Understanding emotions that strengthen monsoon marketing

The first drop of rain hitting the parched Earth, the aroma of pakoras frying in the kitchen, and the feel of a warm blanket on a rainy day — the monsoon in India is more than just a season; it’s an emotion, a sensory journey that transports us to a simpler time. Advertisers have long tapped into this, creating campaigns that do more than sell products; they evoke memories and emotions.

Dettol’s ‘Dettol Ka Dhula’ ad captures this perfectly. A little boy rushes outside to enjoy the first spell of rain, instantly reminding us of our childhoods, filled with the same innocent joy.

Similarly, the 'Monsoon Memories with Paper Boat' campaign brings to life a moment we’ve all experienced — a paper boat floating down a rain-filled street, embodying the simple, fleeting joys of the season.

Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO at Fundamental, describes the monsoon as more than just weather; it's a mood. “Monsoon is a mood. Now whether it’s a good or bad one depends entirely on the brand or category being advertised,” she explains.

This duality is what makes monsoon advertising so compelling. Brands like those in the tea and coffee industry often lean into the warmth and comfort that rain brings, using it as a backdrop to create heartwarming narratives. Brooke Bond’s #SwadApnepanKa campaign is a prime example, using the rain-soaked chaos of traffic to challenge societal prejudices against transgender people. The ad didn’t just warm hearts; it seamlessly integrated the brand’s message.

On the flip side, the monsoon can also evoke stress and urgency, particularly for brands in categories like mosquito repellents, water purifiers, and automobile accessories. Dabur’s ad for Chyawanprash taps into a parent’s fear of their children falling sick from playing in the rain, highlighting the very real concerns that come with this often-romanticised season to make their product indispensable.

The power of nostalgia

Every time we revisit a memory, we can subconsciously remould it into a more pleasing version of the same. This is how nostalgia in marketing plays an important role.

The impact of nostalgia marketing on consumer behaviour is substantial. Research indicates that nostalgic advertising can enhance brand attachment and increase purchase intent. Consumers who feel an emotional connection to a brand through nostalgic elements are likelier to develop lasting loyalty.

Brands especially tap into this emotion during monsoons. It was seen earlier this season in Adani Wilmar’s monsoon campaign titled #MonsoonWithFortune. The ad tells the story of an adult who, while working away from home, is reminded of his mother’s monsoon rituals, particularly the joy of eating homemade pakoras.

Mukesh Mishra, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Adani Wilmar, emphasises how monsoon often brings back fond memories of childhood and family gatherings. He says, “Monsoon often brings back fond memories of childhood, family gatherings, and traditional monsoon delicacies, evoking powerful emotions that can be captured through marketing campaigns.

Our attempt was to leverage nostalgia to resonate with our audience and our TVC is able to capture the essence of the monsoon season, focusing on the joy of indulging in pakodas made by mother, a tradition followed in many Indian households.”

Arvinderjit Singh, Executive Vice President, Dentsu Creative Webchutney says, “Monsoon is a period when it’s raining offers and a chance for the brands to drive ROI through performance marketing. The communication is largely tactical and associated with sales and offers. Every drop of rain comes with an opportunity for the brand and the customer.”

Nostalgia can be a driving force in monsoon advertising, making consumers feel a deeper connection to the brand. By tapping into these shared memories, brands can create campaigns that not only sell products but also evoke a sense of belonging and warmth.

Storytelling in monsoon campaigns

Effective storytelling is the backbone of impactful advertising, and during the monsoon season, it takes on a unique significance. The rains not only set the stage but also add layers of emotion and depth to a brand’s message.

Yash Modi, Sr. Creative Director at VML, reflects on this, highlighting how the monsoon has enhanced some of India’s most iconic ads. He points to the Times of India’s ‘Lead India Tree’ campaign as a prime example, where the monsoon isn’t just a backdrop but a character that enriches the narrative. "I feel monsoon has helped create some of the most cinematic and memorable films in Indian advertising," Modi notes. "Whether it’s monsoon campaigns or monsoon in campaigns, both have been great for the industry."

Yash Modi underscores the role of monsoon in creating cinematic and memorable campaigns. He recalls how the monsoon has added character and mood to some of India's most iconic ads.

Modi says, “I feel monsoon has helped create some of the most cinematic and memorable films in Indian advertising and whether it’s monsoon campaigns or monsoon in campaigns, both have been great for the industry.”

This year, Amazon’s Deliver the Love campaign showcased a different side to unique friendships, where both storytelling and the rain played an important role.

The film tells the story of an elderly man who regularly argues with his newspaper vendor over the day's headlines. However, as the monsoon disrupts these daily interactions, both men come to realise the value of their connection. The brand subtly enters the narrative toward the end, as the men exchange matching yellow raincoats from Amazon, underscoring the sentiment that "Some relationships are special because we get to choose them."

For brands to incorporate storytelling into their campaigns, Mukesh Mishra suggests brands to be authentic. He says, “I believe brands should craft campaigns that have narratives with authenticity and relatability. In fact, these stories must reflect the cultural and emotional significance of the monsoon, highlighting moments that resonate with the target audience.”

Use of innovation & sensory elements

Monsoon advertising isn’t just about the message, it’s about the entire experience. The sensory elements are what truly bring these campaigns to life, engaging viewers on a deeper level. The sound of rain hitting a rooftop, the crackling of oil in the kitchen as bhajiyas sizzle, or the splash of water as a car drives through a puddle, these are the sensory cues that instantly transport us into the heart of the monsoon.

A few years ago, Nescafe launched its monsoon campaign which used Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) aptly used sounds to trigger a tingling and relaxing sensation amongst the viewers.

In the past, many brands like Kerala Tourism, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal, Paper Boats and others have used sensory elements to evoke the emotions of the season.

This year, Adani Wilmar also tapped into sensory appeal with their monsoon campaign. The brand made use of OOH to bring out the appeal of the season. The displayed empty plates transform into plates of pakodas whenever it rains, with the tagline changing from ‘Baarish Ka Intezaar’ to ‘Pakode Hain Tayaar’.

Mukesh Mishra says, “The bright yellow-and-green colour scheme and the transformation from ‘Baarish Ka Intezaar’ to ‘Pakode Hain Tayaar’ create a visually striking display, instantly resonating with the audience.”

Similarly, Society Tea’s upcoming Instagram series, "CHAAYARI," celebrates the romance of the rains by focusing on sensory experiences—from the moody ambiance of a rainy day to the comforting ritual of sipping tea by the window.

Talking about this campaign, Shiv Raheja, Senior Manager - Digital Marketing and E-commerce, Society Tea says, “All things that we romanticise about rains - the ruminating window, the moody tree, the loyal umbrella, the spicy pakoras., CHAAYARI celebrates it by having your favourite chai having heartfelt intimate conversations with all of them.”

By tapping into these sensory elements, brands can create monsoon campaigns that are not just seen, but felt, leaving a lasting impression that goes beyond the product and into the realm of emotion and memory.

As the monsoon season sweeps across India, it offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with consumers in ways that are both meaningful and memorable. By leveraging emotions like nostalgia, crafting authentic narratives, and using sensory elements to enhance the experience, brands can create monsoon campaigns that not only stand out but also leave a lasting impact.

Whether it’s through a hot cup of tea, a comforting plate of pakoras, or a heartwarming story, the essence of monsoon advertising lies in its ability to evoke the feelings that this season brings to life.