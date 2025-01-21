Will Meta’s censorship policy impact advertisers’ buoyancy?

‘Meta’s platforms are built to be places where people can express themselves freely. But we have reached a point where there are too many mistakes and too much censorship.’

Announced tech giant Meta on January 07 while declaring the end of its third-party fact-checking program and launching Community Notes. Along with this, the platform also introduced significant changes to its content moderation policies in the United States, including the removal of restrictions on sensitive topics such as immigration and gender.

These changes in their modus operandi are expected to greatly affect advertisers and brands. Lenient content moderation raises concerns about brand safety, as ads may appear alongside harmful or questionable content.

Advertisers are already voicing their concerns.

“The new policies will impact advertising as fact-checking is no longer prioritised,” said Oshin Kamble, AVP - Paid Media, Django Digital.

Shrey Gupta, HOD - DigiComm added that reduced content oversight could lead to ad placements near unverified or controversial content.

“Meta’s transition to Community Notes could reduce content oversight, raising concerns about misinformation and brand safety. Advertisers may face challenges with ad placements near unverified or controversial content, requiring them to prioritize advanced targeting, monitoring tools, and stricter brand safety measures to maintain trust,” he said.

Sahil Gupta, Co-Founder, MyMuse highlighted the dual nature of the pivot. While the Community Notes system promotes open dialogue and authentic engagement, the lack of third-party oversight shifts the burden onto brands. “Without third-party fact-checking, the onus falls heavily on brands to ensure their content not only complies with platform guidelines but also aligns with their own internal standards of integrity and inclusivity,” he added.

Currently, there are over 10 million advertisers using Meta across its platforms.

Brands on a period of observation

Indian brands have always been cautious when it comes to public sentiment, often implementing strict internal guidelines to avoid backlash on social media. With Meta revising its policy, the big question is whether advertisers will reduce their presence on the platform, especially amid concerns about brand safety.

Parallels with X (formerly Twitter) can be drawn in this case. When the platform introduced a similar community-driven approach and reduced censorship, several brands left the platform over concerns about brand safety. In August 2024, X filed a lawsuit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) and major corporations, accusing them of colluding to withhold billions of dollars in ad revenue from the platform.

However, Meta might not follow the same path.

Abhishek Shetty, Marketing Head - Swiggy Instamart, doesn’t foresee brands abandoning the platform. “It’s natural for brands to evaluate the implications of any significant policy change. However, Meta has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt to advertiser needs and address concerns through innovations in tools and guidelines,” he said.

Rather than exiting, Shetty believes brands will take a ‘period of observation’ to assess how effectively the Community Notes model balances free expression with safeguards that advertisers value.

Oshin Kamble also believes a mass exodus is unlikely. He said, “Platform usage differs significantly between the USA and India, and the dynamics are different from what was observed with X.”

Kamble added that while targeting and managing regional content may pose challenges, advertisers will adapt by refining their strategies. He noted, “Brands will need to concentrate more on brand safety, refining their targeting, and ensuring content aligns with specific geographical areas. They will likely avoid news content where fact-checking is necessary.”

Shrey Gupta has similar views on brands not leaving the platform. But he does think many might adopt other measures to prioritise consumer trust.

He said, “Some brands may reduce their advertising budgets or shift to other platforms if trust diminishes. Brands will closely monitor how effectively Meta manages content moderation and ensures ad placements remain safe and credible.”

Road ahead for brands & marketers

Currently, the implications are strictly applicable to just the United States, but there is a possibility of it expanding in India as well. Brands and advertisers suggest strategies or alternative approaches that they can adopt to ensure effective and safe marketing on the platforms.

Reinforcing transparency and values: A Community Notes model will likely thrive on authentic, value-driven content. Brands should focus on building trust by fostering open conversations with their audience.

Diversifying channels : No single platform should dictate a brand’s entire marketing strategy. This shift is an opportunity to explore other mediums—whether it’s retention channels or organic community-building efforts.

Dialogue with Meta: Collaborating with Meta to gain clarity on ad placement and brand safety measures, ensuring alignment with campaign goals.

Strengthening influencer partnerships: Influencer marketing remains a major advertising tool, but brands will need to collaborate with verified, trusted creators who align with their values. Creators, in turn, must be transparent about their beliefs and maintain authenticity while producing content that resonates with their audience.

To navigate this new shift, brands and advertisers will need to focus on transparency, diversify their marketing channels, and work closely with Meta to address concerns about content moderation and brand safety.

For now, brands are watching closely. If history is any proof, TikTok’s end in India and X’s tumultuous journey, advertisers have learnt it the hard way to not put all their eggs in one basket. As far as Meta is concerned, its ability to balance free expression with advertiser safety will determine how this new phase of content moderation unfolds.