Decoding Virat Kohli's brand endorsement journey

“He wasn’t just the best option. He was the only option that made sense.”

This is what Noise’s CEO & Co-Founder Gaurav Khatri had recently said about onboarding Virat Kohli as their brand ambassador. With a brand valuation of 176 million U.S. dollars, India’s favourite skipper hasn’t just won millions of cricket fans’ hearts but is also very well known for his brand deals, making a prominent mark in the brandverse.

In 2022, Virat was the second most-valued celebrity in the country. Starting from chocolates, soaps, hair care, nutritional products, smartphones, automobiles, and many other categories, Virat has been the face of a variety of brands over the years.

On the field, he is aggressive and focused on bringing the cup back home and his leadership qualities shine through. Off the field, he is charismatic, focuses on fitness and sometimes goofs around, and experts believe all these qualities combined make him an attractive personality that brands want to be associated with.

As per an exclusive report shared with Social Samosa by TAM AdEx, the cricketer endorsed 40+ brands in 2023, which was 41% more than the previous year. The report also stated that the toilet soap category topped the list, and HUL was the top advertiser that year with a 66% share of ad volumes.

Ram Jalan, a Consultant in Martech and Digital Transformation, said, “Brand Virat is an embodiment of a lifestyle that is relatable and achievable off the field — while superheroes have a shelf-life, a celebrity who remains a 'commoner' becomes a way of life.”

In 2013, Virat Kohli claimed the top spot in the One-day International cricket rankings after his performance against Australia, scoring 344 runs. This achievement marked him as the third Indian batsman to reach this position in ODI cricket, following in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

Before his major breakthrough, Virat Kohli had been making some appearances in TV commercials. However, he was still trailing behind established brand favourites like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Ranbir Kapoor. In 2013, there was a notable uptick in Kohli's endorsement deals, with reports stating a 40% increase in his endorsement rates. This uptick led to him surpassing Tendulkar in terms of commercial airtime, marking a notable milestone for the budding brand of Virat Kohli.

One of the most notable ads that Virat featured in that year was for Nestle’s Munch. In the TVC, Virat embodied a character called Balakrishnan Bali who resembled the ‘original Virat’. The humorous ad showcased a completely opposite persona of what he was in real life and instantly left a mark on the viewers.

In the same year, Virat expanded his portfolio by starring in various ads spanning different categories for brands such as Godrej Cinthol, Celkon Mobiles, Toyota, Fair & Lovely, and others, bringing his total count to 15 brands. Additionally, Virat's annual endorsement fees surged, doubling from Rs. 3 crore in 2012 to Rs. 6 crore in 2013.

Evolving qualities

In 2014, Virat Kohli captained the Indian team for the first time during the tour of Australia, as MS Dhoni was not part of the team due to an injury. Post Dhoni’s retirement, Kohli was announced as the captain of the team. After becoming the captain of the Indian team, his popularity among fans gradually grew, and brands started leveraging his captaincy to their advantage.

Experts attribute Virat's evolving performance in his professional career as a significant factor contributing to his increasing popularity among brands.

Anshu Yardi, Vice President of Business Partnerships & Communication, TAM Media Research Pvt. Ltd said, “Kohli's consistent performance on the cricket field enhances his credibility, while his commitment to fitness and strong work ethic make him a role model for many. His on-field aggression and off-field charm contribute to his compelling personality, fostering a deep connection with fans and consumers alike.”

During the captaincy era, brand Virat Kohli experienced a significant upturn, with an increasing number of companies favouring him for endorsements. In addition to ads showcasing his light-hearted persona, many brands began spotlighting Kohli's ‘serious’, ‘focused’, and ‘aspirational’ attributes as a leader.

In 2017, Kohli was the sole focal point in 82% of the advertisements he starred in, more than doubling the figure from 2015, which stood at 40%.

In 2023, Duroflex, the mattress brand signed Virat as its brand ambassador. The reason behind this was his lifestyle and dedication to fitness.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Group CEO, Duroflex told Social Samosa, “Virat Kohli is widely popular among all kinds of audiences. However, he is a particularly celebrated name among people who value fitness and a healthy lifestyle. He is known for his disciplined schedule and healthy lifestyle.

Through him, we are trying to reach out to people who proactively plan for their long-term health and are willing to include an adequate amount of restful sleep in their day-to-day schedule. His passion for his craft, his sheer grit and determination in underwhelming situations, and his commitment to a healthy lifestyle are what make him the perfect brand ambassador.”

This year, Asian Paints announced Virat Kohli as their newest brand ambassador for the launch of Neo Bharat Latex Paint. Kohli's broad appeal was a significant factor in the brand's decision to sign him as its ambassador.

About onboarding the cricket star as the brand ambassador, Amit Syngle, CEO of Asian Paints said, “Virat Kohli's popularity is immensely valuable for Asian Paints as it provides us with unparalleled reach and resonance among the masses. As one of the most recognised and inspirational figures in India, his widespread appeal extends across diverse demographics, enabling us to connect with a broad spectrum of consumers, including peri-urban and rural audiences.”

Global appeal & the Kohli-Sharma effect

Today, brand Virat Kohli has gained international recognition, expanding beyond Indian endorsements to reach a global audience.

In 2017, Virat was signed by the global brand Puma for ₹110 crore, marking one of the most significant endorsements in Indian sports history. After eight years, the endorsement is still going strong and he continues to feature in various communication points for the brand.

