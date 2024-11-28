Jaguar's rebranding: Evolving for Gen Z or a risky gamble?

When Jaguar unveiled its new logo and brand identity, the response wasn’t a roar of approval but a wave of confusion. The rebranding, described as “Exuberant Modernism,” stripped away the iconic leaping jaguar in favour of a minimalist wordmark. The carmaker called the new look 'imaginative, bold, and artistic at every touchpoint,' claiming it was a celebration of modernism — geometric forms, symmetry, and simplicity—blending uppercase and lowercase characters in perfect harmony. Jaguar said the redesign was all about a complete reset, meant to inspire “a new generation” — likely Gen Z.

The result? A sleek design that many felt missed the mark on what made Jaguar special in the first place. Social media buzzed with a biting question: “Do they even sell cars anymore?”





Chirag Shah, Founder and Business Head at Boch & Fernsh captured the sentiment well. “The issue isn’t rebranding—it’s how Jaguar overcompensated and ended up looking like a brand from the skincare aisle. That’s where it lost its essence.”

Rebranding isn’t new. In fact, several brands have recently given their identities a facelift. Nokia’s fresh design aimed to position itself as a modern tech player. Similarly, Mirinda embraced bold typography and colours to appeal to a younger audience. But while these moves seem logical on the surface, Jaguar’s case raises a bigger question: Is every rebranding exercise aimed at Gen Z? And if so, is it even working?

Kunal Vora, Founder-Partner at ABND, believes there’s a fundamental disconnect in Jaguar’s approach. “By removing the leaper and opting for a forgettable wordmark, they’ve stripped away their uniqueness. The ambiguity of their campaign makes it worse—when your audience asks, ‘Do they even sell cars anymore?’ it’s a serious red flag.”

Shashwat Das, Founder of Almond Branding, explains why so many brands are pivoting toward Gen Z. “This demographic is increasingly influential. They value purpose-driven, digital-first brands with bold aesthetics and clear sustainability goals. But not every rebranding effort is meant for Gen Z—it’s about aligning with a company’s long-term vision.”

Ronita Mukherjee, Executive Client Director at Landor India, underscores the need for strategy. “Rebranding should always serve a business’s broader goals. It’s not change for the sake of change. Targeting Gen Z might be a trend, but it isn’t always a company’s ambition, nor should it be assumed as one.”

The risk of alienating loyal customers in this pursuit of “cool” is real. Vora points out that while Gen Z values authenticity over flashiness, rebrands that sacrifice legacy for fleeting trends can backfire. “Brands need to remember their core audience. Gen Z is discerning, yes, but if you lose your loyal buyers in the process, you risk losing trust without truly winning over the younger crowd.”

Key lessons to connect with Gen Z

Gen Z is often characterized as an ‘extra’ generation, bold, expressive, and unapologetically themselves. Yet, this very perception frequently leads brands to overcompensate, pouring in loud designs, flashy campaigns, and trendy jargon in a desperate attempt to resonate. The result? A brand identity that feels more like a costume than a genuine evolution.

Ronita Mukherjee said, “Even when targeting Gen Z, it is suicidal to assume a one size fits all approach. As brand custodians, we have to category codes, consumer trends, lay of the land and the brand’s goals for the future.”

Kunal Vora said, “There’s a fine line between “disruptive” and “desperate.” Many brands end up doing the equivalent of wearing neon to a formal dinner—loud, attention-seeking, and often out of place. Gen Z isn’t looking for brands to shout louder; they want them to speak smarter.”

According to Vora, a great example of getting it right is Kia’s 2021 rebranding. Shedding its budget-friendly image, Kia unveiled a futuristic logo and introduced the tagline, “Movement That Inspires.” The new identity positioned Kia as an innovative, sustainable mobility brand while staying rooted in its core values. The rebranding wasn’t just aesthetic—it redefined the brand’s purpose and vision for the future, earning applause from both its loyal customer base and younger audiences.

Shashwat Das said, “Overcompensation often leads to designs or campaigns that feel forced or disconnected. Jaguar’s attempt to reimagine its identity with flashy visuals but little product focus is a case in point. Gen Z sees through inauthenticity; they value brands with genuine storytelling over extravagant attempts to “fit in.” Simplicity paired with clear purpose resonates more.”

