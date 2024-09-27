At Social Samosa's Festive Marketing Camp, a compelling panel discussion titled "The Marketer’s Playbook to Win on New Commerce Platforms" shed light on the evolving landscape of commerce in India.

The session, chaired by Meher Patel, Founder of Neon, a Wondrlab Co, featured insights from Anshul Garg, Managing Partner, Publicis Commerce, Publicis Groupe India, and Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pralines, Ferrero India. The conversation explored the dynamics of quick commerce (q-commerce), shifting consumer behaviour, and how brands are adapting to this rapidly evolving marketplace.

The size of the new commerce landscape

The discussion began with Patel posing a fundamental question to the panellists: What is the size of the new commerce landscape in India, and how does it impact brands?

Anshul Garg offered a breakdown:

“In India, the retail market would be $1 trillion. Out of which digital commerce and e-retail take about 6-7%. The larger chunk of this is still kirana stores. Out of this, the major chunk is occupied by the marketplaces, i.e., the Amazons and Flipkarts of the world, followed by D2C and quick commerce.”

This statement highlighted how kirana stores continue to hold a dominant position despite the surge in digital commerce. However, with the rise of e-commerce platforms and quick commerce, the retail landscape is becoming more diversified, and brands are presented with new opportunities to reach consumers.

The shift in consumer purchase behaviour

Patel then turned to Zoher Kapuswala, asking how this shift in consumer purchase behaviour — from marketplaces to q-commerce — is benefitting brands, especially in the context of Ferrero's strategy.

Kapuswala explained:

“The entire landscape is helping consumers because they are able to access a wider range of products. For example, Ferrero Rocher needed to be stored at a specific temperature, limiting its availability. With quick commerce, infrastructure is now in place to ensure proper storage, allowing us to reach more customers. The traditional shopper journey is being replicated on e-commerce and q-commerce, and though we’re only replicating part of the journey now, I believe more players will hop onto this bandwagon soon.”

This illustrates how quick commerce is not only expanding product accessibility but also addressing logistical challenges that have long affected product availability.

Where is quick commerce headed?

As the discussion deepened, Patel asked Anshul Garg where he sees the future of quick commerce heading and what challenges lie ahead for brands and platforms alike.

Garg responded:

“To understand where q-commerce is headed, we first need to understand who we’re reaching out to. The combined reach of these marketplaces, including q-commerce, must be 320 million at most. These platforms need to decide how to serve this existing customer base. On the other hand, brands need to figure out which platform works for them, what product bundle fits on which platform, and the right pricing strategy to succeed in different micro-markets.”

Garg's perspective sheds light on the complex decisions that both platforms and brands must navigate, from customer targeting to product differentiation and market segmentation.

Challenges & learnings in the quick commerce journey

Patel then posed a reflective question to Kapuswala: Did you see the q-commerce wave coming? What challenges did you face, and how did you overcome them?

Kapuswala provided an insightful response:

“Quick commerce as a concept already existed in India in the form of Kirana shops, but it wasn't institutionalized. The delta is high in India, and we’re moving faster than the rest of the world. When q-commerce arrived, we were in a dark age of traditional and modern trade. It was a test-and-learn process for us. While q-commerce is expanding its footprint, consumers are also shifting. But this doesn’t negate the role of kirana.”

His response highlighted that while quick commerce is a rapidly growing phenomenon, traditional forms of retail—especially kirana stores — remain integral to India’s retail ecosystem. The process of integrating q-commerce has been a learning curve for brands like Ferrero, requiring a balance between modern innovations and traditional practices.

Attribution in a non-linear shopper journey

Finally, Patel touched upon a crucial pain point for marketers today: With the consumer path to purchase becoming increasingly non-linear, how do you attribute conversions in this fragmented landscape?

Kapuswala shared his approach:

“A big chunk of my business still comes from traditional trade, but I also spend a significant amount on e-commerce platforms. Impulse products, like ours, don’t sell on their own—they need merchandising. While I do divert clicks to e-commerce platforms, the conversion rate isn’t a huge concern. The shopper journey is very chaotic, and I focus more on building an overarching image than on immediate conversions.”

His remarks emphasized the importance of a holistic approach to consumer engagement, where brand-building and customer experience take precedence over short-term conversion metrics.

The session at Social Samosa’s Festive Marketing Camp provided valuable insights into the changing landscape of new commerce. As consumers move from traditional retail to quick commerce and e-commerce platforms, brands need to adapt their strategies.

