isn't a new dance; it's a classic waltz between reason and romance.

The comfort blanket of claims

It's tempting, especially for legacy brands in established categories, to stick to the tried-and-tested functional script. It feels safe, quantifiable. But is this reliance becoming a crutch, hindering innovation in storytelling? Saha believes that for some, the functional route is still relevant. "Categories like automobile, infrastructure, health supplements, a few consumer durable brands, lighting, etc, are still doing functional advertising. Probably because that is the demand of the category, and that is what consumers want to see. So I don't think functional advertising has become a crutch."

However, Subramanyan sees "a genuine risk that functional advertising becomes a crutch...preventing brands from evolving their storytelling. When marketers over-rely on features and specs, they often miss the opportunity to connect with audiences on a deeper emotional or cultural level." She points to Surf Excel's iconic "Daag Achhe Hain" (Dirt is Good) campaign as a masterclass in transcending functionality. "Traditionally, detergent ads focused on cleaning power or whiteness. But Surf Excel’s campaign shifted the conversation...transform[ing] a functional category into one rich with meaning—building enduring brand love." Conversely, a brand like Videocon, which "stuck to dated claims...faded from relevance as storytelling moved on."

Recognising when it's time to ditch the spec sheet soliloquy is crucial. Saha suggests two triggers: "When your competitor is doing a non-functional narrative and scoring high", and "When there is a drop in sales numbers." Subramanyan adds more nuanced indicators: "when consumer engagement starts plateauing despite consistent product performance...if campaigns that once drove impact now generate lukewarm responses, or if audiences scroll past without registering the brand message." Another red flag? "If brand recall studies show that customers remember the product but not what it stands for, or if brand love is low despite high usage."

Verma offers a pragmatic view: "If you’re successful, and your stakeholders are satisfied, there’s little incentive to take risks. But for a challenger brand, disruption becomes necessary—both at the product and communication level." He uses the insurance sector as an example, where new entrants like ACKO "disrupted the category by challenging traditional norms" with fresh, consumer-friendly communication, while established players might stick to a conventional tone. Sometimes, the loudest wake-up call is a new kid on the block stealing your lunch with a better story.

Navigating skepticism in a post-truth era

In an age of hyper-aware consumers, rampant de-influencing, and "ingredient literacy," bombastic performance claims are increasingly met with a skeptical "prove it." Can functional-first ads, especially those making grand promises, actually erode trust? "Today's consumer is an aware consumer. You can no more fool him/her," warns Saha. "So brands have to be extra cautious of what they show and tell. They have to be careful of not putting tall claims. It can backfire if the brand doesn't have enough reason to believe to support the claims."

Subramanyan highlights the Bournvita controversy as a case in point. "In 2023, a viral video accused it of misleading consumers, pointing to its sugar content...The backlash wasn’t just about the product. It was about trust." She notes, "In the age of de-influencing and ingredient literacy, performance claims aren’t enough. They need to be honest, transparent and backed by more than just a TV spot." Her advice for navigating this tension is clear: "Be useful, but also be honest...Paradoxically, admitting your limits can earn more trust than pretending you have none."

Verma, drawing on the COVID-era sanitiser boom, notes how "trusted brands like Dettol and Lifebuoy, with strong medical credentials, stood out. Opportunistic brands without that heritage faded away." This underscores that while functionality is key in a crisis, long-term trust is built on more than just immediate utility; it's rooted in credibility and consistent delivery.

The path forward isn't necessarily about ditching functional information entirely. As Subramanyan suggests, "functional ads would work better when paired with trust building elements—like case studies, testimonials, or purpose-driven narratives." Saha agrees on the importance of honesty: "The only way to navigate through such situations is in the first place not to have claims that you cannot prove. Be transparent and honest with your consumers."

A major rewrite is due

So, should functional ads be retired in certain categories? The consensus leans towards a strategic evolution rather than a wholesale abandonment. For products where the how and what are still primary decision drivers (think specialised B2B equipment or highly technical consumer goods), clarity on function will remain paramount. But even here, the delivery needs a refresh.

As Saha aptly states, "I feel functional ads will always stay, the percentage might go down but it will still stay." The key is understanding when to lead with function and when to let emotion, purpose, and storytelling take the stage. For many FMCG brands, fashion, and lifestyle products, the shift is already well underway.

As Subramanyan puts it, "Brands should tell stories, not spec, highlight user scenarios or moments of truth, use emotion, purpose, or humor to differentiate. In today’s environment, functional benefits may support the sale—but meaning drives the decision."

Verma’s example of Van Heusen’s "Power Dressing" dovetailing a functional benefit (wrinkle-free fabric) into an emotional payoff (commanding presence) shows the power of integration. "So, even in fashion there can be a functional support in an emotional payoff," he notes.

The future of advertising that still needs to convey function, as envisioned by Subramanyan, is "intelligent, immersive, transparent and deeply personal." Imagine "a skincare ad that not only tells you it reduces acne, but overlays your face with AR to simulate results based on your skin type." This isn't just about stating a function; it's about demonstrating it in a personalized, verifiable way.

Ultimately, the decision to lean into or away from functional advertising isn't a binary choice. It’s about reading the room by understanding the category, the consumer, and the competitive landscape. As Verma wisely advises, "the starting point should always be the consumer." If the audience craves the specs, give them the specs. But if they’re seeking connection, meaning, and a story that resonates beyond the nuts and bolts, it’s time for marketers to change their tune.