Short form big impact: Unlocking the power of celebration

In a world where capturing audience attention is more critical than ever, short-form videos (SFV) have emerged as a game-changer, transforming how we consume content much like WhatsApp and UPI did for communication and transactions. During the festive season, when shopping peaks and brands compete to connect with consumers, SFVs have proven to be powerful tools in driving engagement and purchase decisions.

Seema Walia, National Agency Head at Moj & ShareChat, explored this impact during Social Samosa's Festive Marketing Camp, sharing insights from their report and discussing how brands can leverage the growing influence of short-form videos and regional creators to tap into India’s cultural celebrations.

Key Findings:

The power of SFV : India’s short-form video user base is projected to reach 650 million by 2025. Currently, 81% of Indians actively watch SFVs daily, influencing 47% of purchase decisions. Indians consume about 20GB of data on average, with SFVs making up a significant portion.

Role of regional creators: 45% of Indians trust regional creators to guide their purchases. Regional language content is critical for branded communication, with a 35% y-o-y growth in regional creators and a forecasted 60% expansion in regional content.

Festive shopping trends: 89% of Indians proactively plan their festive purchases, with 49% planning right up to the last week. 68% of shoppers exceed their budgets during festivals, and 34% are open to exploring new brands.

Influence of SFVs during festivals: 79% of creators drive higher user interaction during festivals, becoming essential for brand amplification. 59% of heavy SFV viewers (60+ minutes daily) base their purchase decisions on SFV content during festivals. 64% of Indians actively engage with SFVs during festivals, making them an integral part of the cultural experience.



In a landscape where cultural nuances and consumer behavior are intertwined, short-form videos and regional creators have become powerful catalysts for brands during the festive season. As the influence of SFVs continues to rise, those who harness this dynamic medium will unlock deeper engagement and drive purchase decisions, making celebrations not just brighter, but also more impactful for businesses.

