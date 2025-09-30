Who is powering Navratri’s brand boom in Gujarat?

When Khalasi was released in 2023, it took mainstream music by storm, achieving 171 million views and 1.5 million reels since its release. The track became a sensation during Navratri, catapulting its singer, Aditya Gadhvi, to a household name. The Gujarat-born artist, who has rendered numerous chart-topping songs in various Indian languages and is deeply involved in Gujarati film scoring, now boasts 1.6 million Instagram followers and 799,000 YouTube subscribers. His rising popularity has opened doors to concerts globally.

But Gujarat's festival economy has room for more than one star. The state sees advertising spends jump 15-20% each year during Navratri. Brands like Croma make 7% of their annual sales during these nine nights. This year, organisers expect 30,000 people per night, driving even more advertising investment.

The scale creates opportunities for regional celebrities who understand local culture in ways national stars cannot.

Regional stars build different connections

N. Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, shares, “Regional celebrities such as Kinjal Dave, Geeta Rabari, Aishwarya Majmudar, and Osman Mir have built powerful cultural connections specifically within Gujarat.”

The celebrities gaining ground alongside Pathak bring their own audiences and appeal. Kinjal Dave has 3.1 million Instagram followers and partnerships with brands like Indriya Jewels. Her 2017 hit"Char Bangdi Vali Gadi"connected with younger audiences who wanted traditional music with a contemporary feel.

Geeta Rabari commands even larger numbers – 4.7 million Instagram followers and 2.44 million YouTube subscribers. Her videos regularly hit millions of views, particularly among semi-urban and rural audiences who connect with her storytelling style.

Other than Kinjal Dave, Geeta Rabari, Aishwarya Majmudar, Rahat S.Khan, Co-Founder of Fame Keeda says, “Names like Nitin Jani(Khajur Bhai), RJ Princy Parikh, etc, hold immense regional value. Unlike national icons who carry a mass appeal and often appear distant from grassroots, these personalities are deeply rooted in the state’s traditions.”

While their careers span 5 to 15 years, their strength lies in being rooted in regional traditions, language, and values. Experts note that their influence is community-driven and is seen as trusted cultural figures.

This makes their engagement “more intimate, immediate, and emotionally resonant during the festival,” as per Chandramouli. Then there are personalities like Nitin Jani (Khajur Bhai) and RJ Princy Parikh, who may have smaller followings but hold significant influence within their communities.

Each brings specific advantages to brand partnerships. Chandramouli notes that Dave's modern interpretation of folk music appeals to younger audiences seeking contemporary takes on tradition, while Rabari's rural authenticity connects with semi-urban and rural markets. Even niche artists like Osman Mir command loyalty within particular communities, giving brands access to highly engaged audience segments.

"Each regional celebrity brings a distinct persona that allows brands to target specific audience segments with precision," Chandramouli adds.

Falguni takes the cake

While brands are consistently partnering with numerous regional celebrities, Falguni Pathak remains the undisputed queen of this space. Pathak's brand appeal is undeniable. Her expected earnings from Navratri 2024 were nearly ₹2 crore, supported by her 745,000 Instagram followers and 494,000 YouTube subscribers, along with a net worth of ₹50 crore.

Her national appeal not only sparks memes but brand collaborations also showcase her continued relevance. From Swiggy Instamart's 2024 campaign that playfully addressed the popular meme "Falguni Pathak Navratri ke alawa kahi nahi dikhti" (Falguni Pathak is only seen during Navratri), to boAt's 2025 campaign featuring her storming a garba party to upgrade sound systems to their PartyPal 700, brands continue to tap into her cultural legacy.

Chandramouli explains that her rise has been both long and arduous, built on consistent musical relevance beyond just festive performances. However, as these regional celebrities are increasingly gaining prominence, their influence varies across different product categories.2wq

Navratri in Gujarat matches Diwali's commercial importance, with virtually every product category seeking celebrity partnerships during the season. Regional celebrities provide immediate cultural relevance, while national stars maintain brand value year-round. This creates layered strategies that address both festive urgency and long-term visibility.

Categories that benefit most from regional partnerships

Some product categories see bigger returns from regional celebrity partnerships than others. Fauzan Abdul Rahim, Founder of SocialTweebs, identifies the clear winners. "The categories that gain the most from partnering with local celebrities during Navratri are those where buying decisions are tightly linked to tradition and culture: fashion, jewellery, food, and beauty."

In these sectors, regional celebrities don't just endorse products; they validate them culturally. Khan comments that these are sectors where purchase decisions are heavily influenced by festive occasions.

“Jewellery brands partner with artists like Geeta Rabari to create aspirational appeal, while fashion and beverage brands tie up with Kinjal Dave to ride the youth-driven garba trend,” Khan says.

The impact goes beyond obvious categories. Rahim states, “Two-wheeler brands connect themselves to affordable late-night commutes to dandiya venues, financial services like gold loans and NBFCs position themselves as facilitators of festive purchases, and smartphone makers highlight their low-light photography through garba-night storytelling.”

The key is making the connection feel natural rather than forced.

Why authenticity matters more than reach

The success of regional celebrity partnerships comes down to understanding what Gujarat audiences actually want during Navratri. As regional audiences become more sophisticated, authentic representation has moved from preference to requirement.

Rahim emphasises how crucial authentic selection has become. "During Navratri, success hinges on choosing celebrities who bring cultural authenticity, not just mass appeal. When brands collaborate with regional icons like Falguni Pathak, Aditya Gadhvi or Viraj Ghelani, the message doesn't feel like an external promotion, it feels like a natural part of the celebration."

This pattern repeats across India's major festivals. Khan notes that whether it's Navratri in Gujarat, Durga Puja in Bengal, or Onam in Kerala, audiences want representatives who reflect their own experiences, including their music, clothing, rituals, language, and traditions.

“The endorsement should feel like an organic extension if not a part of the festival.”

The stakes have risen as audiences become more discerning. This matters particularly for brands from outside Gujarat, where regional celebrity partnerships help establish local credibility. A well-chosen ambassador translates brand values into cultural signals that resonate with target audiences, bridging the gap between external brands and local consumers.

But the risks of getting it wrong have increased as well. Chandramouli warns that inauthentic partnerships can backfire.

"With regional audiences becoming more discerning and culturally aware, choosing the right celebrity has become critical. This is especially true for brands not originally from the region — regional celebrity associations help establish cultural legitimacy and reinforce local relevance."

When celebrities feel disconnected from the culture they are supposed to represent, audiences disengage. During emotionally charged festivals like Navratri, this can lead to campaign failure or even damage brand reputation. Authenticity isn't optional; it's essential.

Gujarat's Navratri economy shows how regional celebrity partnerships have evolved beyond simple endorsements into cultural collaborations. As brands invest heavily in this nine-night season, the celebrities who succeed are those who don't just perform for audiences – they live the culture. This makes their brand partnerships feel like genuine participation rather than commercial transactions. In this market, regional authenticity doesn't just drive engagement; it drives results.





