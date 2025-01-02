Why social media is becoming the centerpiece of wedding marketing

The Indian wedding is no mere celebration; it is an epic, a high-budget spectacle spanning days and brimming with tradition, emotion, and sheer extravagance. Families across the nation invest in these occasions not merely as rites of passage but as grand proclamations of identity, legacy, and dreams. Each detail—from the embroidery on the bride's lehenga to the floral arrangements adorning the mandap—reflects a collision of ancient rituals and contemporary aspirations. Yet beneath this glittering surface lies another story, one of relentless ambition and creative reinvention: the fierce race among brands to capture their share of this billion-dollar phenomenon.

India’s wedding industry, now valued at an eye-popping $130 billion, is an ecosystem where commerce and culture intertwine seamlessly. This season, an estimated 48 lakh weddings will transform the country into a kaleidoscope of celebrations. The stakes have never been higher for businesses—from jewellers and designers to beauty brands and tech platforms—all angling for a slice of this market, which is as lucrative as it is competitive. But this isn’t business as usual. The post-pandemic landscape has given rise to more discerning consumers armed with higher expectations for sustainability, innovation, and hyper-personalisation.

This year, brands are curating experiences, embedding themselves into the stories that these weddings tell. From Instagram reels that showcase bridal glow tips to hyperlocal campaigns that weave regional nuances into national campaigns, the modern mandap is as much a digital battleground as it is a cultural altar. The 2024-25 wedding season is more than just a flurry of joyous unions—it is a barometer of how brands navigate India’s evolving relationship with luxury, identity, and tradition.

According to Ankush Vij, Vice President - Media at Hashtag Orange, the Indian wedding season of 2024-25 is unlike any before it. “With 47 wedding days between October and March—a threefold rise from earlier months—brands are leveraging this extended season to sustain engagement over time. Spending has surged to an estimated ₹6 trillion, reflecting a notable 40% increase from the previous year,” he explains. These numbers underline a shift in how weddings are being marketed and celebrated, with brands viewing these occasions as economic engines of cultural commerce.

A digital-first wedding

Gone are the days when wedding advertising revolved around glossy magazine spreads and television jingles. Today, the smartphone is the sacred altar where wedding dreams are envisioned, planned, and realised. As Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, Quest Retail - The Body Shop - Asia South, explains, “This year, we’ve adapted our strategy to ensure we’re connecting with our audience where it matters most—on digital platforms like Instagram and YouTube.”

The rise of short-form content has been a game-changer. Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts are leading the charge, allowing brands to showcase everything from radiant bridal looks to sustainable product journeys in bite-sized formats. Singh emphasises that these formats “feel personal and relevant,” letting The Body Shop connect with millennial and Gen Z audiences authentically. Meanwhile, immersive in-store experiences such as bespoke murals celebrating local culture add a tangible touch to their strategy.

The appeal of digital extends beyond beauty brands. Amisha Gulati, President of Gozoop Creative Digital, notes, “Brands are increasingly favouring influencer collaborations, short-form video platforms, and OTT advertising. Categories like jewellery, fashion, and beauty are leading this transformation, chasing younger, digitally savvy consumers who are shaping spending patterns today.”

For Surbhi Pansari, Founder of the bespoke menswear label Surbhi Pansari, Instagram reels are a revelation. “They allow us to present styling ideas, outfit transformations, and behind-the-scenes glimpses in a dynamic, engaging way,” she says. Facebook, too, plays a complementary role, engaging older generations—parents and relatives—who are often integral decision-makers in wedding planning.

Regional tapestry: Hyperlocal strategies for hyper-engaged audiences

India’s diversity is a marketer’s dream—and challenge. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, underscores the importance of a hyperlocal approach: "Jewellery is a nuanced trade. Designs and personal preferences change every few hundred kilometres. To appeal to locals, we adopt effective hyperlocal strategies reflected in our products and campaigns, often represented by regional ambassadors.”

This hyperlocal ethos extends to media spending. Tier I cities are witnessing an explosion of premium digital channels and influencer-led campaigns. Meanwhile, Tier II and III cities continue to rely on regional television, print, and out-of-home (OOH) advertising, albeit with a growing tilt toward local digital content. Gulati explains, “Brands are embracing vernacular influencers and localised messaging to connect meaningfully with these audiences. A typical media mix might allocate 60-80% to digital platforms and 20-40% to traditional spends.”

The media spending across city tiers is different. “In Tier I cities, brands are leaning into premium digital channels, influencer-driven storytelling, and experiential formats that reflect aspirational lifestyles. Campaigns in these markets focus heavily on luxury offerings and bespoke experiences that resonate with urban, upscale consumers,” Gulati reveals.

This economic activity isn’t confined to urban India. Tier II and Tier III cities are emerging as hotbeds of wedding spending, with aspirational consumers embracing luxury while demanding regional relevance. Vij notes that in these cities, the trend leans heavily toward “more localised, digital-first campaigns” compared to the high-budget, celebrity-endorsed advertisements in Tier I markets. Wedding aggregator platforms like WedMeGood and Wedding Sutra are becoming crucial tools in these regions, channeling consumer interest into targeted brand interactions.

The strategic divergence is reshaping how media budgets are allocated. “In Tier II/III cities, affordability and functionality are becoming priorities, prompting brands to invest in affordable influencers and performance marketing over traditional media,” Vij notes.