Ram Jalan said, “The brand 'Virat Kohli' has evolved from a cricket icon to an authentic, value-driven endorser. His image has matured, now encompassing luxury and lifestyle brands such as Audi and Puma, reflecting his appeal as a responsible and relatable individual.”

Apart from being known for his fitness and being a health maniac, Virat Kohli’s dynamics with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma has gained a separate fan base of its own. After featuring in an ad for HUL's 'Clear' in 2013, the couple went on to lend their chemistry to various brands like Manyavar, Hero MotoCorp, Livspace, Shyam Steel Industries and more.

In 2023, according to a TAM AdEx report, Virat and Anushka made it to the top 10 celebrity couples endorsers in the Jan-Jun’23 quarter.

Experts opine that his family-oriented persona is yet another charm that attracts brands and consumers alike.

Ram Jalan said, “His role as a family man and philanthropist enhances his relatability, adding layers of compassion and integrity. His ability to authentically represent brands related to wellness, lifestyle, and social responsibility positions him uniquely, making him invaluable for long-term endorsements.”

In Manyavar’s 2016 ad, Virat was seen remembering his childhood as he shared stories of his family and how ‘Kurta-pyjama’ remained a big part of his life, seemingly integrating the brand into Virat’s life.

Massive social media reach

A quick look at Virat Kohli’s Instagram handle will make one realise that out of the recent 10 posts, only one post is about his personal life. Rest nine are brand collaborations and ads.

With 268.2 million followers on Instagram, he is the third-richest athlete on Instagram and the only Indian personality in the top 25, according to Hopper HQ, a social media marketing solutions platform. And according to the 2023 Instagram Rich List, Kohli earns $1,384,000 or over Rs 11.45 crore per post.

Aditya Gurwara, The Co-Founder and Head of Brand Alliances at Qoruz shared details on Virat’s Instagram posts in an exclusive report.

The report also stated that the primary age demographic of Virat’s audience is between 18 to 34 years, which makes up 87% of his followers.

Although most of his posts are brand deals and paid promotions, the audience sentiment hasn’t changed. The comment section of these posts are filled with fans gushing over the cricketer and showering him with admiration and love.

Aditya Gurwara believes his fan following is reflected accurately in his post-engagement. He said, “The positive sentiment is reflected in the massive support and engagement his posts receive, demonstrating trust and admiration from his followers.

This creates a favourable environment for brands, as partnerships with Virat are likely to be viewed positively and gain significant traction.”

As one of the top celebrities in the country with 40+ brands under his kitty, Gurwara mentions that Virat holds the power to sway consumer preferences, which brands can leverage.

He said, “As one of the highest-paid celebrities on Instagram, Virat offers brands unparalleled visibility and a substantial endorsement impact. His ability to sway consumer preferences and enhance brand loyalty is unmatched, making him a highly sought-after partner for leading brands looking to amplify their market presence.”

Apart from ruling the brand endorsement arena, Virat has also ventured into the startup space in the country. Moving beyond the cricketing pitch, he has become a significant player in the space by being an active investor.

From sporting, health, F&B and others, Virat has spent his big bucks in quite a few Indian startups, and all these brands equally enjoy the star’s brand value to their advantage while marketing.

In 2022, Virat invested an undisclosed amount in Rage Coffee, a D2C coffee brand business and has since become the face of the brand. He is seen on its product packaging, ads and social media strategies.

The same year, Virat Kohli along with his wife and actor, Anushka Sharma invested in homegrown plant-based meat startup Blue Tribe. The brand also welcomed the couple as its brand ambassadors.

Making the most out of brand Virat

With his social media presence reaching a vast majority of the world, brand Virat has a lot to offer. Experts jot down some points to remember to get the most out of this popularity.

Align with his values: Capitalise on Virat's immense following by aligning products with the values he represents, such as performance, resilience, and style.

Capitalise on Virat's immense following by aligning products with the values he represents, such as performance, resilience, and style. Focus on themes that resonate: Develop campaigns focusing on themes like performance, resilience, and style, which resonate well with Virat's image and appeal to his fanbase.

Develop campaigns focusing on themes like performance, resilience, and style, which resonate well with Virat's image and appeal to his fanbase. Utilise targeted social media strategies: Enhance brand visibility and engagement by utilising targeted social media strategies featuring Virat, ensuring a wider reach and stronger consumer connection.

Enhance brand visibility and engagement by utilising targeted social media strategies featuring Virat, ensuring a wider reach and stronger consumer connection. Position him at the story's centre: Sometimes, positioning the celebrity at the centre of the narrative is more beneficial than prioritising the brand. Treat the brand as a celebrity fan rather than vice versa.

Sometimes, positioning the celebrity at the centre of the narrative is more beneficial than prioritising the brand. Treat the brand as a celebrity fan rather than vice versa. Align content with Virat's persona: Focus on aligning content with Virat Kohli’s persona and his followers' interests to maximize resonance and engagement.

Focus on aligning content with Virat Kohli’s persona and his followers' interests to maximize resonance and engagement. Collaborate on relevant content: Collaborate on content that highlights Virat’s fitness routines or other aspects of his lifestyle, naturally resonating with his health-conscious followers.

The doe-eyed 20-year-old Virat Kohli played his first match in 2008, stepping in as a filler for injured players. In just six years, he was manning the Indian cricket team as their captain. Just like his on-field career took a massive turn of events, in the ad world, brand Virat has touched massive heights. Today, the cricketing hero has a marketing marvel. From transforming homes to fueling active lifestyles, his influence transcended the sport, making him a familiar face in every household.