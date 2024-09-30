Learning from iconic festive campaigns to build heartfelt connections this Diwali

Festivals in India have always been about more than just rituals. They are vibrant, emotional celebrations that embody unity, tradition, and cultural pride and bring a sense of togetherness, warmth, and joy in shared moments.

For brands, these festivals present a unique opportunity to connect with consumers on a deeper emotional level. The festive season is not just a time for heightened consumer activity but a time to foster connections that resonate well beyond the season.

A successful festive campaign isn't merely about capturing attention with dazzling visuals or catchy taglines; it’s about telling stories that resonate with the values and emotions that people experience during the festival. Campaigns that evoke nostalgia, celebrate tradition, and capture the joy of togetherness are the ones that stand out. They reflect the culture and sentiment of the festival while intertwining them with the brand’s message in a meaningful way.

In an era where consumers seek authenticity, a strong festive campaign can create lasting impressions, driving brand loyalty. By aligning with the spirit of the festival and offering relatable, human-centered narratives, brands can elevate their presence, not just as advertisers but as participants in the celebration.

One campaign that always comes to mind is #AbLagRahiDiwali, created by Lowe Lintas for Surf Excel in 2016. It beautifully captures the spirit of Diwali through a child’s innocent perspective.

The film opens with a young boy playing in the verandah while his mother creates a rangoli, and his sister hands clothes to Mahesh Chacha, the local dhobi [washerman], asking him to have them ready by the evening. Admiring the rangoli, Mahesh remarks, “Ab lag rahi hai na Diwali” [Now it feels like Diwali]. However, the boy feels disheartened when he realises that Mahesh’s home lacks the festive colours of Diwali. Mahesh explains that, given his circumstances, he has no reason to celebrate. Determined to change this, the boy gathers his friends. Together, they roll on the ground, transforming their clothes into a colourful 'mobile rangoli,' and invite Mahesh to join them. It's a simple yet powerful act of inclusion. Seeing Mahesh's face light up as he joins the children fills the moment with warmth. It wasn't just about adding Diwali colours to his home but about lifting his spirit through shared joy.

The film concludes with the message ‘Agar daag lagnese kisiki Diwali mei rang aur roshni badh jaye, toh daag ache hai’ [If stains can brighten someone’s Diwali with colours and lights, then stains are good]. This line, so beautifully tied to Surf Excel’s brand message ‘Daag ache hai,’ goes beyond the surface. It speaks to the core of what makes festivals special: bringing light to those around us.

This campaign stands out to me because it wasn’t just about the festive visuals; it focused on empathy, community, and the belief that true joy comes from sharing it with others.

Year after year, brands try to encapsulate the essence of festivals, whether it's about spreading joy, invoking nostalgia, or highlighting unity. But in the flood of campaigns, only a few manage to stand the test of time, while others become a part of the clutter.

As brands are gearing up for another festive season, let’s hear from the creative folks of the industry about the festive campaigns that continue to resonate with them and the timeless lessons the campaigns offer.

Standing out through storytelling

In a crowded market full of festive ads, storytelling can make a lot of difference. It takes a campaign beyond the ordinary and turns it into something memorable. For instance, consider an ad that features a family preparing for Diwali. As they decorate their home and share laughter, viewers feel a connection to their own celebrations. This warmth and familiarity create deep emotional ties, making the audience not just see a brand but feel its message.

When storytelling is done right, it transforms promotions into heartwarming moments that resonate long after the ad ends. For Adyasha Roy Tomar, a campaign that beautifully brings forth its product promise into effortless storytelling is HPs Ummeed Ka Diya.

Created by Autumn Worldwide, this three-minute film tells the touching story of a child's genuine concern for a local street vendor, ‘Amma.’ Despite her efforts to sell ‘diyas,’ business is slow, and the child's heart aches for her. Determined to help, the child uses an HP notebook and printer to design and print posters featuring Amma’s image, with a note ‘Amma ki Diwali happy banao, jaa ke unse diye le aao’ encouraging passersby to buy her ‘diyas.’ This simple yet effective initiative draws a crowd, leading to the successful sale of all her ‘diyas.’

Adyasha Roy Tomar said, “There is no ‘festive force fit’ - no heartstrings pulled by way of sentimental tropes. At the core - it’s the story of a boy who used an HP product to promote a local business. HOW he did it, the nuance with which he went about it and the sensitivity with which a seemingly lower budget film like that was done is truly exemplary, even today.”

This ad remains fresh in people's minds even today, a classic example of how effective storytelling not only warms hearts but also creates a lasting impact.

Adding another layer to storytelling in campaigns, Neeraj Kanitkar, Co–founder & ECD, Fundamental recalled Cadbury's past campaigns. For him, Cadbury Celebrations Diwali campaigns of yore are “absolute GOAT”.

Kanitkar said, “I am rather partial to the lovely, heartful, human stories that the brand championed in the ‘Iss Diwali aap kisse khush karenge’ series like Khadoos Chacha and Steve and the Richa Chaddha/Jugal Hansraj ones. Even radio spots like Kheer, Chintu etc.”

Sharing the reason why these ads stood out, he said, “What made them so incredibly powerful was the fact that they never seemed like they were trying too hard. Simple stories of timeless relationships told well.”

