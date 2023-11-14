Experts Speak: Reimagining iconic festive ads with AI

The festive season stands as the focal point for advertisers and marketers, who have long used this period to launch campaigns to stand out amid the clutter. Now, consider the impact if artificial intelligence (AI) had been part of earlier festive seasons. While creativity and emotional core of these campaigns would likely remain unchanged – tapping into the joy, warmth, and familial bonds of the festive season, the integration of AI would elevate the magic to a different level.

Personalization would be possible with AI, which would allow analyzing consumer preferences enhancing the relevance and resonance of the advertisements. Campaigns would scale up, leveraging automated content creation and targeted advertising algorithms. Distribution channels would diversify, optimizing platforms and timing based on AI insights.

For instance, in 2013, Moti, a soap brand, made a comeback in Maharashtra after a noticeable absence against the backdrop of Diwali's gentle arrival with an iconic campaign. The ad unfolds with a father reminiscing about an older gentleman known as alarm kaka.This figure, armed with a bar of Moti soap, would go door to door on Diwali mornings with a quiet knock and a straightforward call, "Utha, utha. Diwali aali. Moti snanachi vel zhali. (Wake up, wake up. It's Diwali. It's time for a bath with Moti soap.)”

Imagining the integration of AI into this ad. Picture alarm kaka knocking on the door, and the viewers, with the ability to infuse their own names into the narrative with the help of AI. This could add a layer of personalization that transforms the wake-up call into a beautiful moment, resonating deeply with the viewer's sense of connection and nostalgia.

Many brands like Cadbury Celebrations have come up with their Diwali campaigns using AI such as Not just a Cadbury ad, My Shah Rukh ad, Shops for shopless, this ad is my store, and have not only preserved the personal touch but also delivered it on a scale that was once deemed unimaginable.

Amitt Sharma, CEO - VDO.AI sees reimagining the iconic festive ad as an exciting challenge. He recalls the classic Coca-Cola "Holidays Are Coming" ad, featuring the iconic Christmas truck, first aired in 1995. The classical ad was set in a magical winter wonderland setting and its aim was to bring the magic of Christmas to people nationwide.

Reimagining the ad, Sharma said, “In today’s scenarios, by leveraging AI and contemporary insights, I would reimagine it in a way that blends nostalgia with cutting-edge technology. AI facial recognition can be utilized to identify joy and excitement on people’s faces, and as it passes by, it starts showering snowflakes that transform into digital Coca-Cola products.”

He highlighted that this AI-powered magic creates an instant connection between the brand and the emotions of the people and that the truck could also feature an AI-powered chatbot that engages with viewers on social media in real time. This chatbot could share holiday recipes, suggest perfect Coca-Cola pairings, and even offer personalized gift recommendations based on individual preferences.

For added interactivity, he said, “Viewers could use their smartphones to scan a QR code on the screen. This code would launch a virtual reality experience, allowing them to step inside the iconic Coca-Cola truck, explore its interior, and delve into the history of the brand's holiday advertising. This reimagined ad would capture the spirit of the season while embracing the latest technological innovations, creating a memorable and immersive experience for viewers.”

On the other hand, Jay Mozaria, Head of Creative, Rephrase AI, took a different approach towards iconic ads, choosing not to embark on the path of reimagining them.

He said, “I wouldn’t want to actually reimagine anything that’s iconic. I believe that when something is iconic, it should be touched only when there is a strong reason to do so. The best example is the Cadbury ad where they reversed the gender narrative to show a woman playing cricket and the man cheering from the stands.”

AI tools and prompts reshape festive strategies

With the growing popularity of innovative tools like Midjourney, OpenAI’s DALL-E, and more, brands and marketers are seizing the opportunity to integrate these technologies into their festive campaigns, unlocking new dimensions in marketing creativity. Midjourney, known for immersive storytelling capabilities, and DALL-E for its ability to generate unique and visually stunning images, provide marketers with a fresh palette to craft engaging and memorable campaigns.

This year, Coca-Cola introduced an innovative fusion of art and technology, enabling consumers to send personalized wishes through the integration of DALL-E and GPT-4 models. The campaign, active in several South Asian countries, invites individuals to craft unique Diwali greetings on www.createrealmagic.com, using iconic elements from Coca-Cola's archives.

With a simple prompt, ‘Samosas and Coke to wish Happy Diwali’ gave the following results.







Rashi Agarwal, Founder, Megalodon reimagined popular social media apps in festive galore.

She shared a few prompts for AI generated festive Diwali images.

closeup shot of a diya , bokeh background , f/1.6 sony a7iii + Megalodon magic sauce

Indian woman in traditional indian attire , with diyas , diwali , bokeh background , f/1.6 sony a7iii

Shot of Indian kids in traditional Indian attire burning firecrackers in street, diwali, happy, lights, firecrackers in bg , bokeh background, f/1.6 sony a7iii + Megalodon magic sauce

A glimpse into the AI-infused advertising future

As the era of AI continues to unfold, a profound transformation in the advertising landscape is seen. More and more brands are recognizing the potential of AI, integrating it into their campaigns to enhance efficiency, precision, and engagement. Yet, amidst this technological surge, the creativity and emotional core of campaigns remains constant.

Morzaria said, “I would like to imagine a future where I see more iconic campaigns that are personalized using AI in a way that makes for the best use of both, tech and creativity.”