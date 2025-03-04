WPL could reach its full potential within the next 5-7 years

It’s 2030, and the Women’s Premier League final is making history. Viewership is at an all-time high, ticket sales sell out in minutes, and brands are investing at record-breaking rates. A 17-year-old prodigy is being hailed as the next big cricketing icon, drawing comparisons to legends we have grown up admiring. This vision isn’t far-fetched.

Rewind to 2025, the opening match of WPL 2025 broke records, drawing over 3 crore TV viewers, with TV ratings surging by 150% compared to the previous season. Digital viewership saw a 70% jump, and Connected TV (CTV) reached a spike of 102%.

But it wasn’t just about the numbers. In 2023, the league’s debut season attracted 50 advertisers. By its third season, that figure had climbed to 70 brands across 45 industries—a clear signal that brands saw WPL as more than just a seasonal opportunity.

With such explosive growth, the real question isn’t if WPL will hit its peak but when. We asked industry experts this question and they said that the tipping point is just 5-7 years away, setting the stage for WPL to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the IPL as both a commercial and cultural giant.

But the road to dominance isn’t just about numbers. To truly cement its place, WPL must carve out an identity distinct from IPL that builds deep-rooted fan loyalty and secures long-term investments.

Moving beyond the shadow

While WPL has captured attention with record-breaking viewership and rising brand interest, the next phase of growth isn’t about copying IPL’s formula but about defining its own.

Mazhar Gadiwala, Vice President-Sports, Togglehead, spoke about the victories the property has achieved in a short span of time.

“In its very first season, WPL amassed 103 million viewers in just 15 matches, indicating strong interest from audiences.”

He shared that to grow further, “The WPL can focus on strengthening its brand narrative—resonating with both women’s empowerment and the competitive nature of the game, generating appeal to a broad audience.”

However, success isn't just about branding. It's about building a loyal fan base that watches for the sport itself.

Abhigyan Shekhar, Founder & CEO, Zupotsu stressed that WPL must establish its own following rather than being defined solely through a gender lens. “The key is to make it a standalone event, with its own fan loyalty, irrespective of the gender.”

The IPL’s meteoric rise was possible because of its focus on building regional team identities, fan rivalries, and an immersive experience that turned casual viewers into supporters. Similar to Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in IPL, WPL teams must build their own cult followings.

Experts suggest that if WPL can adopt a similar approach in its own way, it has the potential to rival, or even surpass, IPL’s early success.

Unlocking WPL’s commercial potential

WPL’s relatively lower advertising costs have opened the doors for brands that typically shy away from cricket due to IPL’s high price tags. The league has drawn sponsorships from industries such as beauty (Kay Beauty, LoveChild by Masaba), jewelry (Tanishq), and healthcare (Himalaya Facewash).

Namrata Soni, Director – Media Planning & Buying, Dentsu Creative Isobar, spoke to us about the sponsorship potential. “The WPL’s cost-effective sponsorship options, expanding audience base, and appeal beyond traditional sports advertisers make it an attractive platform. Brands must leverage cross-promotion strategies with IPL to sustain year-round engagement.”

Dhiraj Khanna, Associate Vice President, Mudramax, further explained how WPL is becoming a preferred platform for advertisers. “WPL offers a wide array of advertising formats that cater to different media objectives, much like other major cricket events. Key offerings such as Strategic Timeouts, Player Milestones, Winning Moments, and Interactive Ad Formats (like Expandable CTA, Mid Roll Carousels, and Fence Ads) enhance engagement.”



He added that if geo-based targeting can be offered at more competitive pricing, it could attract more regional advertisers and drive higher ad spends for WPL.

However, for long-term success, experts stress the need for a more diverse sponsorship mix. “Most sponsors focus on the female athlete's empowerment story, but as the league grows, it needs to bring in more performance-driven sponsors,” said Gadiwala.

Beyond sponsorships, experts suggest a shift in the league’s narrative. Historically, many WPL campaigns have leaned on gender narratives, highlighting women’s participation in sports rather than the league's competitive nature. While this must have been necessary in the initial years, experts suggest a shift towards performance-focused storytelling.

“This is changing rapidly,” says Shekhar. “Elite sports must be performance-driven, and athletes themselves are breaking stereotypes.” Gadiwala agrees, adding, “Focusing on skill, competition, and the thrill of the sport will place women’s cricket on equal footing with men’s tournaments.”

While the league continues to attract new advertisers, sustaining long-term commercial success also depends on strengthening its in-stadium presence.

Shekhar highlighted a logistical challenge: “WPL does suffer from an inherent disadvantage of a single-location hosting, which may or may not be the home venue. However, this optimises the cost of operations for WPL.”

This structure helps streamline operations but can also impact local fan engagement. The key will be finding a middle ground that enhances fan engagement without significantly driving up costs. Expanding WPL matches across multiple cities could help cultivate regional loyalty, drawing more fans to the stadiums and deepening the league’s local presence.

Despite its success, WPL faces several hurdles in matching IPL’s commercial dominance. “The biggest issue is the comparison itself,” said Shekhar.

“WPL is a healthy sports event in its own right and should be seen as a viable platform for advertisers rather than an IPL alternative.”

Khanna pointed out that WPL is still in its early years and cannot be compared directly to IPL. “Cricket viewership in India has traditionally been male-dominated, and changing these habits takes time. While IPL has had 17 seasons to establish itself, WPL is just entering its third season. Comparisons at this stage are unfair.”

Another challenge is media exposure. “IPL enjoys extensive media coverage across multiple platforms, whereas WPL is still building that visibility,” Khanna noted. Additionally, IPL’s long history means it benefits from higher advertising budgets and infrastructure investments, while WPL is still catching up.

That said, the long-term outlook remains positive. “With more young women taking up cricket, the league will only get bigger. It may take time, but with constant support, WPL can reach IPL in the future,” Khanna added.

Soni pointed out that WPL’s shorter tournament duration offers fewer advertising opportunities. “Fewer matches limit exposure for brands and broadcasters. Expanding the league format could drive higher investments.”

Experts believe that, with the right strategies, WPL could reach its full potential within five-seven years.

“I would say the WPL will be a five to seven-year journey where the viewership will rival IPL’s early years, sponsorships will diversify, and WPL will establish a stronger international footprint,” predicted Gadiwala.

Shekhar added, “As the economy matures and brands find WPL relevant and affordable, it will become a mainstay in global women’s sports.”

WPL has already demonstrated potential, breaking records and bringing new advertisers into cricket. However, to sustain and scale, it must establish a distinct identity, expand sponsorships, enhance fan engagement, and transition towards performance-driven storytelling. If these strategies are implemented effectively, WPL has the potential to become not just a premier women’s sports league but a dominant force in global cricket. The next five to seven years will define whether it remains a promising league or rises to global cricketing dominance. The pieces are in place; now, it’s about executing the right game plan.