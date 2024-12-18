Rethinking Christmas: Infusing local flavours into Indian ads

Last year, IKEA’s Christmas ad titled ‘Take a Holiday from the Holidays’ captured the essence of the holiday season with a refreshingly honest take. The ad depicted various holiday scenarios that, while filled with the warmth of family, friends, and festive cheer, also highlighted the overwhelming chaos that often accompanies the season. The ad uniquely captured the reality of the season, portraying the different ways families celebrate Christmas.

Globally, Christmas ads have often been rich in storytelling, weaving heartfelt narratives about traditions, family, and togetherness. However, experts argue that Indian Christmas advertisements have yet to fully capture the diverse and vibrant reality of how the festival is celebrated across the country. Its a treasure trove of stories that is desperately waiting to be discovered.

“I think we’ve never explored the Indianness of Christmas,” says Vishnu Srivastav, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide. “The way Indians celebrate Christmas—whether it’s in Kerala, Mangalore, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Mumbai, Calcutta, or Sikkim—Indians incorporate their own culture into Christmas much like the Mexicans do. And those as subjects or portrayals have not been used nearly as much as they should be.”

In Kerala, Christmas is marked by elaborate feasts of Neyyappam, Kappa Biryani, and seafood, with vibrant Nativity scenes and beach competitions. Tamil Nadu celebrates the season for weeks, with dishes like Vivika and mutton curry. In Goa, the midnight mass at the Basilica of Bom Jesus is a significant event, uniting people in faith and celebration.

Yet, despite this rich diversity, Indian ads often miss the opportunity to capture these distinct regional traditions. So how can brands get their Christmas narratives right?

Rethinking Christmas

Globally, brands have shown us the power of storytelling during Christmas. The Coca-Cola campaign, ‘Anyone Can Be Santa’, is a great example. By challenging the stereotypical image of a traditional Santa, the campaign promoted the idea that the spirit of giving and kindness can live in anyone.

“Santa could never be done and dusted, but what he chooses to do this time around is what makes the plot interesting,” says Teresa Sebastian, Creative & Founding Member, Talented. Talking about the Coca-Cola ad, she says, “Coca-Cola effectively featured diverse individuals as Santa, capturing inclusivity and connecting with a wider audience.”

However, when we look at the Indian Christmas ads, there's a noticeable difference in approach. Much of what we see here draws heavily from Western imagery, snow-covered streets, chimneys, and turkey dinners dominate the visuals. But these scenes, though familiar to us from countless Hollywood movies, don’t really resonate with the majority of Indian viewers. The reality of an Indian Christmas is vastly different from the snow-capped villages we’re often shown.

Experts suggest staying away from these tropes. “Just being generic and American in the portrayals doesn’t work,” Vishnu Srivastav points out. “Most of us get our Christmas themes from American movies, and so we tend to reflect that in our advertising. But there’s a really rich tapestry of Indian Christian culture that can be explored.”

As brands look to rethink their approach to Christmas, the key may lie in embracing the uniqueness of Indian celebrations, focusing less on universal symbols and more on the authentic, lived experiences of people.

Emotional Storytelling

At the heart of every unforgettable Christmas campaign lies one truth, emotion is key. Whether it’s the joy of giving, the warmth of family, or the comfort of shared traditions, these emotions have the power to connect deeply with audiences. Globally, brands like John Lewis have set the gold standard for emotional storytelling.

“Instead of simply showcasing products, their ads invited viewers to think about how your gift made someone feel,” says Teresa Sebastian, reflecting on the iconic British retailer’s approach. By shifting focus from transactions to connections, John Lewis revolutionised festive advertising, gifting audiences heartwarming tales like ‘Monty the Penguin and The Man on the Moon’. These ads didn’t just sell products, they became cultural touchpoints, sparking conversations and shaping how the season is celebrated.

On the other side of the world, Indian brands are still beginning to tap into this emotional depth. While humour, nostalgia, and empathy often drive the creative direction, the potential to touch hearts runs deep. “To make Christmas ads truly relevant to the spirit of the festival, brands should focus on family values that tug at the heartstrings by coming together and celebrating as one,” says Vishnu Srivastav. “Brands should use humour and nostalgia to dial up shared experiences and evoke a happy tear. Last but not least, they should feature empathy in the creative idea to represent the joy of giving.”

