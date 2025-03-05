Not here to prove, here to lead: Women in male-dominated industries speak

A woman walks into a boardroom. She’s the only one. The meeting begins, but when she speaks, there’s a pause. A subtle hesitation. A questioning of authority she has long learned to ignore.

For women in industries long built by and for men, like automobiles, sports, real estate, tech, or BFSI, the battle is often invisible. They’re in the pauses, the overlooked ideas, the biases woven into daily interactions.

The meeting where her idea, ignored at first, is repeated by a man, and it suddenly carries weight. She’s assumed to be in HR, or support, never the decision-maker. The carefully worded email to avoid sounding ‘too aggressive.’ Hearing assumptions about competence before even proving it, feeling the need to be twice as prepared, twice as strategic, and twice as relentless to be taken half as seriously. And yet, she persists, not for validation, but because she refuses to let the weight of preconceptions define her worth.

"I sensed the need to ‘prove’ myself," says Pallavi Singh, Head - Customer Experience & Revenue, VIDA World. "But I quickly realised that results speak louder than stereotypes. Instead of conforming, I focused on delivering impact, staying true to my approach, and letting my work redefine expectations."

The idea that women must ‘earn’ their spot in industries where men have long held dominance is exhausting. Yet, it’s an expectation so ingrained that it often goes unquestioned.

The bias no one talks about

Progress is happening. Women are entering industries once deemed ‘too technical,’ ‘too aggressive,’ ‘too complex’ for them. But what happens once they’re in?

"Representation at leadership levels remains a challenge," says Singh. "While we see more women entering the workforce, fewer make it to decision-making roles. Bias—sometimes unconscious—still influences hiring, promotions, and perceptions of leadership styles."

In real estate, the bias manifests in assumptions about who ‘naturally’ understands large-scale negotiations, land acquisitions, and development.

"This isn’t just an outdated mindset; it actively restricts opportunities for highly capable women," says Rima Kirtikar, Group CMO, Runwal Realty. "Women remain underrepresented in key industry forums, policy-making discussions, and large-scale deal-making. Visibility matters—not just for individual career growth but for setting a precedent for the next generation."

In BFSI, Geetanjali Chugh Kothari, CMO, Future Generali India Life Insurance acknowledges that despite progress, systemic challenges persist.

"One of the biggest barriers is balancing demanding professional responsibilities with personal roles—a challenge that disproportionately affects women.”

She believes this can be tackled with flexible work options, leadership training, and mentorship programs that equip women with the tools and networks needed to advance.

The same applies to manufacturing, an industry long considered a man’s domain. But that perception is shifting.

Rachna Kango, Senior Director, ESG & Strategic Marketing, Delta Electronics India, states: "The narrative surrounding women in manufacturing is evolving from simply acknowledging their presence to emphasizing their transformative impact on the industry."While there is still a long way to go, she believes companies are making efforts to foster change. "Organisations are diligently working to promote role models and create supportive environments through mentorship, leadership training, and flexible work policies."

However, she insists that true inclusivity requires more than just good intentions. "To create more inclusive leadership in manufacturing, systemic changes must be made within corporate cultures and industry frameworks. Organisations need to move beyond surface-level actions and implement robust policies that promote diversity and inclusion at all levels."

In sports, the industry has taken strides in putting women in leadership, but the systemic structures that hold them back still exist.

"There’s still work to be done to increase opportunities and representation for women in sports management roles," shares Binda Dey, Group CMO, Knight Riders Sports. "Mentorship to break leadership barriers, challenging unconscious bias, and better work-life balance through flexible policies and support systems will go a long way—not just to help women belong in sports, but to thrive."

Singh also points out that work-life balance is often framed differently for women, creating roadblocks that don’t exist for their male counterparts.

“Addressing this requires more than just policies. It demands a cultural shift in how we define leadership, success, and performance,” she adds.

Beyond verbal promises…

Diversity numbers look good on paper. But real progress isn’t about hiring. It’s about what happens next. Are women being promoted? Are they leading? Or are they hitting invisible walls?

"Sponsorship over mentorship," states Singh. "Women don’t just need advice; they need active champions who advocate for their growth, put them in leadership pipelines, and open doors for key opportunities. Organisations should measure diversity beyond hiring stats—track promotions, pay equity, and leadership representation, and hold leaders accountable for real progress."

Kango agrees, stressing that structured mentorship is crucial.

"Organisations must consider structured mentorship programs specifically for female talent to foster leadership from a junior level," she says. "Aspiring female leaders must be partnered with existing leaders who will take an active role in guiding their development, sharing insights, and creating an environment where they can succeed."

Kirtikar echoes this. She added, "Change is happening, but it needs to be intentional and accelerated. True progress will come when companies don’t just hire more women but actively build an ecosystem where they can rise, lead, and drive transformation at every level."

What can women do?

Women also carry the weight of making more space for the women following their victories. It isn’t just for themselves that they have to prove their worth, it is for all women, everywhere.

So when they do make it to the top, they don’t just stand alone, they extend a hand.

Dey strongly advises them to step in and take your place.

“Own the space,” she adds, accentuating.

“Yes, gender bias exists. But so does progress, opportunity, and a growing community of women who are reshaping the sports industry every day. Your talent, ideas, and passion are what matter,” elaborates Binda.

These industries shouldn’t require women to prove they belong, yet the fight remains.

"Don’t let outdated biases define your potential," Kirtikar tells women, reflecting on her career of almost two decades.

"Industries don’t evolve on their own—trailblazers drive that change. My advice? Enter with conviction. Own your expertise. Deliver results that leave no room for doubt."

Moving from 'Firsts' to 'Many'

Leadership should be about vision, capability, and impact. Not gender. Yet, for decades, women in leadership have been viewed through the lens of being the ‘first’ to break barriers rather than simply as leaders. True progress isn’t about the exception; it’s about making leadership equality so ingrained that it no longer needs to be called out.

Five years from now, these women hope gender isn’t a defining factor in leadership but a given.

"More women will hold key leadership roles, gain equal visibility and investment, and have their expertise recognized without bias," says Dey. "With stronger mentorship, sponsorship, and workplace policies, women won’t have to choose between ambition and balance. Success should be defined by merit and impact, not gender."

"My hope is that when the next generation of women enters this industry, they walk into boardrooms where diversity is a given, not a goal," adds Kirtikar.

"I hope we move from ‘firsts’ to ‘many,’" says Singh. "Less about celebrating exceptions and more about normalising leadership diversity. The conversation should evolve from inclusion to impact, where gender isn’t a qualifier—it’s just a detail."

The shift isn’t just about numbers. It’s about power, influence, and changing the very fabric of industries that have for too long been shaped by one dominant voice.

It’s not about asking for a seat anymore. It’s about taking it and making sure the door stays open for the next woman who walks in.