How wedding ads are becoming more than just the grandeur

Weddings in India have always been grand occasions, full of rituals, opulence, and the joy of two families coming together. For years, wedding ads reflected this scale, focusing on tradition and the big picture, with a lot of attention on family dynamics and ceremonial moments.

But things are changing. As rituals change, brands are also moving away from these large, traditional narratives to tell more personal stories. The spotlight has shifted to the bride and groom as individuals and the smaller, meaningful moments within the wedding journey.

Vasudha Misra, President (Creative) at Lowe Lintas, talks about the shifting narrative, “These days, there is more attention being given to individuals (bride and groom) and the smaller stories that happen within these big occasions, the quieter, not so in-your-face moments,” she explains.

Instead of focusing only on moments like the vidaai or exchanging garlands, ads now highlight emotions that come with planning a wedding or quiet, private moments that feel just as significant. These stories bring out a softer, more intimate side of weddings, making them relatable for today’s audiences.

A good example of this is Myntra Beauty’s recent wedding campaign featuring Anushka Sharma. The campaign showcased different makeup styles, weaving in little wedding moments. From the bride’s sister in a glossy look teasing the groom to the bride’s best friend sporting bold metallic makeup, each look had its own story, making the campaign feel fresh and full of life.

In 2024, emotions are still a big part of wedding ads, but they’re being shown in newer ways. Misra explains, “Emotions tend to show times of the wedding (sometimes even much before it, like in the planning of it that aren’t usually seen as ‘emotional,’ and thus, the depiction of emotion there is more unexpected and fresher for audiences.”

Clients are actively incorporating this shift into their wedding ads. Misra notes, “These days the client briefs are more about balancing progressive thinking with the traditional customs in weddings. To connect vs to aspire. To reflect vs to glorify.”

Tanishq, a jewellery brand known for its wedding campaigns, has incorporated this in its new ad. Its new campaign, ‘Everything changes after marriage. But for whom?’, explores how modern couples are breaking old patterns.

The ad follows a bride questioning why the responsibility of adapting after marriage falls solely on her. It ends by showing the groom as an equal partner, ready to share responsibilities in their new life together.

Pelki Tshering, CMO of Tanishq, explains, “Today, with the evolving dynamics of relationships, our brides play an active role in crafting marriages that are uniquely theirs. Therefore, through our storytelling, we aim to highlight the significance of equal partnerships, where both individuals embrace change together.”

This campaign goes beyond jewellery, it speaks to how modern relationships are built on equality and shared decisions.

Adding a pinch of humour

Wedding ads have also started to embrace humour — a big change from the emotional, feel-good tone they’ve traditionally followed.

Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist at Admatazz, highlights this shift. “Brands have opened up to laughter and humour in wedding ads as well,” he says.

Humour has long been the media’s secret sauce, with reports suggesting 90% of consumers more likely to remember funny ads over serious ones. At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, 52% of category-winning films were comedies, up 43% from 2022, highlighting humour’s universal appeal.

Take Tata AIA’s quirky life insurance campaign during the wedding season. It used humour to talk about a serious product like life insurance while targeting couples shopping for their weddings near jewellery stores and designer boutiques. This lighthearted approach helped the campaign feel approachable and relevant.

Similarly, Manyavar collaborated with Zepto for a campaign to showcase how they could deliver Manyavar products in just 10 minutes. The humorous ad highlighted the kind of ‘nasty looks’ you get for wearing non-traditional attire to an Indian wedding — from the mausa to the dholwala.

This campaign also sparked a topical trend in its OOH (Out-Of-Home) execution, with other brands joining the conversation playfully.

Humorous ads are the most relevant on social media for many wedding-centric brands. For instance, Shaadi.com, for one of its wedding topical posts, the brand collaborated with Gangji Chudail to create a humorous reel to show the ‘struggles’ of singles during the wedding season.

New entrants in wedding ads

After the festive season, weddings are the next big celebration in India. Valued at $130 billion, the wedding season is not just an emotional milestone but also a massive economic opportunity. The ongoing season alone is expected to generate nearly ₹6 lakh crore in business.

This year, alongside shifts in storytelling and narratives, a new trend has emerged, brands from diverse categories are joining the wedding festivities. From quick commerce platforms to language apps, more players are realising the untapped potential of this cultural phenomenon.

And this year, another shift that is visible this year apart from storytelling and narrative is that more categories of brands are joining in on the wedding celebrations.

Chandiramani said, “What has been a welcome surprise is that brands have realised the value of wedding season in India and how it is a festival in itself almost at par with Diwali. This has led to the inclusion of the wedding guest as a TG. Earlier it was only the bride and groom. So, you saw a designer suit ad or a jewellery ad focussing on them. Now even quick commerce, beauty and economical fashion brands are targeting weddings by focusing on the wedding guest. This means the friends, distant relatives, close cousins etc of the couple.”

One of the standout categories this year has been quick commerce. Platforms like BlinkIt and Swiggy have leaned into the wedding season with campaigns that highlight their ability to deliver wedding essentials at lightning speed, all while keeping things light and humorous.

BlinkIt, for instance, posted a quirky carousel on Instagram, titled ‘Wedding essentials for guests,’ showcasing items every guest might need, from safety pins to bobby pins, in their signature witty style.

Swiggy, on the other hand, tapped into the fun and chaos of Indian weddings with a series of relatable reels. Collaborating with Shaadi.com for one of the reels, they showcased what happens on social media during weddings—adding a fresh, contemporary layer to wedding humour.

Interestingly, even brands with no direct connection to weddings are joining the celebrations. Duolingo, known for its cheeky online presence, banked on the topicality of wedding season with humorous posts that seamlessly tied their language-learning service to wedding scenarios.

Anticipated trends

Weddings have always been a treasure trove of stories, but this season is set to take these narratives in new directions. As audiences crave fresh, relatable tales, brands are rethinking the way they portray wedding celebrations.

Misra points out trends she anticipates that will shape the wedding season this year.

Focus on unique weddings: The trend of showcasing offbeat, unconventional weddings is expected to grow. Brands are likely to highlight diverse cultural traditions, intimate ceremonies, and unique love stories to connect with a broader audience.

The trend of showcasing offbeat, unconventional weddings is expected to grow. Brands are likely to highlight diverse cultural traditions, intimate ceremonies, and unique love stories to connect with a broader audience. Shift away from ultra-extravagance: While mega, extravagant weddings might be captivating, their depiction in marketing remains uncertain due to the sheer production costs involved. However, it will be interesting to see if any brands take on this challenge and make it work in their campaigns.

Wedding ads in 2024 are evolving beyond grandeur to embrace more personal, relatable, and even humorous narratives. Brands are focusing on modern relationships, intimate moments, and inclusivity, making the season resonate with today’s audiences. As the wedding season continues to grow in cultural and economic significance, these fresh approaches ensure that brands stay relevant and connected.