This shift towards more emotional, and humorous storytelling has already begun. One campaign that stands out is Swiggy’s ‘Santa’s Resume’. In this ad, Santa urges people to hire him to do more ‘deliveries’ as #SantaOpenToWork because he has hired Swiggy Genie to do his deliveries. Similarly, Zomato took a quirky approach, turning an everyday frustration into a funny message, ‘Late deliveries are painful, that’s why we deliver on time.’

Both campaigns remind us that great Christmas storytelling doesn’t have to be grand. It's the simplicity, the human connection, that makes it unforgettable.

In the end, it’s this ability to blend simplicity with soul that sets great Christmas campaigns apart. “Humour, nostalgia, and empathy are key elements that can elevate storytelling,” adds Sunil Gangras, Head of Creative Services, Liqvd Asia. “These are emotions that unite us, and when tapped into thoughtfully, they make a campaign resonate long after the festive season fades.”

Learning from global brands in India

While Indian brands often focus on products and transactional messaging during Christmas, global brands in India offer valuable lessons on balancing emotional storytelling with local flavour. Creative experts believe Indian brands can draw inspiration from global approaches to make their festive campaigns more impactful.

Sunil Gangras says, “Global brands in India nail Christmas by fusing their international playbook with local flavour. They often take a two-pronged approach:

They embrace local culture by dwelling deep into the spirit of the festival. Most importantly, they keep it simple and lace it with the right emotions that strike a chord. But in the case of Indian brands, they are so product-focused that they miss the very fabric of Christmas. By choosing to be transactional in their approach, they lose out on building an impactful story.”



Gangras pointed out takeaways for Indian brands:

Merge local nuances with global trends to stay relevant yet distinctive.

Double down on emotionally resonant storytelling.

Experiment with fresh ad formats like AR filters or gamified content to grab attention.

Viren Mahendra, National Creative Director, 21N78E Creative Labs adds that global brands excel because they focus on emotions. “They invest heavily in emotionally-driven storytelling. For example, Coca-Cola’s Christmas ads often feature magical, heartwarming stories that transcend cultural boundaries, making them memorable.”

He highlights how Amazon India also takes cues from this strategy. Their ‘Great Indian Festival,’ which begins with Diwali, extends into Christmas by introducing flash sales and gifting themes. This keeps the festive spirit alive and connects Christmas seamlessly with ongoing celebrations.

Mahendra also points out the importance of timing. While Indian brands plan extensively for other festivals, rolling out campaigns a month or two in advance, this approach is often overlooked when it comes to Christmas.

Mahendra says, “Global brands often begin their Christmas campaigns early (late November) and carry them into New Year celebrations, emphasizing the holiday season as a whole.” This extended approach ensures they stay connected with audiences throughout the festive period.

Advice for brands

As brands look to incorporate Christmas into their festive marketing strategies for 2025, creative experts share their insights on how to go beyond clichéd narratives and bring fresh, meaningful approaches to the table.

Appreciate, don’t appropriate: Avoid cultural appropriation and move towards cultural appreciation in campaigns. Go beyond clichéd visuals like anglicised families with specific accents and suspenders.

Celebrate cultural evolution: Embrace the evolving cultural landscape and recognise the role of homogenisation in fostering social cohesion while highlighting individual identities.

Christmas as a canvas: Use Christmas as a versatile tool, it can be either a message or a setting. Christmas doesn't always have to have a message, it can be used to tell other stories.

Think beyond digital: Innovate beyond digital spaces and experiment with new formats. Explore immersive experiences that creatively wrap festive connections around the brand story.

Collaborate & stay authentic: Collaborate and stay real while crafting campaigns that resonate authentically with audiences.

Christmas offers Indian brands an opportunity to go beyond clichés and tap into the festival’s emotional and cultural depth. By embracing local traditions, celebrating family values, and weaving in humour, nostalgia, and empathy, brands can create stories that truly connect.

As global brands have shown, the key lies in balancing simplicity with soul. Thoughtful storytelling and authentic narratives can help Indian brands craft Christmas campaigns that leave a lasting impact.