Innovating with empathy

For Mitul Shah, festive season advertising often resembles a circus of lights, colours and emotional blackmail. He said, “But every once in a while, you get a campaign that cuts through the noise, like Cadbury’s Shahrukh Khan campaign. Why? Because it actually used its brain, not just tinsel and Diwali lights.”

Shah described this ad as “a post-Covid festive miracle.” He noted that it emerged at a time when Covid had devastated the economy, particularly impacting small businesses. He highlighted that rather than opting for the usual approach of showcasing Shahrukh in a sparkly sherwani enjoying a chocolate bar by a Diwali diya, Cadbury took a refreshing route.

He said, “They used AI to allow local shopkeepers to have their own version of a Shahrukh ad, right down to him actually saying their shop name. Now, during the festive season, when everyone and their aunt was trying to get noticed, this stood out. Not just because Shahrukh was on every screen, but because he was there in support of small businesses, not just the usual corporate blowout.”

Tapping humour

When brands use humour in ads, they create more than just a story—they spark laughter. Audiences remember the silliness and unexpected joy, making the ad unforgettable. In a sea of sentimental campaigns, this humorous twist offers a refreshing break, inviting viewers to join the fun and share the laughter.

Sameer Sojwal, ECD/Creative Head, Sideways, emphasises the impact of humour in advertising, pointing to a campaign that stood out for him, Harvey Nichols' ‘Sorry, I Spent It On Myself,’ created by adam&eveDDB UK.

Instead of playing into the typical Christmas spirit of giving and sharing, this ad took a hilariously cheeky turn. It featured loved ones unwrapping absurdly budget-friendly presents ranging from a box of toothpicks, a see-through glass salt cellar, metal-plated paper clips to authentic Lincolnshire gravel much to their disappointment.

Sojwal shared, "The concept was brilliant: while Christmas traditionally emphasises giving and sharing, Harvey Nichols took a different approach, focusing on self-indulgence. They launched a new line for the festive season—the Sorry I Spent It On Myself Gift Collection—featuring budget-friendly presents that encouraged people to treat themselves rather than others."

As these terrible gifts weren't just props - shoppers in the United Kingdom could actually buy them from Harvey Nick's stores, the ‘Sorry I Spent It On Myself’ gift collection turned the usual festive norms, making it not only laugh-worthy but also highly memorable.

Timeless lessons from campaigns

Each campaign shared by the creative folks serves as a guide, illuminating the path to creating ads that resonate deeply.

Kanitkar emphasised the importance of consistency, stating that brands which maintain a steady narrative over time tend to thrive and build a connection with the audience. He remarked, “Familiar narratives told distinctly every time have a way of carving a place into our hearts and minds.”

He added a cautionary note about the industry's tendency to chase the latest tech trends.

Perhaps lately, as an industry, we are a little guilty of chasing the latest, trendiest piece of tech that makes LinkedIn go wah-wah but leaves the janata cold. At the risk of stating the obvious, stories are so fundamental to the human experience that as long as brands tell relevant, relatable, poignant human stories centered around festivals, there will always be magic to be found. -Neeraj Kanitkar

Similarly, Adyasha Roy Tomar also highlighted the need for a genuine brand connection in festive campaigns.

Brands today tend to add a lot to their festive film mix. A heart wrenching song, a sweet story, a big production budget to make it all come together and while that’s well and good - at the heart of the campaign should always be a brand connect. Often times, you’ll see brands lose that. -Adyasha Roy Tomar

She states that making evocative storytelling keeping the brand at its core is the challenge, and when solved artfully, the result is timeless.

Furthermore, Sojwal highlighted the need for fresh, original ideas.

The takeaway is that we need to approach festive campaigns with fresh perspectives. Instead of sticking to the same themes of celebration and family love, we should strive for originality. Too many campaigns play it safe, resulting in a lack of differentiation. -Sameer Sojwal

Shah shared his lessons from Cadbury’s ‘Shahrukh Khan - My Ad’ campaign. He observed that festive ads often try too hard to appeal to everyone, much like overly enthusiastic relatives arriving with sweets you don’t even like. “Be personal, even when it’s all firecrackers and glitter,” he advised, noting how Cadbury’s personal touch stood out amid a sea of superficial ads.

Shah’s second advice, “Use Technology, But Don’t Show Off”. He also pointed out the smart use of technology in the campaign, saying, “The AI part? Brilliant. But here’s the thing: it wasn’t shoved down our throats. They didn’t scream, ‘Look! AI! How futuristic are we?!’ Instead, it was quietly brilliant—supporting local businesses in a way that felt sincere, not techie for the sake of it.”

Shah described the festive season as “time for emotional manipulation”. He added, “Let’s be honest, festive ads are all about tugging at the heartstrings, aren’t they? But this campaign did it right—it didn’t just make you want to buy chocolates; it made you feel like buying those chocolates meant something.”

Each campaign shared by the creative minds not only captures the spirit of the season but also serves as a reminder that the heart of advertising lies in genuine connections and relatable narratives. So, as we dive into another festive season, brands should not forget that the campaigns should not just be about dazzling visuals, but about sharing joy, laughter, and a touch of humanity—because after all, isn’t that what makes the festivals truly special?