Kalyan Jewellers’ campaigns, such as their Women’s Day #SimplyMe initiative, strike a balance between national appeal and regional authenticity, leveraging Bollywood stars and regional brand ambassadors to maintain strong local connections.

Macro trends shaping the season

The wedding industry is no stranger to trends, but this season is seeing the rise of movements that go beyond fleeting fads.

Personalisation takes the cake

From bespoke bridal lehengas to custom-fit suits, consumers crave wedding products that reflect their unique personalities. This is echoed in campaigns featuring behind-the-scenes glimpses of fitting sessions or client testimonials—a strategy embraced by both Surbhi Pansari and The Body Shop. Pansari observes a growing demand for versatile and personalised wedding attire. “Young grooms are looking for outfits that are stylish yet comfortable and can be repurposed for other events,” she shares. Her media strategy reflects these preferences, emphasising customisation through videos of fitting sessions and understated designs that embrace luxury minimalism.

Sustainability: The green wedding revolution

Gen Z weddings are making a statement—sustainability matters. Brands that can weave sustainability into their narrative without sounding preachy are the ones winning hearts. For The Body Shop, multitasking products like Lip & Cheek Tints have become popular for their convenience and versatility, resonating with eco-conscious brides looking to simplify their beauty routines.

Augmented Reality and Experiential Campaign

AR is reshaping how wedding shopping happens. Brands like Myntra are leading the charge with virtual try-ons, which offer customers the chance to visualize bridal attire and accessories before making purchases. “This enhances user experience and engagement, making it a win-win for brands and consumers alike,” Vij says.

Moment marketing

Weddings offer fertile ground for clever, time-sensitive campaigns. Zepto’s partnership with Shaadi.com is a prime example, blending wit with topical relevance. These collaborative efforts amplify visibility while creating moments of cultural resonance that social media thrives on.

Performance-driven spending

With inflationary pressures mounting, brands are optimising costs through programmatic advertising and data-driven strategies. “This approach ensures hyper-targeted delivery, especially on platforms like Google, Facebook, and Instagram,” Vij explains, adding that programmatic campaigns minimise waste and maximise returns.

The rise of Gen Z aesthetics

Minimalism with a luxury twist is defining wedding aesthetics this season. Think of understated elegance rather than over-the-top opulence. “Luxury minimalism resonates strongly with our audience,” notes Pansari. It’s not about spending less; it’s about spending smarter.

Hybrid celebrations

Even as some opt for intimate celebrations, others are planning elaborate affairs. Either way, the role of digital in connecting guests across geographies has expanded, making live streams and virtual experiences a must-have.

Jewelry, fashion, and hospitality remain the industry’s top spenders. Vij says thatbrands like Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, and Malabar Gold & Diamonds dominate media spaces, balancing traditional campaigns with digital storytelling to capture younger consumers. Fashion players like Myntra, Manyavar, and Peter England are innovating too, often using augmented reality (AR) and influencer partnerships to offer brides and grooms a more engaging and customized experience.

The bells and whistles of engagement

This year, wedding campaigns are breaking the mold with experimental formats and interactive experiences. From augmented reality (AR) filters to live-streamed bridal collections, brands are reimagining how they engage audiences. Gulati highlights the rise of personalised digital experiences, such as interactive livestream shopping, which “boost conversions and create real-time connections with audiences.”

For brands like Surbhi Pansari, reels showcasing outfit transformations and behind-the-scenes glimpses are game-changers. “Reels allow us to present styling ideas in an engaging and shareable way,” Pansari explains. Testimonials from real clients further enhance authenticity, building trust among prospective customers.

“Digital platforms are gaining traction with innovative campaigns utilis0ing influencer marketing, augmented reality, and aggregator sites,” Vij points out. He highlights that brands like Myntra are pushing boundaries by offering virtual try-ons using AR, while Zepto and Tata AIA have experimented with playful, moment-driven OOH campaigns that thrive on viral relevance.

Influencer marketing, particularly leveraging micro and nano influencers, has become a cornerstone of wedding advertising. These smaller influencers provide authenticity and connect with audiences in hyper-localised markets, allowing brands to achieve engagement without the astronomical costs of celebrity endorsements.

OTT platforms are also gaining traction. Jewellery brands like Kalyan Jewellers are using local content to deepen market penetration, competing with both pan-India and local players. Meanwhile, regional platforms are becoming critical for visually rich categories like fashion and beauty.

The ROI tango

The economic environment has made brands more mindful of their budgets. Inflationary pressures have prompted a shift toward cost-optimisation strategies, such as programmatic advertising and geo-targeted campaigns. “Brands are collaborating with micro-influencers who bring localised engagement at a fraction of the cost of macro-influencers,” Gulati notes.

Bundling media buys across platforms and leveraging real-time analytics are other ways brands are stretching their rupees. Kalyanaraman reveals that Kalyan Jewellers has consistently maintained marketing spends at close to 2% of annual revenue, ensuring a balanced approach across traditional and digital touchpoints.

For legacy brands, the challenge lies in staying relevant to younger audiences without alienating older, more traditional customers. For newer brands, the key is differentiation in an increasingly crowded space.

As Vij aptly summarises: “The balance between performance-driven digital spends and brand-building investments underscores the evolving sophistication of wedding marketing in India.”

As the wedding season unfolds, the media landscape continues to evolve. The demand for meaningful, value-driven offerings is reshaping how brands communicate and connect. From sustainability-focused beauty products to hyperlocal jewellery campaigns, the focus is on aligning with consumer values while staying agile in a fast-changing market.