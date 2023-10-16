Festive marketing masterclass: Hacks to maximise your campaign returns in festive season 2023

As businesses gear up for the most lucrative time of the year, it's crucial to stay ahead of the curve and ensure that your marketing campaigns not only captivate your audience but also deliver exceptional returns. The Festive Marketing Camp 2023, hosted by Social Samosa, was a platform where professionals and experts converged to exchange ideas and strategies for the upcoming festive season.

After the insightful panel discussions, the concluding session featured an informative and detailed masterclass on “Hacks to Maximise your Campaign Returns in Festive Season 2023.”



Akshay Kulkarni – AVP, Client Operations, Merkle Sokrati

Rajat Jadhav – AVP, Solutions, Merkle Sokrati



Speaking on what strategies brands should employ and emphasize on this festive season, Akshay Kulkarni, AVP, Client Operations, Merkle Sokrati and Rajat Jadhav, AVP, Solutions, Merkle Sokrati provided deep insights on the topic, sharing the latest data in their masterclass.





Jadhav started the presentation with interesting insights regarding the festive season that would prove essential for brands.

Brands and advertisers are averse to adopting new technologies and solutions because they want to rely on what has been the norm for them. This, along with other factors, act as barriers to success.

The goal of maximizing returns starts with gathering data that can be turned into actionable insights. Once the campaigns are up, it is imperative to focus on the optimization levers to steer them in the right direction.



The challenging part often comes between the capabilities and desired outcomes. The process is usually hindered by analytics infrastructure, data integration and pipelines, adaptive measurement framework and tools, first-party audience management, and organizational processes. If organizations are able to maneuver out of this challenging barrier, the desired outcomes are bound to follow.

Kulkarni provides solutions to brands that will help optimize festive campaigns. These include turning to Data Clean Rooms and Sokrati’s proprietary tool Mid Funnel Optimization.

Ads Data Hub by Google has had a considerable impact on the advertising sphere. Jadhav explains the fragmented user journey spread across platforms that existed before ADH and how it has changed that by enabling connected journeys across the ads ecosystem and advertiser app.

ADH answered a lot of questions that advertisers were looking for for a long time. These include identifying right exposure levels for different audiences, optimizing for incremental reach/frequency build to drive higher purchase intent, and identifying the reach and optimal frequency for different locations.

Advanced Analytics by Meta ads helps leverage product level ad exposure data within large catalogs to answer questions about the products that actually got sold from a catalog.

The Predictive MiFo approach identifies lead indicators that have a high correlation with the outcome to be predicted. The details of the predicted conversions are passed into the channel optimizer which helps gather more conversions.