The key takeaway here is authenticity. Gen Z values brands that know who they are and stay true to their identity while evolving with the times. Tamanna Gupta, Founder of Umanshi Marketing, agrees: “When brands try too hard to be ‘cool,’ it often backfires. Gen Z is highly attuned to inauthenticity. Over-the-top visuals or overly trendy messaging can feel like a desperate attempt to be relevant rather than a genuine evolution of the brand’s identity.”

Gupta cites Burberry as a prime example of striking the right balance. The brand’s rebranding introduced contemporary designs and a bold new monogram while maintaining its British heritage. This approach didn’t just resonate with younger audiences, it solidified Burberry’s legacy as a luxury brand.

Suggesting brands on how to attract the younger audience, experts suggest the following:

Preserve core brand elements : Avoid excessive changes by identifying and retaining elements that define your brand—such as logo shapes, signature colours, or unique design motifs. Heritage should be creatively integrated, not discarded.

Prioritise storytelling through design : Build a narrative that resonates with your audience. Younger consumers are drawn to brands with a clear purpose and authentic communication, reflected in their visual identity.

Evolve, don’t revolt : Focus on gradual evolution rather than dramatic shifts. Flashy visuals or over-the-top aesthetics can feel inauthentic to perceptive audiences. Simplicity, functionality, and relevance should guide the redesign.

Balance depth and aesthetics : Younger consumers value substance over surface-level dazzle. Authenticity in tone and design matters as much as sleek aesthetics.

Embrace clean and flexible design : Use clean typography, versatile logos, and modern color palettes to refresh the brand while maintaining a sense of familiarity. Reinterpreted legacy patterns or subtle nods to history can appeal to both loyal customers and new generations.

Rebranding fatigue & how to avoid it

In a world where brands are constantly vying for attention, rebranding fatigue has become a real concern, especially for younger audiences like Gen Z and Millennials. This demographic, inundated with ever-changing trends and visual identities, often values consistency and authenticity. As Kunal Vora puts it, “Yes, rebranding fatigue is real, especially for Gen Z, who are bombarded with new trends every other day. When brands rebrand too often or too dramatically, it can feel disorienting or even insincere.”

The root of this fatigue often lies in a lack of strategic intent behind rebranding efforts. Companies might feel compelled to follow fleeting trends, leading to frequent overhauls that dilute trust and confuse consumers. Chirag Shah warns against this approach: “Companies often need rebranding, but when you uproot an entire persona built on generations of legacy and history, every single element of the rebranding process needs to be examined with a microscope. Even the typeface used to write the brand name plays a role as significant as the brand itself.”

The cluttered landscape of brands chasing similar aesthetics exacerbates this fatigue. As audiences scroll through endless feeds, the similarity of visual identities creates a sense of monotony. Ronita Mukherjee notes, “Companies make strategic choices with respect to the degree of change they can commit to—incremental changes that feel fresh but familiar or radical changes.”

This is how fatigue can be avoided:

Rebrand with purpose: Avoid rebranding for trends. Ensure every change aligns with your core values and has a clear purpose, as “rebranding fatigue happens when brands change just for the sake of it,” says Tamanna Gupta.

Evolve gradually: Focus on incremental updates rather than drastic overhauls. Kunal Vora highlights Amul’s “Utterly Butterly” girl as a masterclass in keeping a brand fresh without losing its essence.

Prioritise timelessness: Shashwat Das advises, “Focus on timelessness that balances modern appeal with long-term relevance.”

Stay consistent: Align changes across visual identity, storytelling, and tone to maintain familiarity and trust.

Engage your audience: Use genuine storytelling to involve customers, making them feel part of the evolution.

The key to successful rebranding lies in balance—between evolution and legacy, boldness and authenticity, aesthetics and purpose. In a saturated market where Gen Z demands relevance but values consistency, brands must approach rebranding with strategic intent, preserving what makes them unique while adapting to modern expectations. Ultimately, a well-executed rebrand is not about chasing trends but about creating a timeless identity that resonates across generations.

