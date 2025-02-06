Mastering the art of storytelling in advertising

Ever watched an ad that felt more like a story you’d want to share? It hooks you, resonates with you, and stays with you, not just because of the product but because of the feeling it leaves behind. That’s the magic of great storytelling in advertising.

For decades, brands have been using storytelling to connect with audiences. From emotional sagas to humorous sketches, the best ads don’t just sell; they engage, inspire, and leave a mark. But what truly makes an ad stand out?

Joybrato Dutta, Executive Creative Director at Lowe Lintas, believes the best ads take you on a journey. “The product should be more like a character in the story and not just a cutaway,” he explains.

“We can’t just show a beautiful story and then force-fit the product at the end.” Instead, the most effective ads weave the brand into the narrative as a solution, a partner in growth, or an enabler of aspirations. Whether through humour, nostalgia, or empathy, a good ad makes you feel something, and that’s what makes it memorable.

Sandeep Patwardhan, Sr. VP, Enormous says, “[A great Ad] doesn’t ask for attention; instead, it communicates with a subtlety and depth that captivates the audience, drawing them in and leaving a lasting impression.”

A perfect example of this is Tata Tea’s ‘Jaago Re’ campaign. Rather than just selling tea, the campaign urged people to wake up, literally and figuratively, to their responsibilities as citizens, making it one of India’s most iconic cause-driven campaigns.

More recently, Urban Company’s witty storytelling in its RO services ad turned an everyday frustration into an engaging, humorous narrative. The ad keeps you entertained, and curious to see how the story unfolds, making it impossible to skip.

Evolution of storytelling

Ask any industry veteran, and they'll tell you, that the 90s were advertising’s golden age. Why? Because ads back then were simple, direct, and packed with emotion.

The 90s gave us campaigns that relied on strong, single-minded ideas rather than overcomplicated narratives. Take Dhara’s ‘Jalebi Boy’, a one-minute ad so simple, yet so full of warmth, that it became a cultural moment. No frills, just pure emotion and reliability.

Or the iconic Nirma jingle, a no-nonsense ad that told you exactly what the product did, wrapped in a tune that stuck with you for decades.

Ads in the 90s thrived on universal emotions, love, nostalgia, and humour. And according to Sandeep Patwardhan, it’s time to bring those elements back. “Reviving these timeless elements with a modern twist can create enduring, culturally resonant campaigns,” he says.

For Mahima Mathur, Creative Director at DDB Mudra, the biggest lesson from that era is simplicity. “Keeping it simple,” she says, is the secret to creating impactful ads.

Fast forward to today, and storytelling has evolved. The focus has shifted from product-driven narratives to human-first, emotion-packed experiences.

A great example of this evolution is Oppo’s Diwali campaign, ‘Lighting a Lamp of Trust.’ Instead of focusing on the product, the ad takes viewers on a journey across India, showcasing diverse Diwali traditions, from Kullu’s twin celebrations to Goa’s Narkasur parade and Rajasthan’s grand festivities.

Sandeep Patwardhan says, “Storytelling has evolved from product-focused to human-centric, and from linear to interactive. Today, it's about emotional connections and audience participation. Moving forward, it should embrace hyper-personalization, leverage AI-driven insights, and focus on authenticity to resonate in a world saturated with content.”

What needs to change & the future of storytelling

Nostalgia is powerful, but not every storytelling trope stands the test of time. One overused trope creatives are ready to leave behind is forced celebrity placements. “Ads with a totally unexpected celeb, masquerading as great storytelling,” Mathur points out, often fall flat. Today’s audience is sharper than ever, they can spot the difference between an authentic narrative and one simply riding on star power.

That said, nothing in advertising is ever truly ‘done and dusted.’ As Patwardhan puts it, “Nothing needs to be left behind. All we need to do is evolve.” The goal isn’t to discard old techniques but to adapt them to today’s context.

So, where does storytelling go from here? The future lies in immersive, interactive, and deeply personal experiences. With AI, AR, and other tech innovations, brands have new ways to engage audiences.

Joybrato Dutta says, “Brands are looking to be more purpose-driven and are trying to figure a way to be more inclusive and diverse. With time the role of technology will only get stronger. It won’t be just about creating an ad anymore; it has to be more of an immersive experience with AI or AR or whatever the future holds. But the most basic aspect of any great ad will always remain the same – a beautiful story.”

Consumers today crave authenticity from brands, and will not look past tokenism. Hence, authenticity will be the key. Brands can no longer afford to fabricate a purpose, they need to live it.

“Consumers increasingly want brands to be transparent and to reflect their real values, and not just textbook marketing,” mentions Dutta.

For creative teams looking to craft stories that resonate across generations, Patwardhan offers a simple piece of advice, “Create stories rooted in universal truths—love, ambition, resilience—that transcend time. Stay authentic, focus on emotions over trends, and craft narratives that respect the audience’s intelligence.”

Mahima Mathur sums it up aptly, “What moves you will probably move everyone else, too.”

At the heart of it, great advertising isn’t about trends, fancy tech, or even the product, it’s about stories that make people feel something. The best ads don’t just sell; they start conversations.

People don’t remember the ad that desperately tried to stay relevant. They remember the one that made them laugh, tear up or think. And that’s the kind of storytelling that sticks.